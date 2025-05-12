Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
May 12, 2025

I said at the every beginning when Witkoff disrespected shabbat that he was a Qatari shill. And this simply proves it. Trump and his children are enthralled to the Qataris. It looks like a large part of his administration used to be Qatari Or Iranian registered foreign agents in the US. Have you noticed that he is getting rid of any real proIsrael voices in the Pentagon and replacing them with people from the Quincy think tank-you know the Soros-Koch brothers funded group The only proIsrael voice in the administration is Rubio who seems to understand who the Islamists are. The question is how long is he meant to be Sec of State?

Trump used Israel to get what he wants out of the Qataris and the Saudis. He doesn't care about Israel. He doesnt care about the war in Gaza. He doesnt even care about the US. He is turning us into a vassal of Qatar and Congress is letting it happen.

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April's avatar
April
May 12, 2025

No I don’t. I think the hostage families play right into the enemy’s hands. Their pain is unimaginable but it’s up to the Prime Minister to win the war so that thousands more families don’t feel the same pain. If anything happens other than the destruction of Hamas and an Israeli takeover of Gaza, October 7 will happen again. And again. Hamas has said that in public from October 8 on. The enemy uses our western love of life and our people against us. Israel being divided gives the rest of the world even more of an excuse to equivocate.

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