Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Pebbles's avatar
Pebbles
19hEdited

I kind of wish Iran would have sent those two missiles to Europe instead of Diego Garcia. Then it would have understood that - in order to quote Barrios Weiss post 07/10 - “the holiday from history is over”.

BTW, will you be writing about what’s happening in the West Bank? I would love to get your take on it all (also John Matthew’s).

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
17h

HERE´S YOUR SOFA "in (non-)action":

https://www.timesofisrael.com/amid-israeli-warnings-uk-minister-says-no-proof-iran-trying-to-hit-europe-doubts-it-can-do-so/

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