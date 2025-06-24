Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
Jun 24, 2025

Ceasefire announced as a 12-hour ceasefire yet allows only 7 hours on Israel time and the triggered Trump gets testy due to a 7 minute breach by Israel after it started a war, yet was told a ceasefire was occurring not negotiated by either party

Who does that?

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Pebbles's avatar
Pebbles
Jun 24, 2025

This is very interesting, thank you Sheri. It’s such a pickle - Israel continues to bomb - the world will condemn. It doesn’t continue to bomb, dissident Iranians may feel left alone. I am only hoping that unlike Gaza, where there hasn’t been peep on the day after, Mossad has some aces up its sleeves to instigate an Iranian uprising when Internet is indeed back on. In the end, without boots on the ground, no one can take their country back but them.

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