My head is spinning. Maybe some of you can help make sense of what is now happening. And I don’t mean those commenters who call Israelis Nazis, thank you very much.

In recent days, there has been a growing concern that the Prime Minister is once again resorting to a partial deal. Unfortunately, the Israeli government has succumbed time and again to Hamas' maneuvers, preferring short-term solutions and abandoning the hostages to languish in the terror tunnels.

Thus begins a Facebook post published yesterday in Hebrew by Forum Tikva (Hope Forum), about whom I have previously written*.

In contrast, following news of the impending release of dual Israeli-American citizen Edan Alexander, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum (HMFF) shared a statement:

President Trump, you've given the families of all the hostages hope. Please, complete your mission and bring them all home. Prime Minister Netanyahu must immediately fulfill the supreme moral obligation — and the demand of the vast majority of the Israeli public — to bring everyone back: the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial in our country. No one should be left behind.

First of all, let me make it clear that I do not believe that Hamas will return ALL of our hostages. Not with a deal and not without a deal.

So . . .

I am totally befuddled by the contrasting messages we are getting. Trump is given credit for being the one who can get us back our fallen and live hostages. But I thought we are an independent nation who can look after our own. I must acknowledge we are not doing a very good job of it, not under the undisguised restraints applied by the Biden administration nor with the open support and permissions Trump gave us, at least at the start of HIS administration.

And just to make things worse, one Facebook page published a collation of headlines in the Israeli press; I present only some of these:

Maariv: "The mediators convinced Hamas: "Give Trump a gift and he will reward you with a bigger gift" Israel Hayom: "Without mentioning Israel: Trump thanked Qatar and Egypt for the release of Edan Alexander Ynet: "Father of kidnapped non-American soldier: "My son is a proud Israeli patriot, we got a slap in the face" Mako: "Even those without foreign citizenship deserve to return": The mixed feelings among the families of the kidnapped

Here is Trumps triumphant announcement that was posted on “X” at 1:52 a.m. today, Israeli time, (6:52 p.m. NY time):

He will likely also insist on the release of the bodies of these four American-Israeli hostages: ⁠Omer Neutra, 22, ⁠Itay Chen, 19,⁠ ⁠Gadi Haggai, 73, ⁠Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70?

Analysis, of sorts

Former Israeli spokesman Eylon Levy has been keeping up a running commentary sharing his thoughts on what is happening:

By Qatar telling Hamas to release Edan Alexander, it is “telling Hamas to keep the other 58 hostages. They must all be released unconditionally.” “This is [how] every hostage should be, and should have been released. Because Qatar told Hamas to let them go. Because the United States demanded it. Imagine how this crisis would’ve gone different[ly] if the US had ordered Qatar to force Hamas to free the hostages on October 8.” It is reported that Alexander and his family will be flown to Qatar while Trump is still there. Levy writes: “The most macabre hostage release parade of all.” And: “I desperately hope Edan Alexander is not used as a prop in some sick stunt, forced to genuflect to his Qatari saviors. He has been through 19 months of hell and needs to be left alone with his family to recover.”

Nationally acclaimed criminal defence lawyer and conservative “firebrand,” Marina Medvin writes:

Qatar has the power to force the release of all hostages. They’re instead just pacifying Trump with one.

Qatar holds all the cards.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Steve Witkoff told hostage families:

We want to bring the hostages home, but Israel is not willing to end the war. Israel is prolonging it despite the fact that we don’t see where else we can go and that an agreement must be reached.

In response to this, the impudent ever-questioning Han Shawnity, wrote on “X:”

Bought and paid for Qatari asset Steve Witkoff who works a side job as Trump's Envoy to the Middle East wants Israel to end the war in Gaza leaving Hamas in power. He believes Hamas should be given everything they ask for simply because they’re holding hostages. He wants to incentivize Hamas to carry out more attacks like October 7th and take even more hostages.

What do you think about what Haaretz wrote: This left wing paper usually bashes Israel for anything not left-wing-oriented.

So where does that leave us?

Back to Forum Tikva’s statement:

Our fighters are sacrificing their lives on the battlefield, but instead of overwhelming Hamas and forcing it to release all the hostages, the government continues to be drawn into agreements that will only lead to a partial release. This is a recipe for perpetuating the captivity, not ending it. Today we are witnessing what we have been saying all along: The pressure on Hamas is working! Prime Minister, do not succumb to a partial deal now. … Tikva Forum calls on the Prime Minister: Do not make any proposal that does not include the release of all the hostages – living and dead – at once, in one day. It is time to understand: any partial deal gives Hamas political life, recognition as sovereign in Gaza, and perpetuates the captivity of our brothers. Hamas will stop holding the hostages only when the pressure on it is absolute, without aid, without opening crossings, and without a breath of diplomatic air. The hostages languishing in the tunnels have no more time for endless rounds of fruitless negotiations. The choice is in your hands, Prime Minister: surrender to Hamas or a real decision that will bring everyone home.

It seems to me that train has just left the station.

And just this moment, The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released this announcement:

The anticipated release of Edan Alexander proves how determined leadership can achieve results. These days represent a critical test of the government's commitment to its citizens. The families of the hostages will march today from Hostages Square to the US Embassy, demanding a breakthrough and a comprehensive agreement to bring home all 59 hostages. Leadership must take this historic, worthy, and necessary action. End the nightmare that our nation has been enduring for 584 days. There is only one path forward – bring them home, then rebuild.

Our Prime Minister and his coalition will have to pull a pretty fat rabbit out the hat to show that they are still conducting Israeli affairs as an independent nation and not some vassal state.

I am in despair. So I decided to ask you a question. (Please do not answer if you think Israelis are Nazis or committing war crimes. You can tell me that in the comments section.)

Perhaps you think I am not asking the right question. Please tell me in the comments, what poll question you are interested in.

Previous articles on the two hostage families’ forums:

Characteristics of both hostages families forums.

The main differences between the two forums and hostility between them.

Why Forum Tikva was founded — short video.

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