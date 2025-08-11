In his recent Substack article (behind a paywall, subscription recommended), Andrew Fox, a former military officer, laid out the military costs and benefits of a full-scale Israeli assault on Gaza to remove Hamas. His military analysis provides crucial insights into the tactical and operational challenges, including warnings about urban warfare, international isolation, and the burden of governing two million Gazans, points that are well-founded and important.

Last night Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented the goals of the assault in a press conference for international journalists:

Netanyahu presenting Israel's five principles for concluding the war, 10 August 2025. Screenshot of Israeli Government Press Office video recording.

Fox asks if Israel can bear the cost of the assault.

I take a different approach, drawing on my background as a former psychotherapist. I found that clients paralyzed by major decisions often broke through when we stopped asking 'What's the best choice?' and started asking 'Which costs can you live with?' The same principle applies to Israel's Gaza dilemma. (For another application of this methodology to a related question about this conflict, see this example.)

In this case, the cost-cost framework asks: 'Can Israel afford to conduct a full-out assault on Gaza?’ versus ‘Can Israel afford not to?’ This reveals new dimensions of the decision that build on Fox’s four categories—tactical, strategic, diplomatic, and legal.

I've added points such as: societal strain inside Israel, environmental implications, the long shadow of Hamas's radicalizing education system, and more.

The four tables below set the two alternatives side by side. A note on table construction: I extracted the costs of assaulting and not assaulting from Fox’s article, marking them in bold font to reflect his insights. After adding my own points, I used AI to ensure no obvious category was overlooked. Some costs (buffer zone establishment, governance reset) appear for both alternatives and are noted above the relevant tables.

Tactical Implications

The tactical costs are immediate and visible: soldiers' lives, hostage safety, urban warfare's grinding demands. Fox's military experience reveals, for example, that prolonged occupation costs lives today and also undermines Israel's ability to field willing soldiers tomorrow. My lived experience in Israel, as well as my therapy background, led me to other potential costs.

Being embroiled in the hostage debate in Israel, I understand how hostages are endangered regardless of whether or not Israel engages in a full assault on Hamas. Even with an agreement in which the IDF withdraws from Gaza, there is no guarantee that Hamas will release all the hostages.



Table 1: Tactical Implications. Note: Fox’s points are in bold font. Given that there are risks to the hostages in both cases, I have removed that point from the table. Fox had listed it under costs of military assault.

Strategic Implications

Strategy asks whether removing Hamas now saves lives and ensures security in the long run. Beyond Fox's governance concerns, there are hidden costs often ignored in war rooms: unpaid utility bills to Gaza, environmental degradation, and Hamas classrooms producing the next generation of fighters.

The environmental costs are often overlooked but significant, extending beyond wartime damage. Even Gazan engineers acknowledge that infrastructure problems stem partly from local governance failures (refusing cooperation with Israel on sewage treatment) to widespread water theft from municipal pipes, as detailed in their academic journal publication that I analyzed here.

Table 2: Strategic Implications. Note: Fox’s points are in bold. Buffer zone and governance costs pertain to both alternatives and have therefore been removed from the table as not being determinative to the decision making process.

Diplomatic Implications

Fox notes the likely surge in condemnation if Israel launches a full assault. But there are also costs to restraint: losing opportunities to align with Arab states that want Hamas gone but will not publicly tell Israel to take care of it, and signaling weakness to adversaries like Iran and Hezbollah and to allies who may be less willing to stand up for Israel if she does not stand up for herself.

Table 3: Diplomatic Implications. Note: Fox’s points are in bold.

Legal Implications

Fox's analysis captures how occupation triggers Geneva Convention obligations ranging from providing basic services to protecting civilian rights. The legal issues take a different form when considering the costs of restraining. For example, when Israel is ambiguous about the status of Gaza, other nations grow bolder about unilateral declarations of Palestinian statehood which, as shown in my Quiet Abandonment series, many say they want but act as if they do not.

Table 4: Legal Implications. Note: Fox’s items are in bold.

Values Underlying Each Alternative

The cost-cost analysis examines the values associated with each alternative given the lens offered by the costs each one entails and does not simply count how many items are listed under each alternative. Some costs may be very expensive in the short term but lower in the long term. Other costs may be low in terms of dollars and cents but high in terms of ethics, morals, or societal health.

In therapy, some clients were caught between alternatives entailing sacrificing a vital relationship versus sacrificing their safety, mental health, or happiness; it is not as easy teasing this out as it may seem. One adolescent could not choose between schools until he examined the values involved in remaining in a school where he had friends versus accepting an offer to an art school that would engender greater personal growth. Even choosing which house to buy among different possibilities, when looked at through a cost-cost analysis, can uncover previously overlooked aspects.

Let us now explore the relevance of values to the question Fox discusses.

Under military assault: A full-scale assault prioritizes security above all, and the belief that long-term Israeli safety justifies significant short-term costs. This perspective emphasizes decisive action, viewing half-measures as perpetuating rather than solving underlying problems.

The assault option appeals to those who value deterrence, believing that showing resolve now prevents worse conflicts later by discouraging other adversaries. It also attracts those committed to breaking cycles, who argue that the pattern of temporary ceasefires followed by renewed conflict must end, even at considerable immediate cost.

Under non-assault: The alternative approach reflects a commitment to minimizing immediate harm, preferring to avoid certain casualties for uncertain gains. This perspective highly values international legitimacy, seeing global standing and alliances as essential for Israel's long-term security and prosperity.

Those opposing assault often tend toward pragmatic patience, believing that time allows for diplomatic solutions that force cannot achieve. This approach also reflects resource preservation, prioritizing the protection of Israeli human and economic capital for challenges that may arise in the future.

Palestinian Civilian Costs

Any honest analysis must acknowledge that Palestinian civilians bear tremendous costs under both alternatives, though these costs differ significantly in nature and timing. Common to both alternatives are psychological trauma, societal disruption, and the environmental degradation that threatens public health. The last derives either from war damage to critical infrastructure under assault or from continued deterioration due to Hamas's refusal to cooperate with Israel on water and sewage systems under non-assault.

Under Military Assault: Palestinians would face immediate massive displacement beyond current levels, increased civilian casualties and family separations, and further infrastructure destruction. The medium-term would bring life under military occupation with restricted movement and economic collapse. Educational systems would face severe disruption, and loss of self-determination would ensue.

Under Non-Assault: Palestinians would continue living under Hamas's authoritarian rule with limited freedoms. They would face ongoing blockade effects from both Egypt and Israel, and restricted economic opportunities. Educational exposure to militant ideology would persist in Hamas-run schools. Security would remain precarious, with vulnerability to Israeli strikes and internal Hamas repression. Politically, there would be no clear pathway to self-determination, while infrastructure (such as water management) would continue to deteriorate.

How Costs Amplify Across Categories

In traditional cost–benefit analyses, the best outcomes of one option are compared to the worst costs of the alternative. By setting the full range of costs for each option side-by-side across tactical, strategic, diplomatic, and legal domains, how one cost triggers another is more clearly evident. These amplification effects can ultimately outweigh the original assessment.

Tactical costs generate strategic problems. Heavy IDF casualties reduce public support for military operations, which weakens deterrence against other enemies. Strategic burdens create diplomatic isolation. Prolonged occupation leads to international condemnation, reducing Israel's ability to build regional coalitions. Diplomatic losses compound legal vulnerabilities. Loss of international support reduces protection in international courts, inviting more legal challenges that further worsen diplomatic isolation. Legal constraints circle back to tactical problems as international legal restrictions create restrictive rules of engagement, potentially increasing military casualties and domestic pressure to withdraw.

Consider two specific amplification chains.

If assault is chosen: Urban warfare casualties could trigger Israeli war fatigue, creating political pressure for premature withdrawal, leading to incomplete Hamas removal and strategic failure. Simultaneously, international condemnation might prompt arms embargoes, reducing military effectiveness, prolonging conflict, causing more civilian casualties, and worsening international standing.

If non-assault is chosen: Hamas entrenchment allows them to restore their military capabilities, enhancing them based upon lessons learned in this war. This would render future conflicts more costly with greater tactical challenges. Meanwhile, lost regional opportunities let Iran fill the vacuum, emboldening Hezbollah just as Lebanon is finally working to disarm it, and creating multi-front threats that cause strategic deterioration.

The most dangerous dynamic may be the "Occupation Trap": tactical occupation triggers legal responsibilities, inviting diplomatic criticism that creates domestic pressure for partial withdrawal, which creates security vacuums, forcing tactical reoccupation.

What this means

Neither set of values is inherently superior. The tension between them reflects genuine moral dilemmas: security versus legitimacy, decisive action versus proportionality, immediate calm versus long-term stability, and more. While not resolving these value conflicts, the cost-cost analysis makes them explicit, allowing decision makers to understand the full nature of the alternatives before committing to either one.

Making costs explicit also allows policymakers to plan ways to cope with them in advance. In therapy, my clients and I would discuss possible ways to reduce the impact of a potential cost of their preferred alternative. There were often ways they could think of to do this. In cases in which that appeared to be impossible, some clients decided to take upon themselves the very heavy cost of the option that corresponded with their values and other clients decided to choose the other option.

For me, as a therapist, the empowerment derived from the act of weighing values and costs was the point.

For me, as an Israeli with no access to the knowledge base upon which our leaders make their decisions, I am merely a witness to the results of their deliberations. I can only hope that they are considering the costs of all possible paths forward, clarifying to what degree these relate to Israel’s core values, and if we can afford the costs of the direction they choose.

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