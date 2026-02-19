A few days ago,I wrote about enforcement consistency across sectors. Today I examine one case that illustrates how fragile that consistency can become.

Arab citizens are being murdered in their towns and neighbourhoods. The accusation is sharp and familiar: Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, does not care. He has failed. He is indifferent to Arab lives.

According to latest reports, there were 46-50 murders in the Arab sector since the start of 2026. This is generally presented as policy failure on the part of the current government.

Independent research from the Taub Center shows that homicides in Israel’s Arab population rose dramatically from 109 in 2022 to 233 in 2023 — more than doubling in a single year — and remained exceptionally high at 220 in 2024, with reports indicating further escalation to record levels in 2025. Homicides among Jews increased more modestly (from 39 in 2022 to 66 in 2023 and 58 in 2024). While the most acute spikes have occurred in recent years, the broader upward trend in Arab-sector violence accelerated around 2018 and predates the current coalition government and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s tenure as National Security Minister (which began at the end of 2022); a temporary decline in 2022 was linked in part to policy efforts under the prior administration.

During a recent discussion on Kan 11, hosts Liel Kaiser and Roi Sharon pressed Ayman Odeh on something beyond government budgets or policing policy.

Kaiser asked directly:

What is the responsibility of the people themselves? The person who has the weapon? People in the street?

It was a question many hesitate to ask publicly.

Before returning to that exchange, I want to revisit an incident I reported in 2021, based on a personal interview with veteran Magen David Adom paramedic Sabina Tabashi.

The event itself took place in March 2002, during the second intifada. That context matters. There was an active terror wave. Tensions were high. But the reflex it revealed deserves attention.

Sabina was dispatched to Jisr az-Zarqa after a woman was reported unconscious following domestic violence. Most emergency units had been diverted to a multi-victim terror attack in Netanya. She was told police would escort her into town. No police arrived. Communication lines were overloaded. She entered alone.

Villagers surrounded the ambulance.

They screamed “attack, attack” and rocked the vehicle. She tried to reverse. They blocked her. An older woman forced her way forward. It was her daughter who needed help. Sabina let her into the front seat. The woman screamed at her to drive fast.

Sabina drove into the crowd. The old woman beside her was the only reason the mob allowed the ambulance through.

She had to leave the vehicle and walk to the house. She remembers the look in people’s eyes. She remembers thinking that one wrong movement could ignite the situation.

She gave orders to bystanders: Break the lock. Carry the equipment. Hurry.

They obeyed.

The unconscious woman was carried out. Sabina later told me she did not even stop to determine fully whether the woman was alive before driving off. Had the woman been dead and the crowd realized it, she believes she might not have escaped.

Afterward, she got a gun.

It would be easy to dismiss this as a wartime aberration. Yet escorts for ambulances entering certain towns have periodically reappeared during later waves of tension, including during the intercommunal violence of 2021. The pattern is not constant; nor is it universal. But it is not confined to one historical moment either. And Nazareth is not Jisr az-Zarqa. Abu Ghosh is not Umm el-Fahm. The Arab sector is not monolithic.

While today’s violence is predominantly driven by organized crime rather than spontaneous mobs, incidents like this highlight how fear and suspicion can erode basic communal safety mechanisms, making even life-saving interventions precarious and fostering environments where cooperation with authorities becomes dangerous or impossible.

During the Kan 11 interview, Odeh acknowledged that the overwhelming majority of Arab citizens are law-abiding. He described the problem as one percent (roughly 20,000 people) involved in organized crime and illegal weapons. He asked how so many arms are stolen from army bases. He insisted the state must deal with organized crime and weapons theft.

He rejected claims that the Arab sector fails to cooperate with police investigations, calling that assertion “a lie.”

Roi Sharon countered:

The Arab sector does not call the police, does not cooperate with police investigations; hard to solve crimes this way.

Police officials have repeatedly pointed to low clearance rates in Arab homicide cases—with only about 10-15% of murders solved in recent years, compared to 60-70% or higher in Jewish communities—and attributed them in part to witness intimidation and non-cooperation. Data from the Knesset, Eilaf (the Center for Advancing Security in Arab Society), and groups like Abraham Initiatives consistently highlight this stark disparity.

Arab political leaders dispute that framing, arguing that investigative failures and historic under-policing precede any breakdown in trust.

Neither claim can be dismissed out of hand.

Even if organized crime is numerically small, communities can become socially dominated by it. Fear silences neighbours. Criminal networks embed themselves in local economies. When intimidation is credible, cooperation becomes dangerous. In such environments, distrust of police may be both cause and effect (a feedback loop rather than a single starting point).

Weapons stolen from army bases and organized crime enforcing its turf are not relevant to the Sabina incident. It was a spontaneous community reflex toward a marked state vehicle. A mob screaming “attack” at an ambulance sent to treat a woman in their town suggests something deeper than statistics.

When Kaiser asked about the responsibility of “the person who has the weapon, people in the street,” he was isolating a variable that rarely receives sustained attention.

If political rhetoric consistently frames the crisis as externally imposed, does that make it easier or harder to cultivate internal norms of cooperation?

These are diagnostic questions, not accusations.

In the interview, Odeh said he is calling for economic disruption: a three-day general strike involving Arab doctors, truck drivers, bus drivers, and more. He argued that Arab criminality damages the national economy and burdens the welfare systems by leaving orphans and single-parent families in its wake. He demanded equality.

The strike rightly demands state accountability and equality in enforcement. At the same time, such actions reinforce a framing that centers external failures (under-policing, arms theft, investigative shortcomings) as the primary driver. This raises a deeper question: Does it make it easier or harder to cultivate the internal norms of cooperation needed within communities to encourage witnesses to come forward despite fear, report crimes promptly, and reject the code of silence that empowers organized crime? True progress may require confronting both: sustained state action and grassroots efforts to rebuild trust and communal responsibility.

While today’s crisis is dominated by organized crime rather than the spontaneous suspicions of 2002, Sabina’s experience still poses a haunting question: When fear makes saving a life in one’s own community so fraught, where exactly is the failure. And how do we address it together?

There is another layer rarely addressed.

When organized crime flourished in cities like Netanya in the 1990s, it was eventually reduced through sustained intelligence work, financial investigations, and coordinated prosecution backed by political will. Police infrastructure already existed. What changed was depth and persistence of enforcement.

Emergency medicine can localize effectively. In response to past tensions and access challenges, Magen David Adom has embedded stations within Arab towns, recruiting local volunteers from the communities themselves.

Policing is different. Dismantling organized crime requires confronting entrenched power structures. It requires protecting witnesses, insulating investigators from intimidation, and sustaining pressure over years. In small, tightly networked communities, officers may face intense family or clan pressure. Effective enforcement in such environments demands institutional safeguards strong enough to withstand social capture.

This is not an ethnic question. Jewish officers have taken bribes in Jewish organized crime cases. The issue is structural vulnerability.

It is partly within this context that proposals have emerged to involve the Shin Bet in combating organized crime in Arab towns. The Shin Bet operates through intelligence and long-term network penetration rather than routine patrol work.

Whether its involvement in civilian criminal cases is appropriate is a serious democratic debate. Expanding security-agency tools into ordinary law enforcement risks normalizing methods designed for counterterrorism. But the proposal reflects recognition that conventional policing may be struggling against deeply embedded structures.

If dismantling organized crime requires national-security-level tools, that is itself an unsettling fact.

The current debate personalizes the crisis around one minister. Yet the homicide surge predates the current coalition. Illegal weapons circulation did not begin in 2023. Nor did distrust.

The state bears responsibility. Organized crime and weapons theft must be confronted at the national level.

But if even ambulances can face barriers rooted in distrust (as in past incidents), if police are attacked, if witnesses remain silent out of fear, and if leadership rhetoric directs attention outward more readily than inward, then the problem is larger than any one office.

Kaiser’s question remains: What is the responsibility of the people themselves?

Sabina’s experience lingers in the background.

Here’s a non-partisan question: Can the state and its citizens build institutions strong enough to withstand fear, intimidation, and distrust?

Without that, no minister will be enough.

