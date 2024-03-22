"Douglas Murray Sets the Record Straight on the Smear of Genocide in Gaza" is the title of this video.

First, two brief videoclips from his interview on Eye Witness News (EWN), SouthAfrica, hosted by Jane Dutton. She starts out quite proud of herself, certain she is going to get the better of Israel supporter, Douglas Murray. He shows us how it is done: When Dutton says something propaganda-based and having no factual basis, like a bulldog, does not let go, wiggle and squirm though she may.

Murray starts off by saying that the ICJ suit filed against Israel is mainly an election-time distractionary trick and not something that really has import for the people of South Africa. He calls it a smear against Israel as there is no genocide in Gaza. This clip begins at about 2:50 minutes in the complete video.

When they are talking about occupation and blockade, he tells Jane she is uninformed, something she laughs off, and when he reminds her she neglected to mention that Egypt also shares a border with Israel, she said they are talking about Israel and the settlements — the settlements are to blame for Oct 7th. Murray, of course, does not let that stand. “We are not where we are today because of settlements in the West Bank,” he argues. This clip begins at about 8:50 in the entire interview below.

And here is the entire interview, which I recommend you watch. After about 12 minutes, they go off onto other topics, but still interesting.

Douglas challenges her views quite admirably. One word he uses repeated is “distraction” — South Africa is distracting the population from her own domestic problems by suing Israel in the ICJ and Dutton is distraction the people from recognizing Hamas’ genocidal intent against the Jews by talking about the settlements.

Sorry, EWN took down the video even from YouTube.

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