Israel Diaries

Louis Maurice
Aug 5

A two-state solution is a blatant utopia.

Former President Bill Clinton recently acknowledged this clearly in a speech.

If an Arab state were to emerge in Judea and Samaria, it would be suicide for Israel.

In Western countries, a two-state solution is being demanded. Naive and unrealistic. Remember, there is no Islamic democracy anywhere in the world.

Daniel Saunders
Aug 5

It's hard to imagine what the Palestinians could do that is more extreme than 7 October. And a real desire for a Palestinian state from the Americans should have included more pressure for an end to terrorism and "pay to slay" as well as an end to Fatah kleptocracy.

The moderate left holds on to Oslo as a religious belief about human perfectibility and the sanctity of negotiation, not a realistic policy model. Sadly, no one other than Trump has been motivated to find an alternative.

