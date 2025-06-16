Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
Jun 16, 2025

Thank you Sheri. I hope no one knows his real name. For his family’s sake. May he return to a safe Iran soon.

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
Jun 16, 2025

Excellent article!

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