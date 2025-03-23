Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Stephen Korn, MD's avatar
Stephen Korn, MD
Mar 23, 2025Edited

Nothing but pure unrelenting evil exists in Gaza. Time for the Arabs to leave Gaza and for Israel to retake and annex the area!

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Francisco J. Bernal's avatar
Francisco J. Bernal
Mar 23, 2025

Great article, thanks

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