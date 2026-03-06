After what seemed like an interminable wait, Israel and the United States assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in a stunning intelligence and military operation that triggered open war. I also hoped the moment might open a path toward freedom for the Persian people.

It was heartening to see the Persian lion waving proudly with the Star of David in street demonstrations in cities where, not long ago, “watermelon” posters and cries for global intifada dominated. Like the streets, social media erupted. Celebration, vindication, transition plans, declarations of regime collapse. For anyone scrolling through the posts of the early hours, the impression was unmistakable: the Islamic Republic was entering its final chapter.

But what was I really seeing?

Was it naïve of me to think that the majority of the Iranian population is pro-democracy, just waiting for enough imbalance in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for them to take their country back from the Islamist regime?

After having interviewed Iranian ex-pats in the past, I was aware of tensions between pro-Regime and opposition voices among Iranians inside and outside their country. But that was all that I knew.

I set out to understand more about Iranian voices so that I would not fall into simplistic either-or expectations about Iran’s future. The analysis below is based on a small sample of Iranian X accounts representing different communication roles. A brief description of the sampling method and the accounts referenced appears in the appendix.

What volume did not change

Immediately following the assassination, missiles were launched toward Israel and later toward other neighbouring countries. Operational tempo did not visibly collapse. From the outside, command continuity appeared intact.

I understood that the emotional volume I was witnessing reflected affect and the speed of narrative dissemination. From my studies of narrative amplification in other contexts, I knew this could not tell me whether security forces were defecting or command chains fragmenting. In the first moments after a rupture event such as an assassination, it is easy to blur these two phenomena.

So the first step was to look at what people from different segments of the population were saying, just before the assassination, the day of the assassination, and a few days later. After that, I will categorize the voices each account sampled represents.

My sample included eleven X accounts, some of which were suggested by two Iranian expats I know personally and some found by keyword search on the platform itself. I only seek to provide a hint of the diversity of Iranian voices and do not claim to have uncovered them all.

Before the assassination and outbreak of war (23-27 Feb)

The accounts already showed distinct political interpretations in posts appearing several days before the assassination.

Opposition-aligned accounts focused on structural criticism of the regime. Their posts analysed corruption networks, sanctions evasion, and the role of the security apparatus in suppressing dissent. In these posts, the Islamic Republic appeared as a system sustained by coercive institutions rather than popular legitimacy. The tone was analytical and diagnostic rather than emotional.

Regime-aligned voices framed the situation differently. Their posts emphasised confrontation with external adversaries, national resilience, and the legitimacy of resistance. Even when discussing war or negotiations, the language centred on vigilance and continuity rather than internal weakness.

Alongside these two interpretive camps, a third type of account served primarily as an information disseminator. These accounts circulated images, casualty reports, and short updates from inside Iran without offering political interpretations.

Before the Assassination. Opposition analysis (Barzegar), regime messaging (Jalili), and event relay (Vahid Online).

Day of the assassination (28 Feb -1 Mar)

Soon after the assassination, celebration videos lit up the social media and the interpretive divide became sharply visible.

Opposition voices treated the event as a moment of rupture. Some posts expressed relief or celebration, while others focused on the weakening of the regime’s security apparatus and the possibility that the political order had been fundamentally destabilised. Analytical accounts shifted toward questions of responsibility and legitimacy.

Regime-aligned accounts moved quickly into a different rhetorical register. Their posts framed the assassination through the language of martyrdom, sacrifice, and national resistance. Religious references appeared immediately, and calls for unity and retaliation became prominent. Rather than acknowledging regime weakness, the event was incorporated into a narrative of righteous struggle.

At the same time, information dissemination accounts intensified their activity. Video clips of explosions, smoke columns, damaged buildings, and hacked media systems circulated rapidly. These posts documented events without interpreting them.

Day of the Assassination: Opposition reaction (Barzegar), regime response (Jalili), and event relay (Vahid Online).

The first few days after outbreak of war (2-4 Mar 2026)

Among the accounts sampled, the emotional register began to stabilize.

Opposition accounts shifted toward forward-looking analysis. Their posts focused on succession, legitimacy, and the durability of the regime’s institutions. The assassination was interpreted as a potential turning point that would expose structural weaknesses within the political system.

Regime-aligned voices intensified the language of continuity. Posts invoked martyrdom, religious symbolism, and historical struggle. The event was framed as part of a broader narrative of sacrifice and resistance rather than as a disruption of the regime’s authority.

Meanwhile, information dissemination accounts continued to circulate images and videos from across the country, including explosions, damaged infrastructure, and local incidents.

First Days Following the Outbreak of War. Opposition analysis (Barzegar), regime messaging (Jalili), and event relay (Vahid Online).

Communication modes at the end of the first week (5-6 March)

Opposition-aligned accounts moved beyond the emotional reaction that characterized the first hours following the assassination. Their posts increasingly focused on questions of succession, legitimacy, and the institutional durability of the regime. Some voices turned toward international advocacy and diaspora coordination, while others concentrated on interpreting the internal dynamics of regime power. Celebration did not disappear, but it was increasingly embedded within forward-looking political narratives.

Regime-aligned voices consolidated their messaging around continuity and ideological legitimacy. Posts invoked martyrdom, religious symbolism, and national unity while framing the assassination as part of a broader historical struggle against external enemies. Rather than addressing succession mechanics directly, these accounts emphasized collective resilience and the moral authority of resistance.

Information dissemination accounts continued to circulate images and video clips documenting events across the country. Explosions, damaged infrastructure, and street-level incidents appeared frequently in their feeds. Their role remained largely informational rather than interpretive, amplifying the visible consequences of the war without offering explicit political analysis.

Taken together, the sampled accounts suggest that by the end of the first week the initial shock of the assassination had given way to narrative positioning. The communication roles did not fundamentally change, but the emphasis within them evolved as actors began to situate the event within longer-term political trajectories.

Table 1 summarizes the dominant emphases visible in each sampled account’s posts at the end of the first week of war.

Full-week synthesis

Looking across these posts over the course of the first week, several patterns become visible. The divide is not simply pro- vs. anti-regime; each camp contains subgroups with distinct emphases.

To clarify how different voices framed the moment, Table 2 summarizes the communication roles and interpretive frames visible in the Iranian X accounts traced across that first week of war.

What stands out is the diverse structure of reactions to the assassination and outbreak of war. Neither pro-regime nor anti-regime groups are homogeneous.

Both former interviewees remarked on the difficulty of identifying active reformist voices participating in the open X discourse surrounding current events. In Iranian political terminology, “reformists” historically referred to figures who advocated change within the framework of the Islamic Republic rather than its overthrow. In recent years, however, many critics argue that these actors function less as challengers of the system than as participants in preserving it. As Ferdosy noted in reviewing an earlier draft of this article, many Iranian protesters now reject the distinction altogether, reflecting a broader loss of confidence in reformist politics.

What celebration volume may actually signal

The emotional volume surrounding Khamenei’s assassination may have misled non-Iranian observers about the regime’s imminent collapse. Much as some observers may want that, both for global stability and for the sake of the Iranian people, there is likely a long road still ahead.

Yet, perhaps it signals narrative readiness.

The ability to move quickly from emotional reaction to procedural language may suggest prior internal alignment, reflecting pre-articulation of goals and the means to achieve them. This is the difference between improvising in response to shock and activating a prepared script. As Ferdosy pointed out to me in private conversation, while opposition groups have advanced visions of the future, the only publicly articulated roadmap for transition is that proposed by the former Shah’s son, Reza Pahlavi.

What celebration volume does not tell us

In the first week after the rupture, two systems operated simultaneously: the narrative and the institutional. X exposes the first immediately. The second reveals itself more slowly.

Even after the Assembly of Experts building was bombed, the regime moved to appoint a new Supreme Leader. Institutional succession mechanisms functioned despite the shock. The durability of the Islamic Republic depends on its operational capacity, command cohesion, and the relationships among its security institutions. Those indicators unfold under constraint and at a different tempo than social media reaction.

What appeared online as celebration was real. But celebration is not transition, and emotional volume is not the same thing as political capacity.

Appendix A: Methodological Note

I am working across a language barrier and relying on translations. Translation tools flatten nuance. Tone, religious register, irony, and political subtext may not fully survive automated rendering. Access to voices inside Iran is asymmetric, and public posting behaviour may reflect risk calculations as much as genuine belief.

One week in, this may be the most disciplined basis on which to read the moment.

My goal here was modest: to help people like me, who are watching street demonstrations, viral celebration videos, and English-language posts, understand whether what we see reflects the real political fabric of the Iranian people.

Appendix B: X Accounts in this Analysis

Opposition

Masih Alinejad

Jamshid Barzegar

H. Ferdosy

Saeed Ghasseminejad

Iliaaaa6

Potypto

Pro-Regime

Saeed Jalili

Jannat Khah

Mohsen Maghsoudi

Malek Shariati

Information Dissemination

Vahid Online

Serious reporting is sustained by serious readers.

Substack’s payment system is not currently operational for writers in Israel. If you want to support this work, you can do so directly via [PayPal/Buy me a Coffee], or [Ko-fi].

Independent investigations remain free for all readers.

Reader support keeps this work sustainable.