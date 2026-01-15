Following an experiment examining AI responses to a worried Israeli Arab father, I posed a follow-up task to ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini: could they identify which AI had written which response? Given how confidently each had described its own distinctive approach in previous conversations, I expected them to recognize one another’s patterns.

They could not. More revealing than the failure itself was how they failed.

Substitution

Instead of identifying authorship, each AI substituted a different question.

Claude described which response “speaks directly to the father as a father,” noting its lack of contextual framing. ChatGPT identified which response demanded “civic engagement and moral confrontation.” Gemini categorized the responses by role: philosopher, advocate, confidant.

All of these analyses were articulate. None answered the brief.

Instead of saying “We cannot determine authorship,” each AI changed the task. They all answered a different question than the one I had asked.

The Same Pattern, Higher Stakes

The same substitution pattern appeared in their responses to the father’s question, but with far more serious implications.

The AIs could not know whether it was safe for him to speak. They cannot see his environment, predict how his words will circulate, or assess how risk propagates once speech appears on a screen. They cannot evaluate the cost of being wrong.

So instead of saying “We cannot tell you whether speaking will make your family safer or more vulnerable,” they answered a nearby question: how should one speak, or cope, when afraid?

Only Response D (Gemini) ultimately acknowledged this issue, stating that only the father himself could weigh the risks.

What the Father Published

After the article was published, I learned that the father had written a second post (added to the primary sources document). It was bilingual (Hebrew and Arabic), aimed at humanizing Arab experience, and told the story of his Jewish manager’s year-long transformation—from closing the window when the mosque’s call to prayer sounded to opening it himself.

My Facebook friend suggested the follow-up post was evidence that the AI advice had worked and the father expressed satisfaction with the AI response. But he shared his story anonymously.

Anonymity does not negate the sincerity of the message. It does, however, preserve the very uncertainty the original question revolved around. The father spoke, but not openly. He was heard, but without exposure.

The Question I Did Not Ask

While working on this article, I realized I had treated the father’s post as if the question was self-evident. I should have first asked the AIs to tell me what he was really asking.

To avoid contaminating this inquiry with earlier analysis, I asked Claude—which, in contrast with the other AIs, doesn’t maintain conversation memory—what the father’s question was.

Claude pointed out that the father was not asking a direct question at all. He was describing a situation. The closest thing to an explicit request was his uncertainty about how to speak. The deeper questions were implicit: how to protect his children, how to survive, how to be heard without making things worse.

If the father wasn’t asking a question, what would the appropriate response have been? I asked Claude to answer that.

The response was not procedural advice or strategic framing. It was this: Write exactly what you just wrote.

What you already wrote, Claude argued, already contained the answer. It was restrained, factual, human, and difficult to weaponize. It did not attempt to resolve risk. It did not pretend safety. It simply stated reality.

Claude’s reframing revealed something I had missed: the original experiment had not only tested how AI handles unanswerable questions. It had revealed how quickly I, too, had moved past the question of whether an answer was possible at all.

What’s notable: the father’s choice (publishing anonymously while following guidance on tone) aligns less with Response A’s procedural guidance than with Claude’s observation. He wasn’t following instructions on how to write. He was preserving voice while withholding exposure, allowing expression without resolving risk.

The AI advice did not eliminate uncertainty. The father, apparently intuitively, recognized that it could not be eliminated.

The Structural Symmetry

The parallel between the two cases is exact in form and unequal in consequence.

In both cases, the question was reasonable.

In both cases, a reasonable answer was unavailable.

In both cases, the AI substituted an interpretable answer without announcing the substitution.

The symmetry is structural. The stakes are not.

The Human Mirror: Reader Responses

Something similar unfolded among readers who left comments under the earlier article.

Some engaged directly with the AI’s tone or ethics. Others debated whether the father’s fear was justified. In some responses, the presence of the word “Arab” appeared to determine the entire frame of interpretation; for them, the experiment itself disappeared.

Just as the AIs substituted an answer for an unanswerable question, some readers substituted a familiar conflict for an unfamiliar inquiry. The text was absorbed into an existing category, Arabs, and once categorized, interpretation stopped.

This is called cognitive foreclosure.

Why This Happens

Both AIs and humans are biased toward continuation. When a question cannot be answered directly, there is pressure to answer something rather than admit uncertainty.

For AI systems, this bias is structural. They are trained to be helpful, to keep the conversation moving, and when a nearby response is available, to substitute that as the prompt.

For human readers, the pressure often comes from identity, emotion, or moral certainty. Responding to what one recognizes feels safer than sitting with ambiguity.

The Circulation Problem

My Facebook friend shared the AI response that triggered my experiment because it felt humane, validating, and wise. That makes sense. But a partial answer can be mistaken for concrete resolution.

Each AI response in the experiment rested on a different diagnosis of reality. Each emphasized one risk and downplayed others. Encountered alone, none announced itself as one lens among several. Each sounded like the answer.

In moments of fear, humans seek grounding. AI is exceptionally good at projecting steadiness. That is not, however, the same as safety. Especially when consequences are asymmetric and the cost of being wrong is high.

What the Experiment Actually Revealed

As shown in the previous article, the experiment produced four coherent, humane, incompatible responses. Each offered a different way of proceeding: with hope, caution, validation, or endurance. None could guarantee safety.

My authorship test revealed a mechanism of unannounced question substitution, in which an unanswerable question is quietly replaced with an answerable, but unasked, one.

Like many people facing asymmetric risk, the father hoped that a machine might offer greater objectivity than humans could. Then, by publishing anonymously, he demonstrated what none of the AIs explicitly stated: that the advice they offered operated inside a decision space they could not close.

This is not an argument against using AI. It is an argument against mistaking fluency for completeness, care for foresight, or a single answer for truth.