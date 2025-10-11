Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Martin Lawson's avatar
Martin Lawson
Oct 11

Two contradictory points come to mind; firstly, Trump's achievement of bringing together a large number of Arab/Muslim countries albeit almost all dictatorships of one kind or another, has given Israel at least De Facto rather than the preferable De Jure recognition of being a nation unto itself from counties that prior did not recognize Israel.

Secondly, I am concerned that Trump who sees the reality of Gaza and its fundamentalist version of Islam, particularly the destroying of all Jews, has had to soften his stance as can be seen by how he says we have to respect(!) both sides, something that Hamas uses as an excuse to make more demands from Israel, especially commitments from the U.S. to not allow Israel to resume the war whilst not saying what it will do if Hamas abuses the ceasefire.

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Dov's avatar
Dov
Oct 12

Thank you for posting this, Sheri. I am still in contact with old neighbors who still live in Tyveria, and they, like me, see that this will bite us AGAIN. Look at 93 and the Oslo Accords, and other forays with peace. No, nothing has worked out, except for Hamas and other Arabs.

One thing is at what cost? How much blood has been spilled? So we get back remains of those who died in captivity and some who ae still alive, and they get 2,000 killers back. Great deal- And what of those who gave their lives? Like those mentioned in this song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWwEMyhbp-Y

Or this

https://danielgordis.substack.com/p/a-song-is-reborn-the-winter-of-73

Do not get me wrong, I will be happy at the return of those who are alive and reunited with family. Let's not celebrate too much right now, as I am worried.

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