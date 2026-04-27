As ceasefires and negotiations with Lebanon and Iran are strained, to put it mildly, it is worth asking a hard question: under what conditions have disarmament agreements actually worked?

France wants Israel to stop striking Lebanon and Hezbollah to be disarmed through Lebanese state mechanisms. Similar demands are being made of Hamas and Iran through separate negotiations.

France’s President Macron makes his case:

The same demand extends beyond Lebanon and beyond France. The American-brokered ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza includes demilitarization. The war with Iran is being fought in large part to compel Tehran to abandon its path toward nuclear weapons capability and to reduce the threat posed by its ballistic missile arsenal. So the question is larger than Hezbollah alone.

There’s just one problem with this: the historic conditions under which negotiated disarmament has ever actually worked are not present here in any meaningful sense.

Negotiated Disarmament

Negotiated disarmament succeeded in cases of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA), the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and the African National Congress (ANC). Each case is instructive, and together they define what the conditions for success actually look like.

The IRA fought the British state to a stalemate over decades. Neither side could win outright. When Sinn Féin was offered a genuine political path through the Good Friday Agreement, the military logic of continued armed struggle collapsed. Disarmament followed, slowly, over years, under independent international supervision.

FARC was militarily weakened before it came to the table. The Colombian state, backed by American assistance, degraded FARC’s operational capacity to the point where continued fighting offered diminishing returns. A negotiated settlement with international backing gave commanders something to trade their weapons for.

The ANC is the most structurally different case. It did not disarm to a pre-existing state. It became the state. Armed struggle ended because the movement was transitioning into governance. The incentive to disarm was also the incentive to rule.

In each case, the organization faced either military weakening or a prolonged stalemate, there was a functioning or credibly transforming state partner, and no outside power supported ongoing conflict. The leadership finally concluded that politics offered more than war.

Table 1 demonstrates the differences between current disarmament demands and historically successful cases.

What Rejection Looks Like

Hezbollah retains both military and political power inside Lebanon. It has no incentive to surrender the former, because it already possesses the latter. Secretary-General Naim Qassem has repeatedly rejected disarmament, calling government moves toward a state monopoly on arms “a major mistake” that serves Israeli goals and declaring that “weapons are not negotiable.” In a television address on 13 April 2026 he stated:

We will not rest, stop or surrender.

Hamas still defines legitimacy through resistance. On April 5, military spokesman Abu Obaida made the position explicit, saying that what Israel

… failed to take from us through tanks and war, it will not be able to take through politics or at the negotiating table.

Iran, even amid military setbacks, treats its missile arsenal and nuclear program as instruments of regime survival. Already a state, it is not a movement seeking a political path. Iran International quotes parliamentarian Mahmoud Nabavian as saying:

We are not people of compromise or surrender. We are people of battle until final victory.

All three are saying that only decisive defeat will cause them to disarm.

With Whom is the Agreement Made?

The ceasefire meant to stop Hezbollah rocket fire on northern Israel was negotiated with Lebanon and not Hezbollah itself. Perhaps there was the doubt that Hezbollah would agree to a ceasefire. But more importantly, negotiating a ceasefire with Hezbollah would be awarding the organization with added political legitimacy, given that sovereignty belongs to the State of Lebanon.

However, Lebanon has long lost control over the state-within-a-state that Hezbollah has become. Disarmament brokered through Beirut requires Beirut to enforce something it has never been able to enforce.

Recent Lebanese government plans, enhanced army deployments south of the Litani, French-backed verification ideas, and proposed international coalitions all sound familiar. They echo the promises that accompanied UNSCR 1701 after 2006, frameworks that Hezbollah systematically undermined while UNIFIL stood by. History gives little reason to believe this time will be different.

Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran are not separate problems. They function as a single system with Iran as engine, Hezbollah as embedded regional proxy, Hamas as militant governing actor. When France proposes disarming Hezbollah through Lebanese state mechanisms, it is proposing to fix a branch while the root stays intact.

In an op-ed in The Jerusalem Post, Fatah political leader in Jerusalem, Samer Sinijlawi asks readers to consider that the situation today may be different enough to lead to change. He points to emerging leadership in Gaza that seems open to governance through the proposed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). The plan would establish a police force that would have the authority to enforce the law and, over time, oversee Hamas’s surrender of arms, paralleling the years-long disarming of the IRA, FARC and ANC.

The plan will sound familiar to many Israelis. It resembles the logic of the Oslo Accords: create governing structures now, expect militancy to recede later. Israelis have heard this before.

If disarmament is the result of changed incentives, degraded military capacity, strong and healthy state institutions, and sustained enforcement, there needs to be evidence of ideological change for the rest to follow.

Demanding demilitarization when that goes against the very ideology and raison d’être of these three entities seems unattainable by diplomatic means.

Conclusion

The conditions that made disarmament possible in Belfast, Bogotá, and Pretoria do not exist in Beirut, Gaza, or Tehran. Partial military pressures and diplomatic initiatives have created openings before, but every ceasefire and agreement ever signed with Hezbollah, Hamas, and Iran has proven fragile precisely because the deeper ideological incentives and power structures remain untouched.

History offers another model for ending existential threats from ideologically driven actors who reject the premise of negotiation: It ended in Berlin in 1945 and Tokyo shortly after. The quotes above suggest nothing less will work here.