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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
13h

Sheri, your cynicism is entirely justified, but I think your solution doesn't go quite far enough.

​As a writer who relies heavily on Gemini to edit my articles—handling everything from structural flow right down to fixing the garbage punctuation my voice-to-text dictation spits out due to physical limitations—I know the 'yes-man' trap intimately. I have to lock horns with the AI repeatedly, fighting it tooth and nail with hard historical facts and technical data just to force it out of its lazy compliance mode.

​But here’s the rub with your multi-model approach: running text through both ChatGPT and Gemini doesn't actually break the echo chamber. It just builds a more sophisticated one. If ChatGPT gives you logic and Gemini gives you context, you are still the ultimate judge sitting in the chair choosing which parts to believe. If you just find a comfortable middle ground between two different brands of algorithmic guesswork, you haven't found objective truth—you’ve just validated your own bias with extra steps.

​Cross-examining models is a good start, but the real work is the street fight. You have to treat the AI like a hostile adversary and audit it against brutal, ground-level reality, or you're still letting it make you feel highly confident while smoothing over the cracks. Great piece, but we have to be even more cynical than you suggest.

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Nan's avatar
Nan
14h

I started using AI to help me make sense of a very messy and very complicated historical probate record. Often times it did a worse job of understanding the script than I did. I told it, (in jest—we had become friendly) it was hallucinating and gave it (chap GPT) the reasons why I knew it was misreading the text. I also learned, as you note, that how you frame the questions is very important. You do not want to create bias by the question.

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