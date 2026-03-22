A woman in southern Israel is sitting on her sofa in front of a large window.

The siren sounds.

She does not move.

The siren stops.

She still does not move.

There is a boom and a flash.

Then the window explodes inward.

Glass, the aluminum frame, and dust whoosh onto the sofa. Only then does she get up and move away.

(This is widely circulated footage from southern Israel showing a woman on a sofa as a shockwave shatters the window behind her. The clip has been attributed to both Dimona and Arad.)

Later, this moment will be described in technical language: Impact. Interception. Debris. Shockwave.

But sitting on that sofa, there is only the moment when the unlikely becomes real.

She did not go to the safe room.

Not because she does not know what to do. Everyone here knows.

She made a judgment.

Distance? Probability? Whether this moment belongs in the category of danger?

People make that calculation every day. I do. There are times when I have a sofa moment – when I just want to stay where I am.

Most of the time, we are safe.

But when we miscalculate, the margin is not small.

Even when we move and find shelter, it is not always enough.

In Beit Shemesh, nine people were killed, 49 injured.

In and around Tel Aviv, five more died in three separate incidents.

Most recently, in Dimona and Arad, more than a hundred people were injured. Over 150 families were forced from their homes.

Some of these came from direct impact.

Others from debris after interception.

The distinction matters in reports.

It does not matter inside a living room.

Screenshot from video showing the interior of an apartment near the missile impact site in Arad.

It is still possible to think of this as an Israeli story. Something that happens “there,” not “here.”

But that is becoming harder to sustain.

The Gulf states have been targeted.

A British base in Cyprus has also come under attack.

Iran denies some of these strikes. It does not deny its reach.

On March 20, Iran launched missiles toward Diego Garcia, a strategic American base in the Indian Ocean.

One missile broke apart mid-flight.

The other was intercepted.

Distance: roughly 4,000 kilometres.

That is not a regional range. It is twice the distance to Israel.

As reported in the Jerusalem Post, IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Eyal Zamir said that this puts Rome, Berlin, and Paris within range of Tehran.

Yet, European leaders still frame this as a Middle Eastern war.

A contained conflict.

A distant escalation.

Iran frames it differently.

Any country that supports or hosts American or Israeli military operations, it warns, is a potential target.

The line between “there” and “here” is no longer clear-cut. Neither is the distinction between “regional” and “global.”

Now it is defined by how far a missile can travel.

And how long it takes people to adjust to that fact.

A woman stayed on the sofa because it did not feel like her moment.

Europe is in a sofa moment.

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