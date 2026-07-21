We are used to seeing people celebrating attacks against their enemies. I did not expect to see people celebrate the bombs that were falling near their own homes. This is what struck me most when I began exploring Iranian X posts during the latest American attacks against the Iranian regime. The well-known Israeli Iran-watcher amplified one of the earliest and clearest videos:

The women are wearing colourful embroidered dresses and distinctive local head/face coverings typical of celebrations in southern Iran’s Bandar Abbas region, and the song adapts a familiar pro-regime chant into one directed against the regime.

We don’t know how many they are, but we do know that there is a large proportion of the Iranian population opposed to the IRGC, the ruling regime. But there is a difference between hoping the regime will fall and being brave enough to go out and express this hope publicly. After all, when thousands went out in December 2025-January 2026 to demonstrate against the regime, many thousands were killed by IRGC forces, the exact number unknown because of Internet blackouts. Therefore, the bravery of the Bandari women is remarkable and it is not likely that there will be a repeat of the Dec-Jan demonstrations. One Iranian shows that regime forces are out to make sure that does not happen:

From Reform to Rejection

Over the past year, as I followed Iranian social media and conducted research with the help of ChatGPT, Perplexity and Grok, it appeared to me that anti-regime discourse has undergone a gradual progression that began with demonstrations demanding government reforms in 2009, to greater dissatisfaction with the regime in 2019 to the point where some began talking about regime change,

In fact, an Iranian research team analysed how protest slogans evolved across three major waves of demonstrations between 2009 and 2022: (1) the Green Movement that followed the disputed 2009 presidential election; (2) the January 2020 protests triggered by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 and the government’s subsequent cover-up; and (3) protests during the first months of 2022, before the Women, Life, Freedom uprising.

They found a clear shift in protest language: During the Green Movement, slogans focused primarily on specific government officials and individual leaders. For example, they distinguished between the revolutionary ideals associated with the original Basij and its contemporary role in suppressing protesters:

The real Basiji was Hemmat and Bakri,

invoking two celebrated Iran-Iraq War commanders. According to the study, later protest movements abandoned even this distinction, no longer portraying the regime’s institutions as reformable.

In the later protests, they increasingly challenged the political system itself and expressed regret over the 1979 revolution:

We made a revolution. What a mistake we made.

A growing distinction between the Iranian people and the government was documented, together with opposition to the regime’s regional policies:

Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life for Iran

Our enemy is right here; they lie when they say it is America.

Therefore, by 2022, anti-regime protest slogans were distinguishing between the Iranian people and the Iranian regime. That distinction helps explain why some opponents of the Islamic Republic could later welcome attacks on the regime without seeing themselves as welcoming attacks on Iran.

That is reflected not only in slogans but also in symbols. Many opponents of the Islamic Republic have revived the pre-1979 Iranian flag bearing the Lion and Sun, rejecting the emblem adopted after the revolution. The flag has become, for many dissidents, a visible expression of the fact that Iran not the regime that currently governs it.

The Real Infrastructure

I began following Iranian X posts last summer, at which time I reported on the spectrum of Iranian voices on social media. While not homogeneous, I have seen clear indications that numerous Iranian dissidents inside the country and in the Diaspora appear to regard the regime as beyond reform and want the IRGC to fall.

Therefore, instead of condemning the attacks, the anti-regime voices I follow on X are welcoming them.

TayTay writes:

As an Iranian living in southern Iran, this image is a very good reflection of my heart.

This time the rescue operation has started from the south. Thank you President Trump @POTUS.

God bless America

God bless US Army.

We are ready! We, Iranians are the boots on the ground.

When his royal highness Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi calls on us, we will be ready to take down the regime with your help.

Hopefully Prime Minister @netanyahu and @IDF will join us very soon. #FinishTheJob #KingRezaPahlaviForIran‌

Ferdosy, an Iranian dissident about whom I have written before, posted on X on 17 July that power could have been peacefully transferred to “the real owners of the country,” in Jan 2026, but that the regime instead chose mass violence against its own people. And Neo­, an Iranian inside the country, tells critics who are horrified by the destruction of bridges and energy infrastructure by the Americans what the real horror is:

It was the human catastrophe of Dey[Jan 2026] where they slaughtered fifty thousand people in two days – not four bridges that a regular person hasn’t even crossed.

Another Iranian says that the real infrastructure of Iran is its people:

This is Iran’s infrastructure, not a bunch of bridges and IRGC military sites.

If the infrastructure of Iran is its people, and if the Bandari women put on their traditional dress to celebrate the attacks against the IRGC, then I wonder if the culture that preceded the Islamic revolution will find expression once more. Some dissidents are reclaiming cultural symbols that predate the Islamic Republic. For example, this Iranian posted a video of the Whirling Sama Soroastrian Dance.

Iranians never fully surrendered to Islam. Through poetry, rhythm & resistance, we kept our pre-Islamic soul alive against forced Arabization.

The fire of Persia still turns.

Most societies facing foreign attack rally around the flag. That reaction depends on people experiencing the state as their own. But years of repression have lead opponents to stop identifying the government with the nation itself. In fact, some even refer to the current situation as being an “occupation:”

Out of vile malice or sheer stupidity, some people do not consider the Islamic Republic an occupier.

Therefore there are voices within Iran that celebrate the bombs that they hope will set them free.

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