Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Diana Brewster's avatar
Diana Brewster
Apr 7, 2024

Hatred of “unbelievers” of all types runs deep in Islam. Beheadings, the taking of sex slaves in subjugated people, the treatment of women as chattel, all of these anti-liberal, anti-democratic values are sorely lacking in the radicalized populations surrounding Israel. The Palestinians perform as pawns for the machinations of greater powers, while Israel has put forth efforts to make peace. The so-called “right of return” is no right at all, yet it works as a dog whistle to rile tempers. I can’t envision how an equivalent Marshall plan can work to rebuild a society that can function as a good neighbor. Many Israelis oppose the creation of a Palestinian state exactly because it will be intended from the moment of its founding as a launchpad for violent attacks against Israel. Palestinians are content to keep waging Jihad, secure in the knowledge that they will be rewarded for martyrdom in heaven, and on earth. See “pay for slay” bonuses. There are smart, capable Palestinians who see exactly what is going on and who want to make an end of the hopeless cycle of violence, yet the call to kill Jews and “recapture Israel” is a foundation of cultural identity.

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Mark L's avatar
Mark L
Apr 6, 2024

Great Article.

Nothing more be said.

Surrender Hamas Surrender.

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