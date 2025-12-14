On 17 Nov 2025, young Jewish hoodlums entered the Palestinian town of Jab’a, near Bethlehem. There is no doubt they vandalized property and scared people. However, within hours of the incident, NGOs described the incident using terminology—pogrom, terror, burned homes—that their own photographs never substantiated, even when they later walked through the village freely.

This is the third of a multi-part series. It shows how Israeli activist organizations developed claims that appear unsupported by their visuals.

Methodological Note

This review covers every Facebook post about Jab’a published 17–24 November 2025 by the six Israeli NGOs that appeared in Hebrew or English search results for “Jab’a / Jaba / ג’בע.” The same organizations’ X and Instagram accounts were manually checked for the same date range; any posts found there duplicated content already published on Facebook and added no new images or claims relevant to this analysis.

These organizations are B’Tselem, Peace Now, Rabbis for Human Rights, Standing Together, Tag Meir, and Zazim. In total, 25 posts appeared during this period.

What Peace Now Said vs What Peace Now Showed

At about 19:30 on 17 Nov, three videos appeared. First, a brief CCTV clip (later combined with a second camera angle and published by B’Tselem two days later). Second, footage filmed from a balcony showing a vehicle engulfed in flames. Third, a video posted on X by Ihab Hassan showing a vehicle and adjacent small structure fully aflame with a separate fire burning against the exterior wall of a nearby house.

This seems to have been the visual basis for the instantaneous proclamations of a ‘pogrom’ by one NGO and “Jewish terror happening in real time’ by another.

Peace Now made the earliest and most specific claim of damages. At 19:41, their Hebrew-language Facebook post showed the burning vehicle from the balcony and stated that “Jewish terrorists are setting houses on fire in the territories.” (Full translations in the Evidence Appendix.)

About an hour later, Peace Now made a second post, this time using a still image taken from the Hassan video of the burning vehicle and attached structure. No home appears in that image.

In their announcements of an upcoming solidarity visit, they wrote: “the village of Jab’a whose homes settlers set on fire” and “where settlers burned homes.” Again, no images of burned houses accompanied these posts.

While Peace Now issued the earliest and most categorical “burned homes” claim, the phrasing spread quickly across the NGO ecosystem, yet their visual documentation consisted of the burning vehicle and the adjacent shed. The fire next to the house in Hassan’s clip was not shared.

When they had the opportunity to photograph fire damage to any home during their solidarity visit on 21 November, they did not.

How the Language Escalated

On November 19, B’Tselem wrote that settlers torched five cars and stoned one car and five houses in the village. By November 20, multiple organizations were using variations of the burned homes claim that Peace Now had introduced three days earlier. By November 21, every major activist organization posting about Jab’a was using nearly identical language.

The two tables below show exactly how the language escalated and who used which terms.

Each checkmark in Table 1 indicates the day a term appeared anywhere in the NGO ecosystem. Not every organization used every term.

All of these terms were raised upon learning of the attack. ‘Pogrom’ came up immediately and intermittently over the life-cycle of this event.

That there were torched cars is not in doubt and the question becomes one of ‘how many,’ a question that will be addressed in a later article.

The claim that residents were forced to flee was set aside as soon as there were no images to support that.

In contrast, the claim that homes burned persisted, despite the lack of evidence.

While there was one frame in a video clip that may have been seen at first as a house set on fire, that frame was never used by anyone and, when the NGOs talked about burned homes they showed burned vehicles instead.

Everyone was talking about burned homes, something that has particular significance in Israel. A settler was found guilty of killing a baby and his parents in the 2015 torching of the family’s home in the village of Duma. Its shadow hangs heavily over the country. Perhaps this is why so many answered the NGOs’ call to come out to Jab’a in solidarity with the village’s residents.

The Solidarity Visit

On November 21, over 100 Israelis traveled to Jab’a for a solidarity march.

Tag Meir’s photo gallery, posted later that same day, shows the marchers, the banner, a group shot in front of the burned van, and several scenes of activists standing with residents and children in front of an intact house and courtyard. All who entered the village had ample opportunity to photograph homes claimed to have been burned. None of them published a single image showing fire damage to a house. Photos that some claim show soot stains will be examined in a later article.

Whether or not this house was included in the burned-homes claims, the fact remains that the NGOs documented an intact structure, not a damaged one. This photo is in the Tag Meir gallery on their post from 21 Nov.

A Channel 13 broadcast (Nov 17 evening editions) amplified the “burned homes” claim, with the anchor describing “arson on houses” while airing the same limited footage as the NGOs: the balcony video of a burning vehicle and Ihab Hassan’s X clip showing flames against an exterior wall (see Evidence Appendix). No unique on-site imagery of home interiors or structural fires was shown, and follow-up reports (Nov 18-21) did not revisit or substantiate the home-arson angle despite open access to the village.

In the week following the incident, no Israeli or international mainstream outlet (e.g., Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, Reuters, AP) or TV channel published or aired images or footage of fire-damaged Palestinian homes in Jab’a.

This parallel underscores how the initial unverified claims of house fires spread across outlets, yet visual documentation remained confined to vehicles and a proximity fire.

My Conclusion

If the core focus of calling the incident a pogrom lay in the accusation of houses set on fire, an accusation essentially very different from torching cars and vandalism, then the NGOs did nothing more than repeat the claim without accompanying evidence. Hassan’s video showed the most dramatic imagery available that night, yet NGOs either didn’t share it or cropped out the fire burning near (not in) the house.

Activists walked through the village with phones in their hands and came back with photographs of two burned vehicles and none of burn-damaged homes other than a questionable soot stain.

And nobody updated the social media posts.

RHR CEO Avi Dabush was filmed in front of a pristine, soot-free wall while describing multiple acts of arson throughout the area.

And Jab’a became another entry in the category of “settler violence.”

This case highlights a potential pattern in event framing, warranting further scrutiny of similar incidents.

Appendix: Links to Facebook Posts

The following list includes every post published between 17–24 November 2025 by the six organizations reviewed in this analysis. Each link leads to the original source as it appeared at the time of writing and I have screenshots of them all. I did not find unique posts on either X or Instagram.

17 November

Peace Now 1 (Hebrew page)

Peace Now 2 (Hebrew page)

Tag Meir 1 (Hebrew page)

Tag Meir 2 (Hebrew page)

18 November

RHR (English page)

RHR (Hebrew page)

Standing Together (English page)

19 November

B’Tselem (English page)

RHR (Hebrew page)

Standing Together (Hebrew page)

20 November

Peace Now (English page)

Peace Now (Hebrew page)

Standing Together (Hebrew page)

Tag Meir (Hebrew page)

Zazim (Hebrew page)

21 November

Peace Now (English page)

Peace Now 1 (Hebrew page)

Peace Now 2 (Hebrew page)

RHR (English page)

RHR (Hebrew page)

Standing Together 1 (Hebrew page)

Standing Together 2 (Hebrew page)

Tag Meir (Hebrew page)

Zazim (Hebrew page)

22-23 November

no social media posts found for these dates

24 November

RHR (English page)

Evidence Appendix: Screenshots of Key Claims and Images (17–24 Nov 2025)

The screenshots below are provided in the order they are referenced in the text. All were taken directly from the organizations’ public pages.

Screenshot 1: Peace Now Hebrew post, 17 Nov 19:41: Video frame from the balcony clip. Text at top of post: “Ben Gvir’s police carried out zero arrests.” And text over the video frame: “Jewish terrorists are setting houses on fire in the territories.” Screenshot in the article.

Screenshot 2: Peace Now second post, 17 Nov 20:16: Still image of burning vehicle & shed that features in N12 news report about “losing control.” Peace Now’s text above the image reads: “They are ‘rioters’ like the Nukhba were demonstrators. Jewish terrorists. Settler terror. Funded and back by the Israeli government.” Screenshot in the article.

B’Tselem English post, 19 Nov 19:22. “Settlers stoned a car with family inside and torched five cars and five houses.”

Screenshot 3. Tag Meir gallery, 21 Nov 13:19, Solidarity March. Photo with march participants interacting with villagers with intact building in the background shown in the article.

RHR Hebrew post, 24 Nov 14:50, Solidarity March. “settler-led pogrom,” “leaving building burned, vehicles reduced to ashes, and Palestinian residents living in fear.”

Single frame from Ihab Hassan X video,17 Nov. Screenshot from Ch 13 broadcast showing the one moment anyone could misread as a “house on fire.”

Screenshot 4. RHR, CEO Avi Dabush speaking on camera, 18 Nov 12:53. Standing by a spotless wall while describing “multiple acts of arson in the area.” Screenshot in the article.

