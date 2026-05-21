Last month, I found myself in an exchange with a commenter calling himself Jonny5pants. He suddenly reappeared on my screen a few mornings ago. This time, he closed the loop for me and it was time to put this article together.

At first, I thought I was simply having just another debate about Israel.

I was wrong.

What unfolded instead was a near-perfect case study in how online hostility toward Jews and Israelis often operates today: not through explicit racial slurs or open declarations of hatred (although those certainly occur), but through a series of shifts in framing, category collapse, moral inversion, and narrative accumulation.

The exchange took place in response to three unrelated Notes I posted. The same patterns resurfaced for them all. It began analytically. (Screenshots of all communications with Jonny5pants can be seen [here].)

12 April 2026

I posted a Note, about my response to a German professor who reached out to me with his idea of “an honorable solution,” to the Israel-Palestine problem: for us to vacate all occupied land. I told him that if he is listening to our enemies, he will understand that “all occupied lands” includes all of Israel.

Under the note, Jonny5pants argued that the current conflict should primarily be understood through the emergence of political Zionism in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Earlier Jewish history, he argued, could not explain the present structure of the conflict. The decisive rupture, in his view, came from a modern political project.

That is an argument that can be debated so I engaged.

As the conversation developed, the structure began to change.

At first, the disagreement remained methodological. He said that Zionism should be treated as the primary explanatory force for the current conflict but that reversing that would not solve the problem of trauma, displaced populations, mistrust, and more. I paraphrased his explanation, writing that if I understood him correctly, he is saying that political Zionism outweighs other factors, such as Arab nationalism, collapse of the Ottoman Empire, British policy, regional wars, and leadership decisions.

When I asked if I accurately paraphrased his ideas, he went silent.

20 April 2026

He reappeared after I reposted a quote distinguishing between civilian suffering in war and the Holocaust. The quote argued that civilian suffering in Gaza or Lebanon could be real and horrific without collapsing every form of violence into the Holocaust.

Jonny5pants rejected the distinction entirely, first saying that this post shows why he stopped responding to our earlier discussion.

According to him, the issue of Gaza civilian deaths versus the Holocaust was not category conflation but “moral framing.” By distinguishing between different types of violence, I was supposedly “normalizing mass civilian death” and saying Gazan suffering was not “allowed moral gravity.”

That shift matters.

The discussion was no longer about whether different categories of violence exist. It became a challenge to the legitimacy of making distinctions at all.

War versus genocide.

Civilian casualties versus extermination.

Military conflict versus annihilation.

The categories themselves became suspect.

Then, the structure of the exchange changed again.

Instead of remaining focused on the original discussion, the conversation expanded outward into a broader moral indictment of Israel by means of quotes from one segment of a popular right-wing television programme in which panelists expressed glee at demolishing towns from which Hezbollah operated, ending with a call for the hope that the Third Temple will be built in our lifetime.

I asked him why he hid behind a pseudonym. He did not answer but came back on 7 May with a post saying that Ben Gvir’s death penalty for terrorists law is why the world has a problem with the “Israelites.”

Then came another shift.

18 May 2026

Then he crossed another line.

Under a Note I wrote the day before about a Viennese coffee shop that had made itself visibly welcoming to Jews and Israelis during Eurovision, Jonny5pants posted approval of an Italian restaurant that had reportedly expelled Israelis, exclaiming that this was “better” and “why we love you [Italy].”

Now he was not discussing Israeli policy, military conduct, or historical causation of the conflict. He had moved from explaining the reason for having a problem with “Israelites” into approval of exclusionary treatment directed at us as individuals.

The progression had become visible:

analytical disagreement

moral reframing

collapse of distinctions

collective attribution

justification of exclusionary treatment

And throughout the exchange, we note that his responses did not directly engage with what I wrote. Instead, emotionally charged counter-material would be introduced:

A conceptual argument about distinguishing civilian casualties from genocide? His response was not to the argument but to my character; my credentials as a therapist were mocked, my humanity denied, “just another bloodthirsty Zionist supremacist.”

A note about a Viennese coffee shop welcoming Jews during Eurovision? Here is a restaurant ejecting Israelis in Italy offered, approvingly, as “better.”

The Larger Issue

In one comment, he linked to a news article that was supposed to support his position; it did the same thing he did, followed the same structure the conversation itself had followed.

The article began with an extreme quote from a fringe rightwing Israeli figure. It paired that with quotes from a politician widely considered a leftwing extremist, leaving only Netanyahu’s rebuttal to represent the Israeli mainstream. The article mentioned Oct 7th merely as a timestamp, not as context for why the war began or what triggered it, and humanitarian suffering and international criticism were layered in to reinforce the moral indictment of Israel.

The article was not entirely false. What mattered was the selection and arrangement of the material. The structure of the reporting mirrored the structure of the exchange with Jonny5pants.

And that is the larger issue.

In most online arguments about Israel, facts and evidence are filtered through structures that determine in advance: what counts as morally relevant, which context is foregrounded, which context disappears, which distinctions are permitted, and which forms of Jewish or Israeli experience are treated as legitimate at all.

What began as what appeared to be an interesting debate changed when it became apparent that facts were irrelevant because the disagreement was not operating at the level of facts.

When we see that happening, it changes our approach.

The goal is no longer to exchange ideas with someone equally invested in the conversation.

The goal becomes making the structure of the argument visible to those who are watching.

Reminder: You can see the entire conversation in screenshots here.

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