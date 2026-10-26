Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Israel Diaries - The Deeper Dive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1d

Edmund Burke;

"Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it,"

George Santayana;

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it"

It is time to learn from our past and contemporary history.

There are 4 parties running 🏃‍♀️ in these present elections as they have previously behaved and publicly say in the coming elections. They openly declare that they will not sit with nor under Netanyahu but have no problem making a coalition with the Arab parties. Their whole intention is to defeat Netanyahu. Some in these parties even said that Netanyahu is even more dangerous than Iran.

Shouldn't we choose according to past experiences?

The primary issue among certain Israeli politicians, intellectuals, and segments of the public is the persistent illusion that Arabs will eventually accept the existence of the Jewish State.

Despite a history of 1,400 years of Jewish persecution under Islam, which is extensively documented in sources like the Quran, Hadith, and Sira, there remains a refusal among some of us to acknowledge this reality.

Additionally, over a century of violence and conflict directed at Jews in the Holy Land by our neighbors has not shaken this misconception for many in Israel.

We are still at war on 8 fronts. These elections are critical. Vote with your common sense, not propaganda.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheri Oz and others
Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
1d

Thoughtful parsing of the difficult choices.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture