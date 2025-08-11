Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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The Holy Land News
Aug 11, 2025

How many October 7th is the Israeli population ready to endure?

Have you calculated what were the costs to the Israeli public from 2005, when over 8,000 Jews were forcibly kicked out of their homes and property, even the dead were exumed and transferred. After that, everything was destroyed and left to the Gazans. What are the costs until today including past IDF operations in Gaza?

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1 reply by Sheri Oz
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Liora Jacob
Aug 11, 2025

What an excellent analysis.

You might consider adding some out of the box ideas which apply specifically to Gaza:

1) speaking with the US about pressuring Qatar/Turkey to extradite Hamas leadership

2) officially annexing a 1-2 km buffer zone around the entire enclave, including the Philadelphi corridor, and physically move the border. Start with this, then threaten more if Hamas doesn’t start releasing hostages. The only thing they care about is land.

3) considering the estimate is 10,000 Hamas fighters throughout and underneath Gaza city - ramping up information gathering as much as possible given current resources - blanket the skies with drones, bug aid pallets to track Hamas safe houses

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