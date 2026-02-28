Friday morning. 27 Feb 2026.

Shops are still open but will close soon for the Sabbath. Flights are quietly being cancelled, foreign governments are advising their nationals to leave, and television studios have put mattresses on the floor.

Nothing has started.

And yet it feels close.

If you live in Israel long enough, you develop a kind of pattern literacy. You do not rely on headlines. You read tone. You read institutional behaviour.

Right now, the signals are converging.

China is advising its citizens to leave Iran. The United States and Canada are reducing diplomatic exposure. Airlines are suspending routes. Shelters have been opened from Beersheva through Tel Aviv. The military base across the road from me is running drills with unusual frequency. Journalists are debating when it will start and who will fire the first shot.

The religious who observe the Shabbat have their phones and televisions turned off.

However, WhatsApp groups circulated instructions advising the Shabbat-observant to leave their televisions on, tuned to a Shabbat-compliant emergency channel. Likewise, they were told to leave their phones on silent mode that will allow alerts to sound. Perhaps they also did this the past few Saturdays as well, but I do not remember having taken notice.

These are not random events. They cluster.

When clusters form, probability increases.

But probability is not timing.

What This Is Not

The Gulf War in 1991 had prolonged preparation. Gas masks were distributed. Sealed rooms were demonstrated on television. Children practised procedures in school. That was structured, explicit preparation taking place over weeks.

This feels different.

October 7 had no prelude. There was no public shift, no civilian warnings. The absence of tension was the failure.

So it is not that either.

Post–October 7 Gaza operations had inevitability. Once the massacre occurred, the trajectory was clear. There was no ambiguity about whether something would happen. The only question was scale and timing.

Today does not fit cleanly into any of those templates.

Waiting for the Marker

In Israel, the real shift is not airline cancellations or diplomatic advisories. It is the Home Front Command.

When the Home Front changes civilian guidance, that is the inflection point.

They do not begin with “stay home.” They begin with proximity instructions. Stay near protected spaces. Minimize time outdoors. Schools may close. Gathering limits tighten. Colour codes shift.

Those instructions carry economic and political weight.

As of now, that line has not moved nationally.

That absence matters.

If leadership assessed that ballistic missiles were hours away with high confidence, civilian directives would likely already be shifting.

The fact that they are not suggests one of several possibilities. A decision may not be finalized. Timing may remain flexible. Intelligence may not indicate immediate launch. Or Israel may anticipate initiating rather than absorbing the first strike.

From the civilian side, those scenarios look identical.

Living in the Elastic Stretch

This phase is psychologically particular. It is anticipatory alertness. Not panic. Not denial. A calibrated tightening.

We know the drill. If the first wave comes from Iran or Yemen, there is trajectory time. If from Lebanon, the warning window compresses. We know how proximity instructions unfold. We know how schools are notified. We know how the colour codes escalate.

Experience produces pattern recognition.

What makes this moment distinct is the convergence of macro signals without the civilian trigger yet being pulled.

It is the space between strategic escalation and domestic mobilisation.

That space can last hours. It can last days. It can dissolve through diplomacy. It can snap into action.

No one outside the decision circle knows which.

What Imminence Means to Me

Imminence is the feeling I am experiencing as institutional signals compress. It does not mean war will start tonight. It does mean the decision environment has narrowed.

Probability has increased.

Timing remains unknowable.

Living inside that tension is part of life here. We prepare water, medications, flashlights, power banks. We keep outdoor shoes near the bed or in the safe space. We monitor for signs of the real marker.

Until that marker moves, we are in atmospheric escalation, not declared conflict.

That distinction is thin.

But it is real.

And for now, it holds.

Saturday morning

I went to sleep without having published this article. I usually give myself until the next day to review it with the perspective a night’s sleep can give me.

But unfolding history did not wait for me to be ready to publish.

As I crawled back under my covers, my morning coffee now on the night table beside me, the air suddenly vibrated with the familiar and dreadful sirens. Adrenaline surged as I pulled the chair into place under the reinforced arch that serves as my safe spot — safe from Hezbollah missiles. If the threat were ballistic missiles from Iran, I would go down to the basement. There would be time.

First I had to orient myself.

I sat down. No interceptors were catapulted into the atmosphere from the nearby base. So I reconsidered the meaning of the alarm and horrific beeps that kept flashing on my phone screen repeatedly, disturbing my attempt to post notification of the siren on Facebook for my non-Israeli friends who keep up with what we experience.

I finally understood it was not signalling an incoming missile, but was a system-wide notification for the Shabbat observant. The Home Front Command used the siren as a tool that would reach everyone, telling us all to be ready. For what exactly, we were not told.

So this was not an impact warning.

But the marker had moved.

We shifted from atmospheric escalation to official civilian positioning.

That is not war. But it is not nothing.

And it confirms something important: the difference between feeling imminent and being formally alerted is thin — and we just crossed it.

And Now it is War

Real sirens. Real booms. Television on.

