Reading the following quote from an essay by historian Izabella Tabarovsky gave me a kick in the stomach. She was summing up her analysis of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’s PhD thesis:

In Soviet parlance, the word fascism was frequently used interchangeably with Nazism. What we have here, then, is a thesis that seeks to draw a parallel between Zionism and Nazism in order to demonstrate, with full scholarly authority, that contemporary Israel’s supposed racist, aggressive, and reactionary nature is not a bug but a feature, and that Zionism’s ugly baby, the State of Israel (a supposed present-day reincarnation of Nazi Germany), is irreparable and irredeemable.

I find this implies something more horribly insidious than Abbas’ ridiculous lies about how the Jews brought the Holocaust on themselves, that the gas chambers were not used to murder Jews (and later if they even existed), and that fewer than one million Jews were murdered. As if that would be okay.

After all, when the contents of a speech he gave in Ramallah in 2018, saying that not antisemitism but Jewish usury caused the Holocaust, were translated into English and published in the Times of Israel, the European Union and German Foreign Minister railed against that angrily. And after he gave another speech in September 2023 saying the same thing, not only did Paris revoke the Medal of the City of Paris with which they awarded him in 2015, but 100 Palestinian intellectuals signed a sharply worded condemnation of his speech (signed even by Israel’s Haneen Zoaby and Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, whom nobody could mistaken about their hate for Israel/Jews).

In other words, when Abbas says antisemitic things that are easily recognized as such, one can perhaps just sigh with the ridiculousness of it all. But when we see his academic Soviet-jargon-filled writing it feels, to me, more dangerous.

I’m not sure that I care what someone who pays his citizens salaries the size of which depends on the number of Jews they murder thinks. For me, examining the topic of his thesis shone a light on Soviet/Russian antisemitism that likely had and has the effect of augmenting antisemitism among the Arabs who study in universities there and return home to either Israel or the PA. And given that many Arab Israelis study in PA universities, there is the possibility that Soviet antisemitic influences have infected PA institutes of higher learning and to which Israeli Arabs are thus exposed, all couched in academic tone.

Soviet/Russian Holocaust Denial

Holocaust denial had its roots in Soviet antisemitism that pre-dated WW II. In his book, Disinformation, Ion Mihai Pacepa, a Romanian high-ranking secret service officer who defected to the USA in 1978, wrote (page 76):

Totalitarianism always requires a tangible enemy. The Jews, who for centuries had not been protected by the power of a state, proved a convenient enemy for both Nazism and communism. Nowadays the general perception is that Nazi Germany was the cradle of anti-Semitism—and it is not easy to change that perception. Nevertheless, before the words Nazi Holocaust were on everyone’s tongue, we had the Russian word pogrom, meaning massacre.

And:

A tsarist investigative commission concluded: “The passion for acquisition and money-grabbing is inherent in the Jew from the day of his birth; it is characteristic of the Semitic race, manifest from almost the first page of the Bible.” These anti-Semitic ideas were soon embodied in the previously mentioned Protocols of the Elders of Zion, forged by Tsar Alexander III’s political police, the Okhrana. This forgery has proved to be the most resilient piece of disinformation in history.

Prof. Eric Heinze, of Queen Mary University of London’s School of Law, wrote that during the Cold War (1947-1991):

. . . Kremlin authorities never officially denied the Holocaust and facts about raw numbers of deaths were not suppressed.

So how did this Soviet antisemitism turn into Holocaust denial? Heinze explained:

The Kremlin manoeuvre was to present racism and imperialism as Western evils, all part of ‘the highest form of capitalism. Suddenly it was simply Russian, simply Ukrainian, simply Belarusian, simply Polish, simply Czech, simply Lithuanian, simply Hungarian, simply Romanian, and other civilians defined solely in national terms, whom Nazis had deported and exterminated, with no reference to their Jewish identities, despite the proportions of Jews from those places having been vastly greater. . . . As is customary for state propaganda, these were not outright lies yet suppressed elements of the Holocaust . . . .

His Thesis: The Secret Relationship between Nazism and the Zionist Movement

By the time Abbas was in Moscow working on his thesis, the Soviets were already spreading the idea that the Zionists had worked together with Hitler and that once Israel was established, they began behaving toward the Arabs as the Nazis had behaved toward them.

It was easy enough for him to write, therefore, according to Cohen and Boyd, that the Holocaust was caused, not by the antisemites but by the Jews themselves, because of their own [bad] behaviour. Not only that, American journalist Yair Rosenberg contends, but Abbas wrote that the Zionist movement was conspiring with the Nazis to rouse up Jew-hatred in order to get more Jews to immigrate to the British Mandate of Palestine:

In other words, he cleverly crafted a position that allowed him to acknowledge the Holocaust while [quibbling over numbers of Jews killed and] still blaming the Jews for it.

He defended his thesis in 1982, which, according to historian Izabella Tabarovsky, was during a time:

when the Soviets conducted a massive propaganda campaign against Israel and Zionism. It was an international campaign … and the Institute of Oriental Studies [where he obtained his degree] was, in fact, a crucial part of that propaganda . . . whose goal it was and whose task it was — from the top — to legitimize this propaganda, to make it look like it is legitimate academic research.

In an essay in Tablet Magazine, Tabarovsky, tells us that the actual thesis is unavailable but the National Library in Jerusalem has a copy of the 19-page abstract, which is enough to see how his thinking was in lockstep with Soviet-think. I will share her experience of reading a particular paragraph and then the paragraph itself:

Back in [my] Soviet times, my eyes would have glazed over this relentlessly formulaic Soviet-speak. But today, I appreciate its twisted brilliance. Here, in a few lines, is every major buzzword that a piece of Soviet anti-Zionist writing was supposed to incorporate and repeat. In this corner of the Soviet academic universe, the scholar’s task was not to ask new questions or propose new ideas: It was to adopt a prescribed posture, apply the right jargon, and arrive at the same conclusions as his predecessors.

Abbas wrote that despite the “crisis of Zionist ideology” and the fact that most Jews were against emigration to Israel (and here is the part she says is in Soviet-speak):

. . . Zionism remains a “shrewd and dangerous enemy of socialism and the national liberation movements.” Its role “as one of the storm troopers of world imperialist reaction is not diminishing,” he writes, deploying a widespread Soviet cliché that was meant to evoke Nazi Germany. On the contrary, “global imperialism, with the United States of America at its helm, increasingly bets on [Zionism],” particularly as it seeks to dominate the Middle East and subvert the socialist bloc. “The reactionary, aggressive essence of international Zionism . . .

After sufficient attention to anti-Zionist tropes, Abbas makes the connection with Nazi Germany. He claims that he has shown the origins of Israel’s racism toward the Palestinians and that one must contend with the question of

Zionism and fascism as “related social-political phenomena” arising at this time of “an overarching crisis of capitalism and the imperialist colonial system.”

Tabarovsky ends this section of her essay with the paragraph with which I opened mine and I repeat it here as if they are book-ends:

In Soviet parlance, the word fascism was frequently used interchangeably with Nazism. What we have here, then, is a thesis that seeks to draw a parallel between Zionism and Nazism in order to demonstrate, with full scholarly authority, that contemporary Israel’s supposed racist, aggressive, and reactionary nature is not a bug but a feature, and that Zionism’s ugly baby, the State of Israel (a supposed present-day reincarnation of Nazi Germany), is irreparable and irredeemable.

According to Tabarovsky, Abbas’ thesis supervisor later wrote that he was shocked when Abbas told him that he wanted to write about collaboration between the two polar opposites: Zionism and Nazism. He doubted it was possible, never mind provable. Abbas showed that where there is the desire to demonize Israel/Jews, nothing is impossible.

Defeating us, however, is something else again.