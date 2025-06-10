Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Lise Rosenthal's avatar
Lise Rosenthal
Jun 10, 2025

Calling the child by its name.

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Teresa S's avatar
Teresa S
Jun 15, 2025

Very educational!

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