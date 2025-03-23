You may have noticed a video being spread, even by reputable news sites, about a 25-day-old baby that was supposedly rescued from the rubble of a home destroyed by Israeli bombing in the renewed warfare against Hamas in Gaza. Note the word, SUPPOSEDLY. Because it does not seem real and I will add additional arguments to those presented in a clip critiquing the video.

I will also compare it with videos of children being rescued from rubble that took place in other parts of the world. I think we need to know what the real thing looks like so we are more careful consumers of what we are fed on social media (and mainstream media). Journalists and news editors have no excuse.

Let me just say at the outset that it amazes me that “Pallywood Productions” fakes such an incident when Hamas is claiming that Israel has already killed many kids in our renewing bombing so there should be real cases they could have documented.

Here is a video of the incident with a narrator presenting why he thinks it is fake:

Appearance

I was not content to just go with the critique here. Conveniently having a friend who is currently studying for her medical licensing exam in just over two weeks, I distracted her from her studies and asked her to comment on the video. She confirmed the narrator’s words, but she added her own analysis. In addition to the fact that we see no dust, scratches, or blood on the baby’s face:

Baby has healthy circulation (rosie skin color), perfectly shiny skin. [Let me ask parents — when does your baby have perfectly shiny skin like this?] If the baby had been trapped since dawn, as the video says, there would have been dehydration, which means no rosie skin and a dry mouth. No signs of shock (pale skin colour or pallor, wide eyes, crying, tears …) A baby would cry incessantly after a strong noise, and especially after a whole building collapsed around it. It would turn blueish, because babies don’t breathe efficiently when crying hysterically - which they do even in much less dangerous situations, since they cannot judge what’s going on and they can’t calm themselves down. It would take a lot of effort from very close relatives to do that - at the baby’s age, probably only the baby’s mother. Yet this baby is calm. The paramedic does nothing that a paramedic would do, which shows that he is not a paramedic. He keeps wiping a perfectly clean face. He doesn’t undress the baby to check for fractures or other injuries. He doesn’t listen to the baby’s heart, check the baby’s pulse, blood pressure, temperature. [And the scene in the ambulance is certainly long enough for us to have expected him to actually examine the baby.] He doesn’t check the pupils for signs of neurologic impairment - which a baby would have after a head injury. “That’s the first thing I would go for, seeing that the baby is too calm for the circumstances,” my medical consultant said.

In the original video released by the AP, shown just below, we do see the baby undressed in the ambulance but no exam was done. He only touched a leg and looked at it. We will refer to this video again later.

Let us compare this rosie-cheeked baby from Gaza, let’s refer to her as Baby 1, with this screenshot from a video of a baby pulled from the rubble after an earthquake in Turkey. (In this version, the baby is said to be ten days old. In another video of the same baby, the age given was one month.)

Granted, the lighting is poor, but we can see the eyes-open frozen look on this baby’s face. This contrasts sharply with Baby 1, who looks like she is sleeping peacefully.

And this photo, verified by Snopes, shows another Turkish baby rescued after the earthquake in Feb 2023.

My medical consultant noted the large open eyes, the red nose and cheeks resulting from crying, the ashen skin, and the lips pursed as if the baby had just had a spurt of crying or was about to start up again.

From the screenshot below, we seem to be looking at an authentic case of a rescued baby in Gaza (video here).

The baby appears drowsy, has ashen skin, one eye closed. Perhaps something got into the baby’s eye but this, together with the calm demeanor, would trigger a neurological exam, according to my medical consultant. And note the extreme contrast between this baby and Baby 1.

Clothing

I want to draw your attention to the white onesie the first Turkish baby is wearing. It is as clean and dust-free as Baby 1’s. And I have seen other videos that likewise show clean and dust-free onesies. The difference here is there are no blankets around these other babies whereas there was a white blanket wrapped around Baby 1, who came out of the ruins looking like she had been wrapped up for a walk outside by a caring mother.

In videos of older children carried out of rubble, the dust literally explodes off the kids’ clothing when they are being carried away from the scene.

I would guess that the babies were covered by blankets before they were buried under the rubble and that is why their onesies were clean. The covers would be left behind because why would rescue workers carry them out in dusty blankets? Had Baby 1 authentically been pulled out of rubble, we would not expect her to remain wrapped up like this, unless someone had thought to bring a clean white blanket to the demolished building.

But wait! There is something else . . .

. . . in all the other videos I have seen of baby and child rescues from rubble, we see the child being being pulled out of their ‘burial’ places. In the case of Baby 1, the video begins with the blanketed baby emerging from the crowd that had gather alongside the collapsed building. Digging in the rubble was shown only at the end of one version of the video while not in the one provided by AP.

If this was an authentic rescue video, we would expect to see equipment and at least a bit of the digging. After all, from the narration, it appears that they knew a baby was in the rubble and they would certainly have liked to document dramatically pulling her out of the rubble like we see in the Turkish earthquake videos.

Instead of that, we go directly from this:

To this, where we see the white blanket in which the baby is being held. How did they get the baby our of the rubble? When did they cover her with the blanket? Why are we not shown the actual recovery?

And then that man races off with the baby to a waiting ambulance. Since they were anticipating rescuing a baby, I do think the ambulance could have got closer to the site of the excavation if it really was an authentic rescue. But maybe I’m just being picky here. And another picky thing — does it not look like the baby has been carefully swaddled? I cannot imagine that in such an emergency situation, we would see that.

Just for comparison, let’s look at this rescue of a baby from a collapsed Russian building:

And another baby in China:

And one from Japan. Again, notice the blanket. Click on the link.

And finally, this video starts by showing a child after her recovery from having been buried under rubble in Syria and then goes back to the most dramatic rescue you will likely ever see.

And now, really finally, I want to show you a video that is purportedly from Gaza, having been shared many many times, beginning in Oct 2024. Those sharing it write alongside the video things like, “A Palestinian child trapped under the rubble awaits help. What a heartbreaking scene.” As you watch it, think about how authentic it appears to you, or not, and why.

HINT: look at the clean hand that looks like it is playing. Kids in shock do not play. Listen to the child’s voice.

Now see what was really going on. Here is a related video put up by the child’s mother and it was in Syria, btw:

So now you have a few ideas about what to look for when being shown videos of kids rescued from the rubble: facial expression, skin colour, and context and continuity of recording being perhaps the most important points.

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