Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Dr. Michelle Harrison's avatar
Dr. Michelle Harrison
5h

As a Jew I am with you. Thank you for your clarity and courage to say the obvious.

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Lioudmila Levina's avatar
Lioudmila Levina
2h

Hillel Fuld is absolutely right! I follow him on FB and very often agree with him.

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