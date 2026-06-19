Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Emerald Negron אמרלד's avatar
Emerald Negron אמרלד
12h

This is happening at a time of personal (albeit incredibly less dramatic) circumstances. I will be out of a job on June 30th and have been actively pursuing finding work for weeks now. So far, a lot of talk and no offers.

While I have been doing this the Israel situation has been very much in the forefront of my interest. People in power have an extraordinary amount of control over what happens to us and it can often make us feel helpless. But this helplessness cannot have the last word—and yet….

I am scared on two fronts. But I just can’t give up believing that both situations will ultimately work out and bring about something better.

Waiting is psychologically debilitating.

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Nan's avatar
Nan
9h

Part of me believes we have been betrayed by both Trump and Netanyahu. The latter for making a pact with the devil—that would be the former. Because as the song goes, when you take in the snake, the snake will bite you—because that is what it does. The former because he is the snake. Not to mention the incompetency of his war planners because this snake prefers beauty and “besties” over ability.

The other part of me wants to believe that these are two wiley men who are setting a trap for the regime.

And we wait . . .

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