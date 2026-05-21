Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
7h

"it became apparent that facts were irrelevant because the disagreement was not operating at the level of facts."

Since when do facts have any relevance to our haters regarding the Land of Israel, its history, archaeology or the connection to the Jewish people?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dov Harrill's avatar
Dov Harrill
5h

Good piece and shame that there are too many of those who hide behind some cute name.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture