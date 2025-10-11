I am posting Barry Shaw’s FB post here with his permission because we have to watch what is happening now in Gaza. Please note what this suggests regarding (1) Hamas’ continuing power or lack thereof; (2) Gazan citizens in general. Barry Shaw is a senior associate and the international public diplomacy director at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.

On Thursday (9th October), a significant battle was reported at Gaza City port between Hamas and the Abu Warda family, with dozens of civilians caught in the crossfire. If Hamas can swiftly and quietly disarm these militias and co-opt or neutralise their leaders, it will show that the group still holds the core power in Gaza despite two years of pummelling.

However, if fighting intensifies between rival Palestinian groups or if some clans openly defy Hamas’s authority, it could indicate a breakdown of governance in Gaza. Such fragmentation might benefit Israel by keeping Hamas occupied internally.

Ironically, Hamas may find itself relying on the proposed International Security Force peacekeepers or observers (if those materialise as part of the deal, and which reportedly includes 200 American troops) to help mediate these internal disputes. The very presence of these alternative power centres in Gaza is a new outcome of the war, and managing them will challenge Hamas’s claim to be the sole “resistance” authority.

On the night the ceasefire was announced, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza poured into the ruined streets to celebrate what they perceived as Hamas’s victory and the end of their nightmare. Amid the jubilation, there were also deeply disturbing scenes that highlight just how wide the gap is between ordinary Gazans and any notion of coexistence with Israel. In some crowds, celebrants erupted into a notorious chant:

“Khaybar, Khaybar ya Yahud, jaish Muhammad sa-ya’ud!”

[Translation: “Khaybar, Khaybar, O Jews, Muhammad’s army will return.”]

This slogan harks back to a 7th-century battle in which Muslim armies defeated a Jewish community at Khaybar, and its modern usage is a direct threat of violence against Jews.

Videos of men, women, and children in Gaza chanting this in unison spread across social media.

To Israelis and Jewish people worldwide, hearing “Khaybar, Yahud” is chilling. It signals that many Gazans are not celebrating peace at all, but rather what they perceive as an impending triumph over Israel. Such scenes reveal the depth of enmity that years of conflict and propaganda have sown. Reconciliation, even basic mutual acceptance, feels heartbreakingly distant when crowds exult in a slogan that effectively calls for another massacre of Jews.

These same crowds are the ones who, in time, will form the electorate and societal foundation of any future Palestinian polity in Gaza (or even in a unified Palestinian state, should one ever emerge). If and when Palestinians get to elect new leaders, the prevailing public sentiment will heavily influence who rises to power. Right now, that sentiment in Gaza is full of anger, trauma, and a desire for vindication, not compromise. This does not suggest a likely moderate voting intention.

For Israel, this is a warning sign: any solution that leaves Gaza’s population resentful (and Hamas narrating the war as a victory) could be just a pause before the next round of conflict, perhaps years later, when memories of suffering fade and arsenals are rebuilt.

UPDATE: Corroborating my earlier report of local tribes countering and battling against Hamas in Gaza, Gazan sources report that gunmen from the Gaza-based Dughmush clan eliminated this morning, near the Jordanian hospital in Gaza City, Muhammad Imad Akl – Abu Anas.

Muhammad Akl was the son of Imad Akl, who was the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza and the West Bank in the early 1990s, and was eliminated in 1993 by a Duvdevan unit after taking an active part in attacks in which 11 IDF soldiers and one Israeli civilian were killed.

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