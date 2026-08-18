Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Liora Jacob's avatar
Liora Jacob
1d

“Fact” - definition:

Cambridge dictionary:

something that is known to have happened or to exist, especially something for which proof exists, or about which there is information

Merriam-Webster dictionary:

*something that actually exists or occurs : an actual event, situation, etc.

*information or a piece of information presented as true or accurate

*the quality of being actual : ACTUALITY

Facts and truth matter. It would be nice to have those details before making snap judgements one way or the other.

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3 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Daniel Blauser's avatar
Daniel Blauser
1d

> What the Israeli youth did was wrong!

> You did not detail what the Arab residents did. They may be in the wrong by even building this house on this ground? They may be in the wrong by telling lies about being "under siege" and other things that the biased/fake media passed on.

> You briefly mentioned that the Arab resident, Abu Rida, was found to be a bad person in the past. Perhaps he should get more blame for the root of the problem and his previous behavior.

("Channel 14 previously aired video that it identified as showing Abu Rida participating in an attack on a Jewish shepherd and reported that he was arrested following the incident and later released. The report also showed footage it said depicted him throwing stones at Jews walking on the terraces below his home."}

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