I am not doing an analysis here – just sharing a few voices. These are posts from expat Iranians reacting to Trump’s ceremonious ceasefire announcement on behalf of Israel and the Iranian regime.

I found them browsing through X, and they speak more clearly than any headline can.

Lady Verta

She added to her bio, #Woman_Life_Freedom, so it is clear where she stands.

In a post address to Trump, Vance, Netanyahu, Vonderleyen, Macron, the UN, she wrote at about 10 this morning Israel time, three hours after the ceasefire went into effect.

Since Trump announced a “ceasefire,” regime linked voices in Iran, like Majid Taghdisi, are openly threatening “public executions” of spies and traitors. This is not peace. This is a death warrant for innocent Iranians. Imagine how many innocents will hang in the name of vague accusations spying, treason while the world cheers “ceasefire.” If this criminal regime survives, these threats will be carried out in silence. Don’t let peace be used to mask genocide.

#NoDealWithMullahs #IRGCterrorists #Iran

H. Ferdosy

Full of anger, H. Ferdosy wrote:

Donald Duck doesn't mind if the region stays in a constant state of conflict. What matters is his damn Nobel Prize, Middle Eastern lives be damned.

Sevakzadeh

This morning, Sevakzadeh wrote:

Operation #RisingLion continues. This won’t be finished until it’s truly finished.

Among the responses he got was this one from AryanAtheist:

Understood already yesterday that a ceasefire is not on the table, just a show for the audience. The Islamists get a kick out of bombing Jews. Soon they'll have to take their flying donkeys to Allah.

And Sevakzadeh responded to a commenter who told Iranians to wake up:

Iranians are already awake. the timing needs to be right. wait for it...

OuriapA

He wrote: “A two-hour ceasefire happened, their wild dogs were let loose, and now they're openly threatening people like this.”

And attached two photos. Here is one of them with an AI translation below it:

User: حمیدرضا علیمی (Hamidreza Alimi)

Handle: @HRA80 Post Text:

Finally, this war will end.

Afterwards, we have accounts to settle with many... #ایرانی‌نماها (Irani-Namaha / Pseudo-Iranians / Those who pretend to be Iranian) Explanation of #ایرانی‌نماها (Irani-Namaha): This hashtag is often used by pro-regime Iranians to denigrate those they consider to be "fake" or "pseudo-Iranians.”

It's typically directed at:

Iranians in the diaspora who oppose the current government.

Dissidents or activists inside Iran who are seen as betraying the country's values or serving foreign interests.

Anyone whose actions or beliefs are perceived as not genuinely representing the "true" Iranian identity as defined by the Islamic Republic.

Alirezakhanpour

In response to the @HRABO post, @alirezakhanpour wrote:

Retribution for this innocent blood spilled Retribution for these 3 trillion dollars squandered from the public treasury and people's pockets, who should pay for it??? Who should answer for it????????

Seagull Shah

She defines herself as a pro-monarchy pro-Israel Iranian activist and she retweeted with appreciation (as did other Iranians) a tweet by Israel’s very own Emily Shrader, who wrote:

Just a note — we want the Iranian people to rise up but the voices suddenly critical of the Iranian people are being pretty unreasonable. Why would anyone would expect people to protest en masse when 5 million people have evacuated the largest city in Iran, bombs are incoming continuously, IRGC are in the streets accusing everyone of being a "Mossad spy" and there is no internet for days? How can you organise a mass movement without any connectivity (and start it that way!) The Iranian people must take back their country but faulting them for not yet launching a mass uprising in the last 3-5 days is just insane.

We cannot know how common these voices are. For me, they are the voices of a nation silenced — watching, warning, and waiting. From Lady Verta’s plea to the world not to mistake quiet for peace, to Ferdosy’s rage, to Sevakzadeh’s coded promise that “the timing needs to be right,” these Iranians are not just responding to a ceasefire announcement. They are bracing for what comes after — because they know the regime doesn’t stop when the missiles do.

And while most of the voices I encountered were dissident, one regime loyalist broke through — Hamidreza Alimi— who warned that “accounts will be settled” with so-called “pseudo-Iranians.” That lone voice spoke volumes. For every dissident who posts in defiance, there is a system ready to punish them. Even a ceasefire, in that light, becomes not a reprieve — but a prelude to internal retribution.

That is why voices like Emily Schrader’s resonate — because they call for empathy over expectation. In a nation bombed, disconnected, and patrolled by suspicion, it is unreasonable to demand revolt on schedule. But it is deeply reasonable to listen — to amplify — and to remember who pays the price for silence.

Because Israel is not supported on the Substack payment platform, I have set up an alternative for those who want to support my work.

You can make one-time or repeated donations in your own currency using Paypal (click image above) or the Ko-fi payment platform here. Israelis can send me a private message for another option.

Articles will always be free for all subscribers but a one-time or repeated donation is a way to help me sustain myself while doing all the work involved in putting these articles together and would be greatly appreciated.

Thank-you to all those who have supported my work by subscribing and/or by donating to my writer’s fund.