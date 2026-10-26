Tomorrow we vote. I have made my choice and I grit my teeth and hope we get the government we need even if it is not the one we deserve. I suspect most Israelis are hoping for that too, even as we disagree bitterly about what that means.

Let us look at one of the central criteria Israelis use when choosing which party to vote for: national security. The problem is that almost every Israeli political party claims it can provide security. But they differ considerably in what they believe produces security, what threats they prioritize, and what risks they are prepared to accept.

If a voter says, “I will vote for whichever party is most likely to provide Israel with long-term security,” that statement tells us very little about which party they should choose.

Consider two voters:

One believes Israel’s long-term security requires extending sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. In this view, Israeli control of strategically important territory is essential to preventing the emergence of another hostile entity capable of threatening Israeli population centres.

The other believes Israel’s long-term security requires some form of territorial agreement with the Palestinians, supported by enforceable security arrangements and regional cooperation. In this view, continued control over a large Palestinian population creates military, diplomatic and political costs that may eventually undermine Israel’s security.

Both want long-term security for Israel. They disagree about how to achieve it.

What do we mean by security?

Therefore, for voters, the first task is to establish what they mean by long-term security. For example, does the voter mean:

Military security: preventing another October 7, defeating hostile armed organizations, and maintaining military superiority.

Territorial security: establishing defensible borders and determining the future of Judea and Samaria.

Diplomatic security: strengthening alliances, regional agreements, and international legitimacy.

Internal security: reducing terrorism, organized crime, and violence within Israel.

National resilience: maintaining economic strength, social cohesion, functioning institutions, and the ability to sustain prolonged conflict.

A party may prioritise one dimension of security while accepting risks inherent in another. That makes comparing their promises even more complicated.

How do parties propose to deliver it?

A party promising to eliminate Hamas, for example, needs to explain what political and security arrangements it proposes for Gaza afterward.

A party advocating a negotiated territorial settlement needs to explain how it would prevent hostile armed groups from exploiting any resulting withdrawal or change in control.

A party advocating Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria needs to explain the anticipated military, demographic, diplomatic, and economic consequences.

The voter can then examine the proposed mechanism, the evidence supporting it, and the assumptions on which it depends. There are already useful sources for doing this in tomorrow’s election. The Bakalpi security and foreign-policy comparison provides a useful starting point, with documented positions from 16 parties. But comparing their proposals only tells us what they intend to do. It does not establish which approach is most likely to produce greater long-term security.

What have they actually done?

A policy platform tells us what a party says it intends to do. Many of the politicians standing for election have already served in the Knesset or held ministerial office. Their legislative and committee records provide evidence of what they have done in the past and help us anticipate what they will do in the future.

But who among us has actually looked at these? The Apolitit parliamentary database provides records of votes, bills and legislative activity during the 25th Knesset. I just discovered this resource while preparing this article.

And, had I thought of it sooner, I could have done the research myself with the help of AI to examine Knesset members’ legislative records for the 25th Knesset. I have done this in the past when I examined particular legislation unrelated to security. I could have looked at the security-related bills they proposed, which became law and which died in the process. But even then, we have to acknowledge that passing bills does not automatically mean that security has improved.

I could also have examined what ministers actually did when in office and not just what the media reported about what they did or did not do. Suppose terrorist attacks decline after a government introduces a new security measure. Supporters of the government may claim that the measure worked. But what if the decline resulted from intelligence operations already underway, a reduction in the enemy’s operational capabilities, changes in regional circumstances, or decisions taken by military commanders?

Conversely, suppose attacks increase after a policy is introduced. Does that demonstrate failure? Or might the policy have prevented an even greater increase?

We cannot answer these questions simply by comparing what happened before and after a government acted. The same problem arises when evaluating major strategic decisions.

We vote for parties. We are governed by coalitions.

This means that a party’s security programme may be substantially modified by the agreements it makes with coalition partners in order to gain a seat at the table. The compromises made concern ministerial appointments, budgets, and agreements among parties that may have substantially different priorities or ideas of the means to achieve security.

And, as I discussed in a previous article, policies promised during election campaigns appear to be negotiable during coalition talks. Even those the party leaders said were sacrosanct.

On the other hand, a voter may deliberately choose a small party because they want its positions represented in coalition negotiations. And not necessarily because they expect the party to lead the government.

How much can an ordinary voter reasonably know?

Agreement with a party’s objectives is relatively easy to establish. Assessing the likely consequences of its policies requires evidence, competing expert interpretations, and judgement under uncertainty. But how much of that can an ordinary voter reasonably be expected to do?

Personally, I consider my vote to be somewhat informed and I cannot say how much “somewhat” means.

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