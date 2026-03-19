What seems to be shared across Israeli society right now is a willingness to absorb the conditions of war. Sirens, shelter runs, ballistic missiles from Iran, rockets and drones from Hezbollah. The expectation and hope is that this continues until a real and final victory is achieved over those who have made clear their intention to exterminate us.

Less often voiced is the question beneath that expectation and hope. If Israel has the power to end these threats far more decisively, why does it choose not to?

Hillel Fuld’s Facebook post lands hard.

Ya know what’s crazy about this war?

That Israel is under constant bombardment including right now as I write these words and Israel has the military strength to make Hezbollah and the IRGC (and Hamas) disappear in 30 minutes.

I mean, if Israel was weak and had no choice but to tolerate this situation, that would be one thing. But Israel isn’t weak and Israel doesn’t have to tolerate this insanity.

And yet, even though literally any other country would have eliminated these threats long ago, Israelis are still living in these impossible conditions and the world accepts this as if it’s normal.

Cluster bombs landing in Israeli cities multiple times a day, deadly rockets and suicide drones flying over our heads, and Israel still won’t do what it needs to do and what any other country would do.

It’s mind boggling and not in a good way.

Israel should do what the US would do and turn the territory from where these flying bombs are launched into a football field.

Every rocket, missile, or suicide drone fired at Israel immediately leads to Israel flattening a mile.

10 missiles. 10 miles flattened.

100 missiles? 100 miles.

Lebanon.

Gaza.

Iran.

Yemen.

Anyone that tries to murder Israelis will learn the painful lesson that you don’t mess with the Jews.

It either stops or the entire area becomes prime real estate for the best golf course in the Middle East.

Does that offend you? You must have confused me for someone who cares what you think.

This must stop and it must stop now.

And the cherry on top? Even though Israel doesn’t eliminate the existential threats like any country would and like it could, Israel is still accused of genocide and indiscriminately killing innocent civilians.

You couldn’t make this up if you tried.

This has to stop.

As Golda Meir said “If we have to have a choice between being dead and pitied, and being alive with a bad image, we’d rather be alive and have the bad image.”

Let’s do what we need to do and whoever doesn’t like it will have to get over it.

Or not.

That’s not my concern.

My concern is not dying.

I know, such an extremist…

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