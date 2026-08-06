It is clear why Nachum Kaplan’s brilliant dinner-party piece resonates with so many of us. It gave us the questions we wish we had thought to ask in a past moment of opportunity, and the ones we hope we will remember the next time we find ourselves cornered by slogans masquerading as arguments. It showed how vague accusations can collapse when we insist on definitions, chronology, and evidence.

After reading it, however, I found myself thinking about a different question. What if our goal is not to win today’s argument?

What if we have weeks or months with the same people? What if we hope not merely to expose weak thinking, but to create the conditions under which people begin questioning their own assumptions?

An Example of Working with Deeply Held Stereotypes

There is an experience that taught me more about challenging deeply held beliefs than any political debate ever has: For many years, I taught family life and sex education to Arab teachers in Israel. Because they questioned so much of what secular Jewish participants accepted as a natural starting point, Haifa University, and then the Education Ministry, began offering the course for Arab teachers only. Then, over the course of an academic year, I would successfully teach subjects such as premarital sex, contraception, and homosexuality to conservative Muslim educators who sat politely in class but would say this material has nothing to do with them when they were in the mixed Jewish-Arab classes.

I modified my regular sex ed syllabus for the Arab educators: first, I changed the order of the topics, putting the least potentially contentious topics in the first semester, allowing for a gradual building of trust between the students and me. Secondly, in teaching courtship for example, instead of working on it within the context of male-female relationships, I talked about male-male and female-female friendships. Same material. I trusted that teaching assertiveness within same-sex friendships is transferable to opposite-sex relationships. Third, since from the start, I had to list the topics that would be covered, I gave generic titles to the more problematic subjects, such as calling the class on homosexuality, something like “Dealing with Differences”. The topic on homosexuality, by the way, was the last one covered. In other words, I did not take anything out of the curriculum; rather, I made sure the material was teachable.

But one particular class compelled me to delve deeper and reframe the pedagogic approach entirely.

The first coffee break

The first indication that this would not be an ordinary course came during the first coffee break. One of the female teachers approached me, warning:

If you dare to talk about premarital sex and birth control, I will leave the class and take everyone with me. If you dare to talk about homosexuality, I will leave the class and take everyone with me. And when you teach sexual anatomy, you must separate the men and the women.

Consider, for a moment, how you think you would have handled this situation. And then think about whether or not that would have accomplished your goals in teaching the class.

My goals included actually having an effect on my students. I was not there just to impart facts and knowledge, I was there to challenge stereotypes and open minds to the complexities of the issues of sexuality and couples relationships. Therefore, it would have been counterproductive were I to say to her that I was there to teach certain material and she could stay or leave as she desired. It would have also been counterproductive for me to even just THINK of her as closed minded and rigid and unmovable. Instead, I saw her as a product of her environment who was, in spite of that, open enough to sign up for a course in sex education.

In order to challenge my students, I had to be familiar with their backgrounds and the culture in which they grew up and lived. When I began teaching sex ed in the Arab sector, many teachers kept even the fact of their attendance in the course a secret from their colleagues. THAT is how conservative their society was at that time and it should give you a sense of the anxiety many of them felt, alongside their excitement at learning new material.

The student who had approached me at the break said,

It doesn’t matter how many courses you have taught to Arabs, I do not believe you can really understand our mentality.

I responded to her thus:

You are correct to assume that I can never totally understand your mentality and I hope you will find me respectful and considerate as I teach this course.

I smiled at her and I had a private inner smile that accompanied the thought that this woman does not yet know what she is in for! I learned a lot from mistakes I had made teaching my first class in the Arab sector and now was quite confident in my ability to bring her to places she never dreamed she would go.

Building the course around disagreement

The changes I had already made in the course when adapting it to the Arab sector were not enough here. I realised that I had to make disagreement a central feature of classroom discussions. Instead of seeking to find a common ground, I sought to bring disagreement to the surface. Beginning with their disagreements with me.

The obstacle was not ignorance. My students could understand new information perfectly well. Intellectually, they often agreed that it made sense. But emotionally, the ideas remained “okay for other people”: Jews, Europeans, Americans. New knowledge could be acquired without becoming personally meaningful, sealed off by a “screen,” a kind of psychological filter that prevented it from becoming integrated into existing values and emotions.

The challenge was helping the facts become relevant to their own lives.

The unexpected advantage

Being Jewish turned out to be an advantage. I was seen so much as “other” that my students expected me to have objectionable opinions and views. They were ready to pounce on any “misdemeanour” of mine that went against their ways. I used that to advantage. Had I been an Arab instructor, they would have expected me to follow the “party line” and any controversial statement would have had them consider me unfit to teach them. They would have rejected ME. As a Jew, I had the freedom to say outrageous things about which they proceeded to argue with me and tell me why THEY could not think or do anything like THAT.

They rejected my ideas but accepted me as an expert.

My goal was never to convince them that I was right. It was to get them talking. They were hearing themselves and each other explaining why I was culturally inept when I said such and such about this or that. And, as they heard the most conservative among them tell me why I was wrong and did not understand them or their culture, they began to see cracks in their own arguments. And then they began to debate each other.

At that point, they were beginning to challenge their own assumptions.

Even with the growing trust among us, they still requested that I teach sexual anatomy separately. Out of respect, I agreed. When the men and women got back together again in the next session, they told me that, after having experienced how I handled the topic, they think they would have been able to be together for that lesson, but that they could not have known that beforehand.

Everything changed

In the second semester they laughed at themselves a lot, laughed at the way they were talking about things they never ever expected to discuss, certainly not in mixed company. In the middle of a group exercise where they were to classify behaviours as either normal or perversions, one dignified man stood up and declared his amazement at how they were using words they never thought they would utter aloud.

They discussed how they could not bring much of what they were learning into the classrooms in their schools, not directly, that is. But since their own attitudes had changed, they were already seeing that they responded differently to issues that arose in the classroom -- and not only regarding sexuality. Furthermore, they were taking their newfound knowledge and understandings home to their spouses and children.

Eventually we reached the final controversial topic.

Homosexuality

Not only did I talk about it, but I even invited a lesbian and a gay male to class to talk with them about what it was like to come out, first to themselves and then to their families, and other aspects of life as a gay person in Israel at that time.

We learned about homosexuality theoretically before the break and I told the class about the guests who would come after the break. Not one person failed to return to class.

The woman who had warned me months earlier never to mention homosexuality stood up afterwards, thanked our guests for coming, and expressed sadness for the difficulties they and their families had experienced.

What this has to do with antisemitism

Kaplan’s article gives us an excellent model for conversations that may never happen again. Those moments matter. Sometimes clarity is exactly what is needed.

But there is another kind of conversation. Teachers have it. Parents, friends, neighbours. Journalists sometimes have it through repeated interviews. The conversations where winning is losing.

People rarely change because they have been cornered. They can change when they feel respected enough to examine their own assumptions without losing face.

It was one thing to accomplish this in the classroom and quite something else to accomplish it in our daily lives. It was one thing to be able to remain cool when I was an expert in the subject matter and something else to remain cool when I do not consider myself an expert in topics relevant to fighting antisemitism. My lack of self confidence can produce anxiety which raises my emotional barometer, reducing my ability to navigate disagreements as easily as I did in class.

Moreover, fighting antisemitism is personal for me, and, I imagine, for most other Jews. We are fighting for our lives. Breaking down the stereotypes we contend with is not a purely cognitive activity, and that raises the stakes of every exchange. Advocates like Yosef Haddad, Chen Mazzig, and Douglas Murray engage with a confidence I don’t yet have in this arena. What they have, I think, is not fearlessness. It’s practice. They have had the exposure, and the repetition, that I had in the classroom I controlled for a full year. I am still building mine.

Conversational Krav Maga

If we hope to challenge antisemitism, prejudice, or any deeply held belief, perhaps we should not expect ourselves to improvise. Krav Maga is taught, not improvised, because under stress people fall back on what they have practised, not on what they intended to do. Conversational Krav Maga would work the same way: practised moves for asking questions, listening without surrendering, and challenging assumptions without immediately triggering defensiveness, so that when the moment for winning gives way to the longer work of changing minds, we are not starting from scratch.

That woman who once threatened to walk out of my classroom did not change her mind because I won an argument with her. She changed because, over a year, she was given the room to argue her way to a different conclusion herself. I cannot manufacture a year with every colleague, neighbour, or relative who holds a belief I want to challenge. But I can practise the moves that make that kind of room possible in conversations instead of two semesters of class time. That practice, not the argument itself, is the work ahead of us.

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