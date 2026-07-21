Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Jekke's avatar
Jekke
1d

Where are the street marches, protests from people and NGOs, and governments around the world on behalf of the Iranian young people, teenagers and adults being murdered by the Islamic regime? Remember all the Iranians imprisoned by this illegitimate murderous regime! The Iranian people deserve our full support America! Now!

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Jean-Bernard Lasserre's avatar
Jean-Bernard Lasserre
18h

Thank you for this excellent insight into what is taking place in Iran. Let's all hope that the denouement happens soon.

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