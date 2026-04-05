Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Dov Harrill's avatar
Dov Harrill
1d

Hei Sheri

I hope that you had a good Pesach and a good rest. I cannot wait until the second part is posted. There is an agenda being driven, and the question is who to believe but also who do you want to believe?

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
4h

CNN, BBC, NYT, NPR, WP, GUARDIAN CBC, they are all the same. Never trust anything they publish.

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