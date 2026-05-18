It may be slowly changing, but Arabs and Muslims who support Israel, or who simply reject the dominant anti-Israel narrative, are usually dismissed as collaborators and sellouts by their compatriots. Western and pro-Israeli discourse, on the other hand, generally regards them as a single undifferentiated phenomenon. They are either celebrated, or scorned as hypocrites or liars. Some accuse them of being opportunists who use the pro-Israeli public role as a way to make money; others accuse them of takiyya – lying as a way to lull the naïve into a sense of complacency while they continue to plot against Israel’s very existence.

In this article, I want to address the monolithic view of the Arab who accepts that Israel is here to stay, a view that claims that Arabs are either pro-Israel or anti-Israel.

The reality is far more interesting.

The tables below propose a working typology organized around the question: what is the nature of each figure’s relationship to Jewish and Israeli legitimacy? They are Palestinian and non-Palestinian Arabs from other countries. They hold various attitudes toward Palestinian statehood and speak to different audiences.

The tables below map a first attempt to demonstrate the spectrum of voices. This is not an exhaustive list. It is a framework for overcoming either/or thinking and a way to begin to assess what they write and say in the context of their basic orientations.

A Note Before the Tables

These tables are not presented as a moral ranking or political endorsement. They are a working typology designed to highlight meaningful distinctions in orientation, worldview, audience, and relationship to Jewish and Israeli legitimacy.

Some readers will object to the inclusion of Palestinian voices who continue to criticize Israeli policies or support some version of Palestinian statehood. Others will object to figures who affirm Jewish sovereignty, normalization, or coexistence in unusually explicit terms. Some of the individuals listed are controversial even among those who broadly share their direction.

That discomfort is part of the point. The goal here is not to erase disagreement, but to move beyond a simplistic binary that treats all Arab and Palestinian voices as ideologically interchangeable.

The tables below are detailed and more easier read in enlarged view.

Table 3 requires a note. These individuals share an acceptance of coexistence as a working reality, but they do not share a view of Zionism, of Israeli sovereignty, or of what coexistence ultimately requires. That internal variation is deliberate. It reflects the actual range of Palestinian voices willing to engage across the divide, from those who reject Zionism as a system while accepting Israelis as partners, to those who explicitly defend Zionist legitimacy against Palestinian rejectionism.

These voices accept the reality of Israel and seek some form of coexistence while retaining Palestinian national identity and, in most cases, continuing to criticize aspects of Israeli policy.

Aside from Khaled Abu Toameh, whose primary public role is documentary and evidentiary, minority citizens of Israel who actively engage in questions of Israel’s legitimacy to international audiences and to Arabs in Israel and Arab countries, figures like Yoseph Haddad, George Deek, Jonathan Elkhoury, and Nadeem Amar, are not included here. As Israeli citizens, they function differently enough from those in the tables above such that collapsing them into an existing category would misrepresent them and they warrant separate treatment.

Key Patterns across the Spectrum

Some patterns appear to emerge across these voices; the following observations include some interpretive and tentative suggestions beyond the content of the tables themselves.

The high cost of dissent: Many have faced exile, threats, family ostracism, or audience shrinkage. While most dissidents from repressive societies become bolder once safely abroad, a recurring pattern among some Gazan exiles (notably Hamza Howidy and, to a lesser extent, Rami Aman) shows selective moderation or broadening toward “both sides” framing after displacement. Is this driven by the gravitational pull of Western peace/NGO audiences or funding ecosystems that often reward dual-narrative messaging over raw, one-sided internal critique? Or is it due to a new perspective attained when viewing Gaza from the outside?

Rejection of “resistance” culture: Almost all sharply criticize Hamas, Palestinian rejectionism, incitement, and the cult of martyrdom as self-destructive forces. The forms of rejection vary dramatically, from strategic criticism of violence to total repudiation of Islamist or nationalist frameworks.

Pragmatism vs. ideology: Some accept Israel as a permanent reality for practical reasons. Others go further, affirming Jewish indigeneity and historical legitimacy on moral or theological grounds.

Audience migration: Many began speaking primarily to Palestinian or Arab audiences and gradually shifted toward Israeli, Jewish, and Western ones. Is this related to domestic backlash or to a determined attempt to encourage outside leaderships to support their approach to regional stability and justice?

Differing endgames: Views range from support for eventual conditional two-state solutions to acceptance of permanent Israeli control over Judea & Samaria, to outright opposition to any Palestinian state, at least in the current cultural climate, and possibly forever.

Conclusion

These voices challenge, not only simplistic pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian narratives, but also pro-Israel and pro-peace positions. They demonstrate that meaningful Palestinian and Arab criticism of Palestinian society is real though it takes different forms. They also show that acceptance of Israel exists on a continuum such that not everyone who accepts Israel’s existence supports the same political solution or shares the same diagnosis of the conflict’s root causes.

For Western observers and policymakers, these tables provide a far more nuanced map than the binary framing common in mainstream media, social media, and even some geopolitical analysis.

Many of these individuals continue to evolve. The tables reflect their public positions as of mid-May 2026.

In writing this article, I hoped to open a way to understand pro-Israel and pro-peace Arabs on their own terms, even if some of them may reject those specific labels. Can we look at what they say and what they do without expecting them to fulfill fixed criteria for being pro-Israeli and/or pro-peace?

Methodological note: Where possible, I shared draft categorizations with the individuals discussed. Several reviewed and approved the wording describing their orientations and public positions, while other entries were revised after further review of interviews, articles, speeches, and public statements. If there are errors in any of the tables, please let me know so I can correct them.

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