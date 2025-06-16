I woke up yesterday morning to an X post that made me smile. This was after a particularly horrendous night of missile and drone alerts, destruction, deaths, and injuries (not mine, I am okay, but reeling from the adrenaline roller coaster). My decision to post it here, and further, my decision to share my draft with the author of the post before publishing it, led to a conversation that taught me a lesson.

H. Ferdosy is an Iranian expat who talks straight and does not mince words for those he regards as misinformed or morally compromised in their views on the Middle East conflict/s and human rights. I consider myself neither of these. (I have the feeling that so do many of those who Ferdosy does see as either or both.)

In any case, let me copy-paste Ferdosy’s post from yesterday morning, together with the accompanying video, and then I will share what I discovered about him:

My family lives in Iran. I have more stakes in this war than all of those Western keyboard warriors and keffiyeh Karens. I can wake up tomorrow and not have a mom. Still, that's not the reason I'm not okay. I know war is scary and it endangers everyone, but nothing is more emotionally taxing right now than seeing the world's reaction to our plight. It's after 3 years of Iranian people's tireless advocacy amid absolute silence from these loud, heartless so-called human rights advocates, after the streets of Iran ran with the blood of 500+ in 2022, after the execution of 1400 (and these are just recorded estimates), after the imprisonment of torture of thousands of people in Iranian prisons, some of whom my friends, after seeing the economy do to a level where people are lucky to have a slice of bread as their only meal of the day while our entire national wealth is funneled either to the terrorists in the region or to the penthouses Israel just took out with the murderers who lived in them, after all that, to see keffiyeh Karen, who has been silent about our suffering until this very moment, proudly raise the Islamic Republic's bloody flag and say, "Hands off Iran." No, keffiyeh Karen. No. You hands off Iran. Keep my country's name out of your mouth and my country's thought out of your mind. You don't care about us. We don't need you. [emphasis added]

One reason this post made me smile is because it is reassuring to find material online that is not antisemitic. And just writing this makes me sad.

Another reason is that I like to see support for the possibility that post-IRGC Iran will be friendly to Israel and Jews. And, I must admit, it made me smile to see his no-nonsense putdowns of those I scorn as well.

Who is H. Ferdosy?

On his account profile, he says: “I write because world domination didn't work out.” I smiled again. He published a sociopolitical thriller with the title, “Thirteen,” that looks like my kind of book.

In a private message, Ferdosy told me that he is 40 years old and “fled Iran after the 2009 Green Movement (in which I did participate).”

Initial reaction to Oct 7th: A litmus test

For readers already familiar with my writing, you might have already guessed that I would look back in time to see how Ferdosy reacted when the news of Hamas’ violation of the ceasefire on Oct 7th reverberated around the globe. I consider initial knee-jerk reactions to the atrocities a kind of litmus test of morality.

On 8 Oct, he announced that “Celebrating mass murder of innocent civilians is never okay” and anyone who thinks it is “is a terrorist themselves.”

And by 28 Nov, Ferdosy remains unequivocal, something that cannot be said of everyone after they have had time to rebalance from the initial shock:

Fuck Hamas. Fuck anyone who supports it. Fuck anyone who doesn't have the guts to condemn it because it hurts their agenda. Fuck Islamic imperialism. Fuck anyone who thinks October 7 events didn't happen. Fuck anyone who thinks the hostages were treated well.

However, between Oct 7th and 28 Nov, he uploaded two posts that grated me a bit. Knowing, from his later writings, of his deep frustration with the “absolute silence” from what he calls “so-called human rights advocates” regarding Iranian suffering– and because most of his other posts resonated with me, I reached out to him on X private messaging to clarify what were, for me, problematic texts, not really expecting much.

Happily, we had a conversation; Ferdosy explained that he did not pay attention to the Israel-Palestinian conflict before Oct 2023: “I held the biased cardboard version they’d given us in Iran,” he wrote, “and I had no opinion one way or the other.”

“A switch was flipped,” he continued, when he saw the Oct 7th atrocities. Had he seen the atrocities in a vacuum, he may have shrugged: “Terrorists do terrorism.” But seeing the support for Hamas struck a chord.

Ferdosy wrote that he was already reeling since 2022, seeing liberals, feminists, and other human rights advocates abandon Iranians as they were being slaughtered as the Women, Life, Freedom Movement raged within Iran, ordinary people risking — and losing — their lives. “And they [the so-called human rights activists] were silent because they didn’t want to appear Islamophobic,” he wrote. Therefore, when Oct 7th happened and Israeli victims were treated with the same unfairness, “I immediately felt connected to them because I understood the phenomenon all too well.”

The frustration of Israelis and the Jewish People was all too palpable for Ferdosy. “That’s why I became so invested in the conflict and decided to advocate for Israel. Like us, they were abandoned by the mainstream.”

“That said,” he concluded, “I do still think Israel HAS gone too far in some instances, and, while I criticize strategies, I don't question the context of the war.”

Interestingly, Ferdosy’s experiences in Iran give him a basis upon which to view Hamas’ treatment of the hostages. On 26 Nov, in response to the hostage release videos in which Mia Shem and others waved to their captors and thanked them, he writes:

You know what I just remembered? Back when I was detained by the IRGC (though for a very short time), when I finally knew they were letting me go, I was smiling and thanking the terrorist with a smile. That's just something you do in that situation if you don't have a death wish. [emphasis added]

H. Ferdosy's views on Middle Eastern affairs

I looked at Ferdosy’s posts, focusing on his writings about Iran, Hamas, and Israel.

Aspirations for a "Free Iran"

Regarding Iran, his primary aspiration is a "free Iran," believing the current "terrorist regime" may be "breathing its final breaths." He consistently describes the Islamic Republic as "one of the main sources evil in the world," the "main supporter of terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah," and a government rife with "other-worldly human rights violations."

He differentiates between Iranians (the people) and the Islamic Republic, often lamenting that while Iranians initially voted for the regime, they "regretted their choice very soon" and never “got to re-vote... ever." His posts highlight severe human rights abuses in Iran, including LGBTQ+ oppression, economic hardship, and the suppression of public joy, emphasizing the regime's destabilizing international role through its funding of terror groups. His confrontational approach extends to dismissing those who criticize action against the Iranian regime as "terrorists and leftists" who are "on overdrive attacking Iranians," asserting they have been silent on Iranian suffering until it serves their agenda.

Unequivocal Condemnation of Hamas

Ferdosy expresses profound contempt and unequivocal condemnation. It is a "terrorist group" responsible for "murder and rape."

A central theme in his commentary is the explicit distinction between Hamas and the Palestinian people, stressing that "One can be a Palestinian AND against Hamas." He argues that Hamas has "robbed them [Palestinians] of the world-wide sympathy they deserve" and is an "authoritarian regime that's suffocating Palestinians."

He is particularly harshly to Hamas supporters, whom he describes as "morally confused" by propaganda or accused of "licking Hamas's ass." He adamantly believes that supporting Hamas inherently means supporting the IRGC, given their explicit links.

I suggest that his insistence on distinguishing between Hamas and the Palestinian Arabs stems from his distinction between the Iranian regime and the Iranian people. Given that released Israeli hostages share stories that indicate that such a distinction cannot be made in the former case, I suggest that Ferdosy look into this a bit more deeply.

Defense, Support, and Nuance regarding Israel

Ferdosy expresses strong and consistent support for Israel, often viewing its actions through a lens of self-defense and justified targeting, especially against the Iranian regime and Hamas.

He explicitly defends Israeli strikes, asserting they are "precise, targeted" and do what they can to prevent "collateral damage" when aimed at regime figures or nuclear sites in Iran. He publicly celebrates successful Israeli actions that eliminate key figures in the Iranian regime.

A significant part of his narrative involves portraying Israel as a victim of a biased global narrative, particularly highlighting a perceived "moral imbalance" where "Jewish lives don't matter" to many "so-called human rights advocates." This conviction parallels the pervasive silence on Iranian suffering.

Like he does for the Iranians and Palestinian Arabs, he differentiates among individuals or, perhaps, between Israelis and the Israeli government: "One can be a Jew AND NOT genocidal." While I understand the intent of this statement, I find it problematic, as if accepting that Israel IS genocidal.

While Ferdosy raises the need to discuss "Israel's responsibility" in the conflict, he quickly pivots to condemning Hamas's actions. Hamas, he states, is responsible for the escalation and the suffering of Gazans and that their continued resistance against an overpowering force (Israel) constitutes "suicide on behalf of an entire population." What seems missing is incorporating results of surveys in the Palestinian Authority that show support for the Oct 7th atrocities and their intention to vote for Hamas in future elections.

Lesson learned

H. Ferdosy offers unwavering condemnation of state-sponsored terrorism and human rights abuses, combined with a fierce loyalty to his people of Iran and a clear stance in support of Israel's security. His perspective is often missing from mainstream conversations and certainly welcome in place of the online vilification of Israel that I encounter all too frequently.

I learned something valuable from the short exchange we had on X private messages: X posts are a photograph relevant to the time in which they were uploaded. Before I continue to use Oct 7th posts as a litmus test for moral clarity, I need to consider the individual, where he or she is coming from, if I had observed any changes in later posts, and, most importantly, to be brave and reach out and ask. I might just find somebody willing to have a conversation.

My other article related to Iran: There was once an “Iran Loves Israel” Facebook page. Now there is this.

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