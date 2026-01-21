Only in Hungary did I realize I’d come full circle.

I had planned my Balkans trip based on what was best about my five-day visit to Szentendre a decade ago: meeting Jews who lived there and exploring the life histories of the artists who populated the galleries of this small town adjacent to Budapest.

Among the town’s artists, Jews feature prominently. With the leisurely days I had available, I was drawn into their biographies, especially that of ceramicist Margit Kovacs about whom I wrote here. Remarkably, every gallery, every book I found, described their lives and works up to 1940 and resumed after 1944. Sleuthing was required to find out how Kovacs spent the war years.

In contrast, the Holocaust was everywhere in the countries I was about to visit: Greece, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia. Holocaust museums and memorials. Memorials where there were no museums. When reading about Jews in those countries, you quickly discover how many lived there before 1940, how many were deported and murdered, and how few returned and live there today.

I did not want to make a Holocaust remembrance trip. I wanted to discover how the Jews lived before they were made to disappear and the impact of their disappearance on the populations that watched them go.

This was more difficult to accomplish than I had imagined. Jewish lives and contributions to their host communities in Greece and the Balkans were detailed in Jewish museums, Jewish tours I heard about, and in academic articles I read in scholarly journals. But local recognition was absent. The Holocaust swallowed up everything like a black hole. Asking about Jews meant talking about the Holocaust.

In city museums, I found prayer shawls in glass cases alongside Christian icons and the Quran. Labels that said “religions” and little else. No mention of the printers who ran the presses, the pharmacists who prepared prescriptions, the merchants who built the trade networks, those who contributed to developing the city’s infrastructure.

While seeking what was missed when the Jews did not return after 1944, I found silence. Sometimes I asked directly. More often I paid attention to what people talked about and what they avoided.

In one particular instance, a woman raised the topic before I even thought to ask.

She told me about a grandfather who was a child when the Jews were rounded up and held behind barbed wire before deportation. Locals would throw food and water over the fence because their Bulgarian captors gave them nothing. Having seen the suffering, he grew interested in understanding the history. He told her that everyone once lived together and the Jews worked in the Old Bazaar in trade. And that was the first time I heard about Albanians rescuing Jews, helping them find escape routes from the Balkans.

Maybe my questions arose earlier than I realized. In 1970, hitching across Europe during summer vacation from university, I met two Polish women my age in Vienna. Neither knew I was Jewish. The first told me how the best thing that happened to Poland was getting rid of the Jews. The second told me that the worst thing that happened to Poland was getting rid of the Jews.

I never told them they were talking about my family.