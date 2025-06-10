The legality of the Madleen “Freedom Flotilla” interception, about 100 nautical miles off the Israeli coast in international waters (Israeli territorial waters reach only 12 nautical miles), is a question that, like much of the Gaza aid saga, is not as straightforward as a protest slogan might suggest. It sparks fervent debate, and whether it is deemed a "violation" largely depends on how one interprets international law.

The "Illegal" Argument: A Chorus of Condemnation

Those quick to condemn Israel often point to the sanctity of international waters. The general rule is clear: a nation does not get to board ships beyond its territorial waters without specific international agreements or a clear, immediate threat like piracy. For the activists on the Madleen and their supporters, this interception of a peaceful, humanitarian mission was a blatant act of aggression.

But the loudest outcries from critics refer to the Gaza blockade itself. Organizations like Amnesty International have consistently denounced it as "unlawful collective punishment" of civilians, a grave violation of international humanitarian law. The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) frequently echoes these concerns, highlighting the catastrophic humanitarian crisis that the blockade, in their view, exacerbates. Even the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), while supposedly maintaining neutrality, has expressed deep concerns about the "coercive reality" of 15 years of blockade in Gaza. If the underlying blockade is deemed illegal, the argument goes, then any act of enforcing it – especially hundreds of kilometers offshore – must also be illegal.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, naturally, asserting their inherent right to unimpeded passage for humanitarian, aid champions this view. They would also point to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) provisional measures from January and March 2024 in the South Africa v. Israel case, which, among other things, call for Israel to "take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance." This, many critics argue, implies a need for unimpeded access that the blockade fundamentally violates.

The "Legal" Argument: Israel's Unwavering Stand

On the other side of the legal ledger, the one often conveniently overlooked by the 'Free Gaza' selfie brigade, considers Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza as entirely legal under international law. Why? Because it's a necessary security measure against Hamas, the terrorist organization that controls Gaza. As the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) consistently asserts, it is about preventing weapons and dual-use materials from reaching a hostile entity with whom they are in active armed conflict.

Crucially, this isn't just Israel's internal legal opinion. A UN panel of inquiry, known as the Palmer Report, concluded in 2011 (following the Mavi Marmara incident) that "Israel’s naval blockade was imposed as a legitimate security measure... and is therefore legal under international law." That's a UN report, not just an Israeli talking point.

And if a blockade is legal, then enforcing it becomes equally legitimate. Israel argues that vessels explicitly intending to breach a recognized, legal blockade (like the Madleen, which was repeatedly warned) are not engaged in "innocent passage" and are therefore subject to interception, even in international waters.

They also rightly point out that, despite the grandstanding, there are established and effective land-based channels for aid – channels through which thousands of tons of aid regularly enter Gaza from various sources, according to the MFA and COGAT (the IDF unit responsible for coordination). The “Freedom Flotilla” maritime stunt, they contend, are purely political provocations, designed for social media likes rather than actual aid delivery. I referred to it as “Hollow Humanitarianism.”

Conclusion: The Legal Limbo of Hollow Humanitarianism

So, where does that leave us? In a legal limbo. Whether the Madleen interception was "legal" or "illegal" ultimately boils down to your starting premise: do you believe Israel's blockade is a legitimate act of self-defense against a terror group, or unlawful collective punishment?

Watching the Gaza aid saga unfold, the legal arguments often serve as mere backdrop to the true spectacle: the 'Hollow Humanitarianism' that prioritizes media attention and political posturing over actual, meaningful aid delivery.

The legal squabbles, while weighty, often ring hollow when contrasted with the performative outrage that seems to have been the Madleen's true cargo.

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