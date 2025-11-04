Two assumptions surface whenever Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria is mentioned. Alex Stein’s response to my recent piece made them explicit. The problem is not disagreement. The problem is that the conversation keeps getting redirected by the wrong questions.

Stein’s full comments are in the appendix and, in essence, he asked:

Why not grant Palestinian residents citizenship and voting rights inside Israel, the way Finland does with the autonomous Aland Islands? If the sovereignty case is so strong, why is the most right wing government in Israel’s history not doing it?

These questions sound powerful only if you accept the hidden assumptions beneath them. Once those assumptions are exposed, the argument falls apart.

The First Assumption: Autonomy is only legitimate if it includes citizenship in the sovereign country

Aland is an autonomous region of Finland. Residents have Finnish citizenship and vote in Finnish national elections. Therefore, according to Stein, anything short of citizenship equals illegitimacy or double standards.

This reveals a narrow premise. Stein invokes Aland as if it represents some universal democratic standard, but the arrangement was imposed by the League of Nations to prevent a war between Sweden and Finland. Aland residents wanted to join Sweden, not Finland. The autonomy structure was a diplomatic compromise born of European power politics, not a model of democratic legitimacy.

Critics often cite international examples without understanding their origins. They treat contingent historical compromises as if they were moral principles, then demand Israel conform to standards that don’t actually exist.

And with further exploration, we can easily determine that Stein’s premise that there is only one morally legitimate model of autonomy is wrong. The world contains multiple models of autonomy, each with different relationships between citizenship, residency, voting rights, and national affiliation.

Here are a few examples, all internationally recognized and entirely legitimate:

In other words, autonomy exists in forms where citizenship is sometimes included, sometimes not. And citizenship does not necessarily grant voting privileges in national elections.

Therefore, the question is not: Why are Palestinians not given citizenship?

The correct question to ask is: What governance structure best reflects lived reality on the ground?

The answer is: autonomy under Israeli sovereignty, which already exists in practice under Oslo but remains legally undefined: The Palestinians elect their own government, run their own police, courts, schools, curriculum, and civil administration. That is domestic autonomy. It does not require citizenship in the sovereign state.

Instead, Stein shifts the debate to: If you believe in sovereignty, prove that you will give everyone citizenship.

This reframes the issue by introducing conditions that appear designed to make sovereignty in Judea & Samaria impossible “by definition.”

The Second Assumption: If it were possible, the right wing Israeli government would have already done it

Stein writes: “We have the most right wing government in Israeli history. If sovereignty were feasible, they would have done it.”

Translation: “If politicians have not acted, the policy must be impossible.”

The current government benefits politically from talking about sovereignty without legislating it. They gain the political capital without the diplomatic cost. The status quo rewards inertia.

Failure to act is evidence that politicians prefer management to resolution. (As we saw, with catastrophic results, regarding Oct 7th.)

The debate over citizenship is a distraction.

And the debate over why politicians are timid is a distraction.

This is part of the pattern demonstrated by critics of sovereignty.

Furthermore, we note that critics:

refer to it as annexation. However, annexation means taking land from a prior sovereign. No state has recognized Palestinian sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, and Jordan renounced all claims in 1988. One cannot annex what never belonged to another sovereign. change the question. invoke another country as a moral measuring stick. use political inaction as proof of impossibility.

We cannot debate outcomes if we still accept faulty premises.

The world treats Palestinian statehood as mandatory rather than negotiable and treats any alternative as illegitimate. We don’t have to accept that framing.

In my next article, I will address another set of assumptions that hold us back from truly debating the salient issues regarding Israeli sovereignty over all of Judea & Samaria.

APPENDIX:

These are the exact comment Stein left under my article.

1. A quick point before a fuller reply: The residents of the Aland Islands have Finnish citizenship and can vote in Finnish elections. They also have their own form of local autonomy. I don’t think this is what you are proposing for the West Bank. The claim of double standards here is false: There is no democratic country in the world which leaves some of the residents living under its control without at the very least residency rights and a pathway to citzenship. And I very much doubt that those in favor of sovereignty want to give Palestinians in the West Bank the same rights as East Jerusalemites to work and move freely anywhere in Israel (you can correct me on this if I’m wrong).

2. And another question: We have currently the most right-wing government in Israeli history, with tremendous support for annexation even among parts of the opposition. Given the arguments you make, why do you think they are not simply ignoring the noise and moving forward on annexation? What do they understand about this problem that you don’t?

