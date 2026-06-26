A Shakespeare scholar here on Substack recently showed something remarkable. Faced with a long and ambitious essay by Egyptian writer Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, Robert Knapp did not ask Claude to summarise it. He entered a conversation with Claude Opus as a sparring partner, asking Claude to situate Mansour on the map of intellectual traditions, identify the strongest and weakest claims, challenge its assumptions, and suggest where further inquiry might lead.

This is sophisticated use of AI. In a single essay, Knapp explored systems theory, political theology, post-colonialism, and Arab intellectual history, terrain that would once have required years of specialised reading. Today it can begin with a well-formulated conversation.

But there is a question Knapp’s experiment left open, and it is the one this article investigates: how do you know when AI is helping you understand a field, and when it is merely helping you feel as though you understand it?

To answer that question, I began experimenting with an AI examination of both Mansour’s and Knapp’s articles. I made many false starts that led nowhere before finally discovering that there are stages of AI‑assisted inquiry.

The difference between understanding and confidence

There are four stages to AI-assisted inquiry, and most people stop at stage two:

Read the original work. Ask AI to help you understand it, much as Knapp did in his evolving conversation with Opus. If your goal is to write or teach, ask whether that understanding holds up when you ask more than one AI model to evaluate the argument. Check which observations were repeated across all models, and which turned out to depend on how the questions were framed.

Stage two produces understanding. Stage four is where you test whether that understanding is solid enough to stake your reputation on. The distinction matters enormously and AI makes it easy to complete stage two thinking you have what stage four would give you.

N.B. One of the first readers of this article, Robert Goldman, pointed out that the workflow should end by returning to the evidence itself. He was right. While source checking and evidence evaluation should inform every stage of the process, making that final step explicit strengthens the framework:

Stage 5: Verify your conclusions against the underlying evidence and external reality.

You will get a better idea of what I am presenting to you here if, before you continue reading, you take a minute to write down the prompt you would normally give an AI if you wanted help understanding a challenging article.

The experiment

I ran Mansour’s essay through Gemini and ChatGPT using a prompt designed to evaluate it as a serious intellectual work. Table 1 shows how my approach differed from Knapp’s.

At first glance the two approaches look similar. Both Knapp and I know that AI can do more than summarise. But the difference is significant. Knapp’s questions were designed to help him understand the essay. Mine were designed to test whether that understanding holds under pressure.

There is another methodological difference that matters for what follows. Knapp told Opus his own opinion of the article in his prompt. I did not. Sharing your view with AI can sometimes shape the direction the conversation takes, in ways that are not always visible.

What the three AIs agreed on

The most striking finding was how much the models converged. Four points of agreement stood out.

First: the essay is not really about Palestine. Opus, Gemini, and ChatGPT all concluded independently that Mansour begins with politics but ends with a theological argument about meaning, victimhood, and the individual’s relationship to truth. The political apparatus is the entry point. The destination is spiritual.

Second: all three identified the same internal contradiction. For most of the essay, Mansour argues that everyone caught up in the Palestine conflict -- the regimes, the NGOs, the academics, the ordinary believers -- is structurally trapped. Nobody designed the system, nobody controls it, nobody can exit. But then, in the final section, he says the entire apparatus rests on one thing: an individual choosing, every day, to accept a comforting story rather than face a harder truth. If enough people withdrew that choice, the system would collapse. The models all flagged this tension between structural determinism and individual moral responsibility as one that Mansour does not resolve.

Third: Knapp noticed that Mansour’s treatment of Israel was thinner than his treatment of Arab societies. Opus agreed. So did Gemini and ChatGPT. The essay’s most ambitious explanatory framework is not applied with equal depth across all its subjects.

Fourth: all three analyses identified Mansour’s central insight about symbolic interchangeability as his most original contribution. The Palestine cause generates distinct, internally coherent meaning for every ideological frame simultaneously (Marxists, Islamists, liberals, nationalists, conservatives) without those frames needing to coordinate or even agree. Gemini went furthest, claiming that Mansour is the first to have posed this idea with this degree of analytical precision.

Where the models diverged

The differences were fewer than similarities for this particular article. These divergences matter because they show where understanding becomes less stable.

On theology: Opus read Mansour’s theological ending as something of a departure from the political argument that preceded it. Gemini and ChatGPT treated the theological dimension as the essay’s true destination, as the natural conclusion of a political analysis that was always headed somewhere transcendent.

On intellectual genealogy: Opus devoted considerably more attention to placing Mansour within a tradition of thinkers, comparing him with Girard, Luhmann, Voegelin, Fouad Ajami, and others. Gemini and ChatGPT focused less on this and more on testing the internal coherence of his argument.

On the ending: Opus regarded the conclusion as philosophically problematic because it appeared to undermine the essay’s earlier claim that the Palestine system is self-perpetuating and irresolvable. Gemini raised a further question the others did not: did Mansour ultimately replace one symbolic object with another, elevating Israel into a transcendent symbol in the process. Whether that criticism is persuasive is open to debate, but it illustrates how different analytical lenses can expose different tensions in the same text.

When AI models reach radically different conclusions, unlike in this particular case, it would reduce our confidence in the responses we got from step two of the process. That should lead one to explore the material again with further questioning.

What this means for you

Knapp’s goal was to understand a difficult essay. Having now tested his findings against two additional models, I can say that his dialogue with Opus succeeded admirably. It situated Mansour intellectually, identified the essay’s strongest and weakest ideas, and suggested directions for further reading.

Keep in mind that Knapp is a scholar well-trained in the skill of asking questions. That is not trivial.

While my goal was different, Knapp demonstrated something historically important: he showed that a thoughtful non-specialist can use AI to enter an unfamiliar intellectual tradition at a depth that would once have been inaccessible.

I was no longer asking whether I understood Mansour. I was asking whether I understood him well enough to write about him publicly.

That required a different kind of questioning, and it revealed something that the single-model approach could not: which of Opus’s insights were robust across models, and which reflected the way Knapp had framed his questions.

The four stages I described at the top of this article are not a hierarchy of sophistication. Most readers will stop at stage two, and that is the right choice for most purposes. I stop there too, unless I intend to write. The danger is not in stopping at stage two -- it is in stopping at stage two while believing you have completed a thorough examination of the material.

AI accelerates the feeling of understanding long before you have earned the confidence to stand behind it. The gap between those two things is invisible until you go looking for it.

The question behind the prompt

While AI has made it dramatically easier to enter unfamiliar intellectual worlds, it has not eliminated the need for your own judgement.

And for those frustrated with the responses they are getting as they venture into the world of AI: the problem is rarely the prompt. It is the question behind the prompt. Better prompts cannot compensate for asking the “wrong” question. The right question is the one that is actually suited to what you are trying to do.

All of this brings us back to the question you wrote down earlier:

Now look at the prompt you wrote before reading this article. What kind of question does it ask? Does it set the AI up for a particular interpretation, or is it open enough to be driven by the text itself? Try it on the Mansour article using a model that Knapp and I did not use, and share your results in the comments.

P.S. This article was itself a demonstration of the methodology behind a course I am developing. The multi-model approach you saw in the Results section — running the same analytical task across different AI systems and comparing what converges and what diverges — is one component of a practical curriculum for writers who want to use AI as a serious editorial partner rather than a shortcut. More details coming soon.

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