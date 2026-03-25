Haifa’s HaAtzmaut Street has a tea shop with an English-only sign. A pet store with an English-only sign. A tattoo parlor with an English-only sign. An electronics store. A bakery-coffee-shop. A shoe store. All local small businesses and not international brand-name stores. With signs in English only.

None of them had been required to take down their signs.

Jafra Express did.

The Sign

On 11 March, a Twitter influencer posted a photo of the sign. The text reads:

“A business on Ha’atzmaut Street in Haifa, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, has put up a flashy new sign costing tens of thousands of shekels, but I don’t know, seems to me that they may have forgotten another language that is used in Israel, though I am not sure.”

X post by Yevgeni Zarovinski

The post got 174K views.

That same day, B’Tsalmo, a right-wing human rights organization filed a complaint with the city, stating that city bylaws require Hebrew on store signs.

Within hours, city inspectors were at the door.

The Restaurant

Montasir Hamza owns Jafra Express. They’ve been on HaAtzmaut Street for five years, one of three branches across the north. The renovation began before the war, giving it a new interior and a new sign.

The old sign, Hamza told me in a phone conversation, had English and Hebrew. The new one has English and Arabic.

Photo of pre-renovations sign on Jafra Express with Hebrew text. This is a screenshot taken from the Easy App for finding local businesses.

Hamza says he submitted a permit application for the new sign before putting it up, but the city’s licensing department had stopped functioning after the war began. The municipality, in a written response, says the application was received only a few days ago.

Haifa’s municipal bylaw, Section 27, requires Hebrew on at least half the surface of any commercial sign. Hamza said he didn’t know that.

According to municipal guidelines, businesses applying for signage permits are required to include Hebrew text prominently on their signs, though this requirement does not appear in the general declaration attached to the permit application business owners are required to sign.

“We operate according to the law,” he told me. “If the law requires Hebrew, I’ll add Hebrew. We have no problem with that.”

What he has a problem with is how it went down.

The inspectors gave no written warning. They told him the sign had to come down that day. He asked for a few days to find a contractor -- it’s wartime, he said, not everything runs normally. The answer was no. Take it down today, or we come tomorrow and dismantle it ourselves.

The sign came down.

The storefront of Jafra Express after municipal inspectors ordered the removal of its sign. Photographer: Sheri Oz

In a Facebook post that evening, the restaurant rejected the accusations of incitement against Jews or the Jewish character of the city, emphasizing that it had served “everyone—Jews and Arabs alike” over many years.

“Anyone who knows us knows the truth,” the management wrote.

Jafra Express Facebook post in response to the complaint against the sign because it has no Hebrew text as required by Haifa municipal bylaw.

An Earlier Case

This wasn’t B’Tsalmo’s first attempt to get the city to act on Arabic signage in Haifa.

Three weeks earlier, on 22 February, B’Tsalmo CEO Shai Glick had filed a complaint about a storefront on Khouri Street in Wadi Nisnas, a 15-minute walk away from the restaurant. It is a publishing house owned by Raja Zaatra. The window is painted with a verse by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish; translated into English, it reads, “On this land there is what makes life worth living.” The door is painted with a map of Palestine that includes all of Israel. There was no other sign on the business.

Focusing on the ideological symbolism of the storefront paintings, Glick’s letter to the mayor called it “incitement to murder Jews” and demanded daily fines.

The city did not respond. The storefront was not repainted.

Reactions

(All documents and social media posts used as source materials in this article, in full and translated into English, can be found here.)

With the 11 March X post about the restaurant, B’Tsalmo had a second case, this one that he framed in terms of regulatory compliance with the by-law governing signage. His new letter describes the importance of upholding the by-law and he sees the sign as part of a campaign “to prove Haifa is a Palestinian city.”

That same day, the Hadash faction on the city council filed a parliamentary query demanding the city answer ten specific questions: Does a written enforcement protocol exist? Was it approved by legal counsel? Does it account for wartime conditions? And -- the question the other nine circle back to -- is immediate removal being demanded only when the sign contains Arabic and under what criteria are other violations handled?

The next day, he posted on Facebook about having achieved his goal of having the sign taken down.

Screenshot of B’Tsalmo Facebook post from 12 March.

In a WhatsApp message, Glick told me:

“The reality in which Arab residents of Haifa deliberately choose to harm the Jewish national identity of the city by putting up signs only in Arabic is an outrageous and very serious phenomenon. The mayor of Haifa must ensure that the city truly remains one of coexistence.”

On 12 March, Mayor Yona Yahav publicly addressed the issue of signage, stating:

“There are too many signs that do not contain even a single letter in Hebrew, and it is unacceptable to me that this should be the case in the State of Israel.”

Yona Yahav statement on Haifa and Krayot News Facebook page, 12 March.

This post drew hundreds of comments and dozens of shares. Many supported enforcement of Hebrew signage as a matter of national identity. Others pointed to what they saw as inconsistent application, citing English-only signs. A smaller number argued that Arabic signage reflects the city’s mixed character. In other words, the discussion covered broader questions of language, law, and identity.

On 16 March, members of the Hadash faction in the Haifa City Council publicly criticized what they described as a double standard in the enforcement of signage regulations, arguing that Arabic signage has been targeted while English- and Russian-only signs remain largely unaddressed.

In their FB post, they characterized the policy as discriminatory and, at times, racist.

Facebook post from 16 March on the Hadash-Maki Facebook page detaiing the issues raised by Hadash Blok city council members, Raja Zaatra and Fakher Biadsa

On 19 March, the municipality announced on the Signage Department website that it has begun a city-wide survey of signage, documenting and classifying signs across Haifa as part of a new enforcement and fee system.

The Context

In preparing this article, I walked the blocks between the business on Khouri and Jafra Express. I saw many signs in English only.

Then I walked into Jafra Express and heard the two employees easily move between Arabic and Hebrew. Customers were speaking Hebrew, Russian, Amharic, and Arabic. When I looked at the menu to order myself a salad, I saw that it was only in Hebrew.

I asked Hamza about the name Jafra. It comes from a Darwish love story, he told me.

The term has a longer history. The name “Jafra” originates in Arabic folk songs from the Levant, where it referred to a beloved woman. After 1948, as themes of loss and displacement became more central, the term began to take on broader cultural meaning related to the land. By the 1960s and 1970s, in modern poetry and literature, including the work of Mahmoud Darwish, it was also used as a metaphor that could carry political meaning.

Hamza told me he associates the name Jafra with a love story and with the idea of serving food with care. He said he was not aware that the name might be read in a political context.

“We made the sign in good faith,” he said. “There was no intention to harm anyone.”

The same object was read in different ways. To some, it was simply a restaurant sign. To others, it raised questions about the visibility of Arabic over Hebrew in public spaces and a challenge to the Jewish character of the city of Haifa. To the municipality, it became a matter of regulatory compliance.

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