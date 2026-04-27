Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
11h

France needs to deal with their dumpster fires within France before anyone allows them to screw things up again in the Middle East, and same goes to Britain. Just keep outta here . They wanna help? Well stay in your lane and stop .

Reply
Share
Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency's avatar
Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
11h

My friends—the time is ripe to name the monsters by their given names, and let me say this plainly, because we're past the age of pretending.

France has been a patron of the Islamist Coup d'État of 1979.

From Neauphle-le-Château onward, Paris — alongside its Marxist counterparts in London — propped up an Ayatollah Khomeini whose own family roots trace to an Indian village, and they have, for decades, extended that same hand to the PLO, to allied Islamist cells, and to the connected nodes of ANTIFA across the United States and Europe. This is not opinion. It is record.

Macron is the continuation of that lineage — a Marxist-rooted, "woke" demolisher of the French Republic, fully wedded to a senseless mass-migration policy that has pumped millions of Islamist-ideology actors into the European Union. His strongest backer is the unelected European Commission itself — an institution whose architecture is, at its core, Marxist by design.

The pattern is older than this decade. Since the Second World War, Marxism and Islamism have run a quiet alliance aimed at the subversion of our Christian–Judeo Western civilization. Different banners, same target.

Epic Fury sabotaged that plan. That is precisely why Macron is now lashing out—at Jerusalem openly, at Washington indirectly by not supporting the effort with his lame, degraded military and navy, or whatever of it is not at the dock for repairs—because he understands what is coming. Epic Fury, Second Act: the unearthing of decades of Paris–Tehran liaisons. Hard disks. Dossiers. Files that were never meant to see daylight.

Right now they are being recovered by special forces and Mossad from the rubble of Tehran's offices.

When that material surfaces, the silence in Paris will be louder than any speech he's given.

I tell you this as a friend, not an opponent. The ground is moving under his feet. Choose carefully where you stand.

Here is more about the snitch, Macron, and his goons; enjoy:

https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/ups-hes-done-it-again-macrons-tip

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Geostrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC

United States

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture