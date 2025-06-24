I am back in my shelter, sent here helter skelter as I was putting the finishing touches on this article, alerts that made this article outdated before I could finish polishing it up. I am putting it out there as is — still have links to track down — because I think it will make an interesting record of the fast paced changes as this ceasefire-not-ceasefire plays out. Bear with me.

This morning, I woke up to an emergency alert warning of incoming missiles from Iran—and discovered that Donald Trump had done what he does best: ignited a war of words. Hours before, he’d declared that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

The guns were supposed to have gone silent. They didn’t. Not until 7:30 a.m.—the official start of the ceasefire. In the meantime, Iran launched six waves of missiles. One destroyed a seven-story apartment building, killing four and injuring twenty-six. Israel is used to our enemies trying to hit hard in the final minutes before a ceasefire becomes binding. This one was no different.

And while the physical war edged toward pause, the digital war accelerated. From Tehran to Tel Aviv, narratives were weaponized, spun, and unleashed. I turned to Grok for summaries of the online reaction, then used verification tools to piece together what actually happened on the ground—and on the feed.

This is not a report on official policy. It’s a snapshot of public response from two countries locked in existential fear—and two peoples processing trauma in real time.

The Iranian Arena: A Theater of Two Nations

Polarization on Display

The Iranian response broke along a familiar line:

Pro-regime voices framed the ceasefire as a victory.

Anti-regime voices saw it as betrayal and failure.

But the conversation was barely visible. During the conflict, Iran imposed what NetBlocks and Cloudflare called a “near-total internet blackout,” with traffic dropping by 97%. Even VPNs became unreliable. [TechCrunch, Wired, AP, FilterWatch]

Most Iranians had no voice—or none we could hear.

Verified Voices — and the Gaps Between

While the internet flooded with alleged Iranian accounts, verification proved elusive.

Perplexity AI found no confirmed use of hashtags like #IranStrong , #VictoryForIran , or #KhameneiIsOurLeader during June 23–24. That doesn’t mean those sentiments weren’t expressed—only that the regime’s online campaigns operated less through hashtags and more through virality and bot amplification. [BBC Verify, LADbible]

Still, certain messages dominated:

@Amnspeaks : “Iran is the winner of this war. Iran declared a ceasefire without losing its self-respect.”

@borutoaboveall : “ The fact the Iran got the Zionist regime led by Netanyahu to accept ceasefire even when there's alot of their nucle#r program still ingoing is considered a huge achievement congratulations to my Iranian brothers”

@Ghanisarah2350: “Thanks to the Supreme Leader’s wisdom, Iran has emerged victorious.”

The tone: triumphal, nationalistic, and consistent with state propaganda.

The Voices of Resistance

From the diaspora—less from inside Iran—we saw the counter-narrative:

@IranFreedomNow : “While the regime celebrates its ‘victory,’ Iranians are left to deal with the aftermath of war. No one is safe under this dictatorship.”

@MahsaAminiVoice: “The regime’s warmongering has only strengthened our resolve. We will not stop until the Islamic Republic falls.”

Inside Iran, those voices were choked by censorship. But outside, they surged forward—bitter, urgent, and unafraid.

Ceasefire? Or Theater?

Trump said there was a ceasefire. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi contradicted him—explicitly.

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.”

He later added that Iran might pause operations if Israel halted its “illegal aggression,” but denied any signed deal. [Times of Israel]

The Israeli Arena: Strategic Silence and Civilian Skepticism

A Conditional Agreement

According to a senior White House official, Israel agreed to the ceasefire—conditionally. Iran had to stop first. Trump and Netanyahu reportedly spoke directly.

But Netanyahu made no public statement. Instead, he instructed ministers to remain silent—a move confirmed by Channel 12 and circulated by pro-Israel accounts like @GOPIsrael.

Public Reactions: Fear, Fury, and Distrust

On the ground, skepticism reigned.

Ortal Avilevich, a Beersheba resident:

“I don’t believe the Iranians.”

Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld), a prominent tech influencer, wrote at 07:00 IDT:

“If we don’t take out Khamenei and the IRGC after what they did to Beer Sheva, then what was the point of this war? They need to be eliminated. Period.”

Later, he walked it back a bit — posting a list of Israel’s military achievements. But the first post captured the mood.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum called the ceasefire a “grave diplomatic failure,” noting that none of the 50 Israeli hostages held in Gaza had been returned. They demanded linkage between Iran’s ceasefire and the return of Israeli captives.

Strategic Silence, Media Noise

Netanyahu’s initial quiet may have been tactical:

Don’t validate Iranian narrative claims.

Retain operational flexibility if the ceasefire collapsed.

But in that vacuum, misinformation thrived. Social media exploded with unconfirmed quotes, AI-generated videos, and speculation.

Meanwhile, Israel stayed on high alert until around 9:30 a.m. Emergency restrictions remain: no large gatherings, no school, no work without nearby shelter access. (Given the sudden reminder that ceasefire is not the end of war, it is a good thing.)

Final Thoughts: Whose Victory?

Pro-regime Iranians celebrated. Anti-regime Iranians called foul. Israel’s government stayed silent (at least until two hours ago). Its citizens stayed skeptical.

The narratives clashed and multiplied. Governments spoke in code. Civilians spoke from pain. Bots and troll farms did what they do best—pollute the discourse.

But this much is clear:

The missiles paused. The war did not. (And the missiles only paused for a moment, not long enough for me even to get this article up.)

So the war really is not over yet: Not for Iran’s dissidents. Not for Israel.

And not for those of you, dear readers, watching — as the next chapter writes itself.

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