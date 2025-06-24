Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Hans Peeters's avatar
Hans Peeters
Jun 24, 2025

Thank you for your updates, your thorough search for facts, your courage and your generosity.

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
Lioudmila Levina's avatar
Lioudmila Levina
Jun 24, 2025

I completely agree with the first Hillel Fuld!

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