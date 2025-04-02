Israel Diaries

Michael Lumish
Apr 2, 2025

This is important material to consider.

We are watching the virus come into full-bloom in the minds of the western-left as derived from the Soviet influence on the Palestinian-Arab national movement.

People wonder how the “progressive” movement can possibly support the most racist and sexist authoritarians on the planet?

What you show us above touches on how.

Prior to leftist influence, Arab antisemitism was grounded almost entirely within a religious framework.

But throughout the Jihadist movement from Tehran to Gaza City, today, the religious framework remains but infused with a western-left sensibility that comes precisely from the ideological trend that you are referencing above.

Kiwiwriter47
Apr 2, 2025

All these Jew-hating clowns deny the Holocaust. Actually, what they deny is the narrative. They can't stand the idea that a modern, industrialized state, heir to the intellectual traditions of Goethe, Schiller, Gauss, the birthplace of the seminar, the graduate school, the academic journal, and the tertiary degree, could cold-bloodedly butcher an entire ethnic group in a bureaucratic, systemized, organized manner. That stain on the Nazi ledger makes Hitler and his party unpalatable for the bulk of the world.

What these jerks WANT to do is turn it into a glorious but failed effort by a heroic race of Aryan blonds with big shoulders, big muscles, and bigger husbands, to eradicate a subhuman species from the planet. They want the camps to be memorials to the guards, not the prisoners, the administrators, not the victims.

Read more about it in my series -- which I have to finish, which starts here:

https://kiwiwriter47.substack.com/p/yes-it-really-happened-part-i

