On December 16, I will pack a single carry-on and head north through Greece and the Balkans, stopping in places where Jewish life once flourished and where memory now survives in fragments. I want to see what remains, what is remembered, and what has quietly disappeared. From Greece I will continue through North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and finally Hungary, where I will spend two weeks with family before returning home.

I will begin in Greece. After a short visit in Nafplio with my daughter and granddaughter, I will head up north to Ioannina and Thessaloniki. Ioannina still has its Romaniote synagogue and a diminished but persistent community. Thessaloniki, once overwhelmingly Jewish, has only about 1,200 Jews today.

Alongside this, I hope to learn local handicrafts. In Thessaloniki, I will be making a glass hamsa ornament with one artisan and, if timing allows, a handmade pencil with another. In Ioannina, I hope to learn traditional filigree. In other towns, there are metalworkers, textile artists, woodcarvers, and historic bazaars where people still work with their hands and, I have been told, are happy to talk about their work. I am curious about the conversations that come from watching someone practice a craft they inherited.

Between now and December 16, I will publish once per week. I am finishing Parts 3 and 4 of the Jab’a series and I would rather do them properly than rush them to maintain pace. Part 2 will be out this Sunday.

I have taken plenty of solo trips in my life but it is a long time since the last one. Setting out alone now is not unusual for me, only overdue. I am seventy-four, and I trust my will more than my knees. With a carry-on and my curiosity, I will be exploring places where the Jewish presence may be counted in dozens or only in memory.

If you want updates from the road, whether photos of the crafts, notes on the communities, or observations from the small towns, let me know in the comments. I will share what I can. And in February, I will return with whatever the Balkans choose to teach me.

If you value my writing — the research, the interviews, the argument —

consider becoming a donor.

Independent reporting is only possible because readers support it.

Because Substack does not process payments in Israel, I’ve set up [PayPal/Buy Me a Coffee] and [Ko-fi] for anyone who’d like to support my work. Every bit of help means a lot and actually helps me continue to do the research and write. You can make a one-time or repeated donation.

Thank you.

p.s. It’s not because of antisemitism on the part of Stripe or Substack.