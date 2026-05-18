Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Aziz's avatar
John Aziz
8h

Thank you for including me in this article!

Reply
Share
Diana Brewster's avatar
Diana Brewster
9h

Thank you, Sheri, for your important investigations. This is an outstanding compilation of courageous, thoughtful voices with the potential to lead Palestinians out of their fatal enthrallment in violent, uncompromising narratives about their condition. This list gives me hope.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheri Oz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture