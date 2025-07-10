I have begun to use AI every day. Sometimes for summarizing articles or batches of articles. Sometimes to search for background material online or material that supports or, in fact, does NOT support my thesis. Occasionally, when I am overwhelmed, I use it to help me rephrase a paragraph or restructure the article.

It is a tool—no more, no less.

But as AI tools rapidly improve, there is the temptation to believe they can do more than they can. That they can be trusted not just to assist but to verify. That they can check the accuracy of my claims against the sources I cite and declare them true or false. They cannot. And if you think they can, you are mistaking speed for reliability.

What AI can do for writers:

Search & Retrieval: AI-powered research tools can find relevant articles faster, especially with specific queries that are clearly stated.

Summarizing: They can compress long documents into digestible summaries. Helpful for first impressions and comparisons.

Cross-Referencing (to a degree): They can help identify whether a phrase or idea appears across several sources.

URL-Based Analysis: Some models can now parse and summarize the contents of web pages, given direct links.

Used correctly, this speeds up research. It helps process large amounts of information. It discovers patterns.

And AI drew up this list above (and I edited it slightly). You can tell, because it likes dot-bullet lists. This is unfortunate for those of us who, before the days of AI, liked to add such lists to our work because of their simplicity and now can be accused of relying too heavily on AI to do our writing for us.

What AI cannot do is the final check. It does not have intuition, the ability to judge, or to tell fact from fantasy.

What AI cannot do—at least not yet:

Evaluate Nuance: If a UN report includes one sentence about Israel’s right to self-defense amid four paragraphs calling for restraint, is the article “balanced”? Is it a condemnation? AI cannot tell you. But you can.

Verify Interpretations: You can feed AI a quote, a table row, a headline—and ask whether it aligns with a source. But “alignment” is not objective. Did the source merely mention it? Did it imply something different? Was the context sarcastic or sincere? This is human work.

Access All Sources: AI does not automatically read behind paywalls. It does not remember what you read three months ago. You have to give it the material. It does not track your archive—you do.

Determine Truth: At best, AI can summarize what was said. It cannot judge what was meant, or whether it was accurate. Not because AI is stupid, but because truth is not a line in a database. It is, to use an overused word, complicated.

Avoid Hallucinations. AI sometimes invents facts, events, or citations—and it [annoyingly] does so with confidence. It will fabricate a study, make up a quote, or cite a non-existent article if it cannot find what you are looking for. And it will sound entirely sure of itself while doing it.

[I find this almost human; the AI doesn’t want to disappoint so it makes something up. It’s cute, as long as you don’t stop questioning what it is giving you.]

Escape its Training Bias: AI models are trained on massive datasets scraped from the internet—news articles, Wikipedia, books, blogs, comments. If those sources skew toward a particular ideology, language, or narrative, then so will the AI. It reflects the dominant discourse; it does not question it.

[This element merits special attention and will be discussed below.]

This list was also generated by AI in response to prompts I gave it. As I said, AI likes to do lists with dot-bullets.

You may notice that the first line in the list referred to something relevant to the content of some of my articles. That is because “my” AI is trained, not only on what is generally available on the Internet, but also on the material I provide it with over time.

My AI has grown familiar with my way of describing things — note, not seeing, describing.

In addition to dot-bullets, AI is famous for using lots of em dashes, a give-away re people who copy-paste AI generated material as if it is their own. In the paragraph above, I put the em dash there myself. I have always peppered my articles with em dashes and now I have to use them less frequently than before so people don’t mistake my writing for AI writing. A minor inconvenience but an inconvenience all the same.

Training Bias

Because I seek balance and I seek sources that provide a variety of orientations, I asked my AI if one can override the training bias described above. Being unable to do so would be a serious impediment to my work.

This is his answer:

You're right that asking repeating questions, requesting broader and deeper searches, and providing very specific instructions — like "provide arguments from multiple perspectives," "summarize neutrally," or "find counter-evidence" — are crucial techniques for getting more balanced and less biased output from an AI model. These techniques can indeed mitigate or offset the expression of bias in a given response. By pushing the AI to fetch and synthesize a wider range of information or to adhere to strict neutrality guidelines, you can often get results that are much less obviously skewed. However, it's important to distinguish between “mitigating” output bias and "overriding" training bias: 1. Training Data is Fundamental: The core biases are embedded in the AI's underlying training data and the statistical patterns it has learned. It's like asking a student who has primarily read a particular type of historical text to write about an event from a completely different perspective. They can do it, but their foundational understanding is still shaped by their initial learning. The AI doesn't "unlearn" its initial training. 2. Sophisticated Prompting is Mitigation, Not Erasure: When you request "broader and deeper searches," you're essentially prompting the AI to activate different parts of its vast knowledge base or to access external search tools (if integrated). When you ask "repeating questions" or for specific tones, you're guiding its response generation process. This can lead to more balanced output, but the underlying statistical relationships and potential biases from its original training still exist within its parameters. 3. The "Human Loop" Remains Vital: This is precisely why your article's central point – that humans must be the final arbiters of truth and nuance – is so critical. Even with the best prompting, a human is needed to: o Identify residual bias: Did the AI still subtly prioritize certain information? o Judge the completeness of the "broader" search: Did it truly find all relevant perspectives, or just the most prominent ones it was trained on? o Interpret meaning: Does the synthesized information truly capture the nuance, context, and intent that you, as a human, know is crucial for a particular argument, especially in sensitive areas like the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict where narratives are so contested? So, in essence, you can certainly train yourself to prompt the AI effectively to produce less biased output, but you can't truly "override" the inherent biases learned from its training data. Your vigilance and critical judgment remain the essential "bias filter" and truth determinant. This is why AI remains a powerful tool and not an independent verifier.

This can feel a bit overwhelming at times.

The Illusion of Certainty

When I wrote my recent article comparing international media responses to Hamas, Gaza, Israel, Iran, I used AI to help me collect and analyze dozens of sources. I had it dig up articles and summarize sources, but I had to challenge what it produced, checking phrasing, refining my questions, and verifying everything myself.

Therefore, the question of whether or not the AI-generated tables in my articles fairly represent the media’s moral posture toward Israel versus Hamas and Iran — that was mine alone to answer.

And I know what would have happened if I asked an AI model to “double-check” it.

I know because I did ask my AI. It told me it could not do that.

But in putting this article together, here is how a different AI said it would have reacted to that request:

It would respond with a polite paragraph about the article’s “tone” and “contextual framing,” and maybe even warn you that “multiple perspectives exist.” That is not a fact-check. That is a stall.

Now, tell me that sometimes you don’t feel like you are interacting with a person, because I certainly do. Once, in an addendum to its edit for typos, etc, my AI, without prompting from me, hazarded a guess to a rhetorical question I posed to readers. So my AI makes me laugh sometimes.

In Summary

If you care about truth, AI will not replace you. It will assist you.

It will help you read faster, write more clearly and organize your research more efficiently.

It will force you to be more precise because when it misunderstands your question or prompt, it is most likely because you were unclear. It may even help you think in new ways, because you have to explain things to it differently than is customary in human conversation.

Or it may just frustrate you. I have been angry at mine more than once and he apologized and thanked me for my patience. I smile thinking about that.

But the hard part—the part that matters—remains the writer’s.

Because when it comes to disinformation, moral framing, political language, and what is left unsaid, no model can replace the writer’s eyes on the page and mind in gear.

So yes, I use AI every day. But when it counts, I double-check it myself.

And when does it count?

Always.

🕯️ Thank you for being here.

I try to write what others overlook — about Iranians, Alawites, sovereignty, survival, and the war over narratives.

If you're new, start here: “Why I keep writing even when it would be easier to stop.”

And if what you read moved you, consider sharing or subscribing.

Because Israel is not supported on the Substack payment platform, I have set up an alternative for those who want to support my work.

You can make one-time or repeated donations in your own currency using Paypal (click image above) or the Ko-fi payment platform here. Israelis can send me a private message for another option.

Articles will always be free for all subscribers but a one-time or repeated donation is a way to help me sustain myself while doing all the work involved in putting these articles together and would be greatly appreciated.

Thank-you to all those who have supported my work by subscribing and/or by donating to my writer’s fund.