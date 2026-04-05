A recent CNN report claims that Israeli soldiers violently apprehended journalists in Judea and Samaria. There are two versions of the report circulating on social media. Both show the confrontation; the shorter clip circulated more, but the longer version gives partial context.

While I have not investigated the recent incident, something about the report felt familiar. I once stood in a place where a story like this was built: filmed, and also narrated by CNN’s Jerusalem correspondent Jeremy Diamond, and broadcast as fact.

Let me tell you about the day I was there:

Jordan Valley. October 31, 2025. Two minibuses. About thirty participants. Four of them journalists. And me.

The trip was promoted by Rabbis for Human Rights (RHR) as an important way to help Palestinian farmers harvest their olives while providing a “protective presence.”

No Harvesting, Much Messaging

As soon as we reached the olive grove I was struck by the fact that no buckets or tarps were set out for the work of harvesting.

Ayman Shukri, a member of the farming family, spoke to the group in Arabic, an RHR Palestinian coordinator translated to Hebrew, and an RHR staff member translated to English. I recorded everything I heard that day.

Ayman gave what seemed to me to be a structured, prepared speech. He organized his remarks explicitly into three messages: the checkpoint, the olive trees, and the system behind them:

Checkpoint equals humiliation. Olive trees equal heritage and then there is theft, settler violence, and impunity.

He said that settlers burned trees, destroyed irrigation, and brought cows to the grove to damage the trees. He claimed the nearby Jewish farm was an illegal outpost run by Moshe Sharvit.

His conclusion:

In my opinion, Israel has become worse than any Arab dictatorship.

I saw no burned trees that day. What I saw was mostly healthy trees, a few broken branches, disconnected irrigation pipes, and one cowpat. I was later told that the Sharvit farm is on state land with regional council permission; at the same time its overall legality is still being contested in the courts. The Palestinian grove is in Area B under Palestinian Authority civil control.

RHR told us there were no olives to harvest because of the settlers.

But this season was terrible for olive growers across the entire region -- Israel and the PA both. Israeli farmers told me they had half the yield of last year or less. One Palestinian farmer hosting volunteers from another group I joined for a day told the group not to return because “there is nothing to pick.”

Organizers and the family acknowledged upfront that there was no work to do that day. As one organizer told us:

The point is not only to pick olives. The point is to show support.

Ayman had already acknowledged this when we first arrived:

We know it seems strange; we wake up in the morning, travel all the way here, and there is not much work to do. But the important thing today is not whether you pick olives. It is that you are here, that you show support.

The CNN Report

Four foreign journalists were there that day: two from CNN and freelancers from Spain and Italy.

Days later, CNN aired a segment combining footage from a different site a week earlier that the team visited the same day as the Shukri Farm visit. After claiming that settler violence was worse that season than in previous years, he cut to the site of the earlier attack and filmed a walkthrough as a man explained what had taken place.

Then the CNN report returned to the grove where I had stood, saying

Broken branches, trees dried out, and no olives to be harvested, . . . .

Accurate about the olives.

Diamond narrated our visit:

He’s explaining that the cows came here to graze on these olive trees basically, and this is one of the ways in which settlers have come to try and disrupt the livelihood of Palestinians.

He presented the family’s account alongside visible conditions at the grove as illustrating settler disruption to Palestinian livelihood. There were some broken branches and there were irrigation pipes that were disconnected but the report did not explore alternative explanations for the poor conditions that day and it made no note of the broader regional olive yield failure that affected farmers on both sides of the Green Line.

The Elderly Mother Speaks

We moved toward a small structure with a kitchenette and bathroom, piles of old clothing inside. Activists said this was the family’s home, abandoned because of settler intimidation.

An elderly woman in traditional dress spoke in Arabic, her voice shaking:

For two years, I could not come here. They closed the whole area. Moshe and others came and brought their cars and caravans and closed off the whole area. We were afraid, so we left the land. We locked our car because we were afraid Moshe would block us. They destroyed the cameras we put here. They entered with their animals into our land. There is no law. No one protects us.

Nobody asked follow-up questions.

Then she proclaimed:

The settler does not want life. The human wants life.

Nobody challenged this statement.

I do not question her emotional experience, but I did decide to verify the accusations presented as fact.

I walked around the buildings and found intact cameras still in place on the other side. I did not know what that meant in relation to the account of destroyed cameras. I did not ask any follow-up questions because I had not identified myself as a journalist on the trip and did not want to stand out from the other participants.

There was a younger well maintained section of the grove with small, healthy trees and functioning irrigation lines next to the access road we walked to get back to our cars. I asked if those trees also belonged to the Shukris.

I think I was the only one who asked. And nobody answered me.

I was struck by the differences between the older and newer sections and how different the same grove looked depending on where I stood. A camera positioned to take photos of the younger trees would tell a story about a cultivated functioning olive grove; if positioned to take photos of the older trees with slack or disconnected irrigation pipes and dry weedy ground, the story would be of a struggling or neglected grove;

Two sections of the same olive grove photographed on the same day. Left: older section with visible tire, irrigation pipes, and high weeds. Right: younger section with functioning irrigation lines and fewer weeds. Photographs Author’s own, taken October 31, 2025.

What I Did Next

Back home, I contacted the relevant authorities. Did Sharvit or other Jewish farmers in the region raise cows? Did Palestinians nearby? Did the family live in that structure or did it function as a “shomera,” a seasonal shelter used during harvest season? Had the family actually been prevented from entering their land since October 7th?

The spokesperson told me the authority is studying my questions and will respond. I have still not heard back from them.

I have no way of knowing if CNN asked these questions before uploading their report.

What Was Real

The farmers are real. Their land is real. Their frustration may well be real. There can be several reasons why they are frustrated. CNN’s segment presented settler violence as the explanation for the conditions shown that day.

I wondered if the family ever filed complaints about the damage and if so, what those files would show.

Other questions arose for me -- about land ownership, about fences, about why the cameras on one side of the building were broken and the cameras on the other side were not, about whether the shack they claim used to be the family home was really once the family home or a form of shomera, about where they live now and how long they have lived there.

A visit to their current home would give hints about whether they are really there only since being frightened away because of the Sharvit farm or if they actually raised their children there. Those unfamiliar with the area might not wonder about this, but it is most common for families to live in villages and maintain the seasonal shack, shomera, for concentrated agricultural work only.

I also noticed that the olive grove was smaller than those I saw on other trips. I wonder if, even in a good year, the yield would be enough to sustain a family. It is possible that a once very large plot of land had been divided among descendents, leaving later generations with progressively smaller groves, meaning other sources of income would be essential. Did CNN ask about this?

That was five months ago.

Given that experience, I decided to look a bit more into the recent video report. What I find will comprise Part 2 of this series.

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