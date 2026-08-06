Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

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Catwin's avatar
Catwin
3d

i have found that shifting the purpose of an argument from trying to change someone's mind, to explaining my viewpoint has worked to keep people in the conversation for longer than they used to engage for.

I've tried every other way of counteracting the lies and stupidity I hear, and this small shift has worked the best...

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3 replies by Sheri Oz and others
michael holt's avatar
michael holt
3d

Why does it seem like the Jewish people "have all the smart ones"? That was wonderful, Sheri. Thanks for sharing!❤️

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
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