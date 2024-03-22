Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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bio terry's avatar
bio terry
Feb 12, 2025Edited

Jislaaik aunty, kan jy nie meer lees voor jy heeltyd baklei oor wat jy nie weet nie. Wie gee nou eintlik die onderhoud, clearly she does not read gaza history in totality, but in pieces that suits her mindset. And so rude, the viewers can't hear both of these 2 people at once which makes her a bad hostess as well. She seems to try to score a point and he seems to try a d make a point. Bad. Like a cat fight over facts, and all i wanted to do was to listen to what Murray was saying.

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Just plain Rivka's avatar
Just plain Rivka
Mar 22, 2024

He is so wonderful. I watch his clips. Fabulous.

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