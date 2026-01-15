Israel Diaries

User's avatar
Nan's avatar
Nan
10h

This has been a thought provoking (no pun intended) experiment. As a retired counselor, I see how human biases change responses —not just in answers but in framing the dilemma —and so reflected in AI. As AI has no professional standards to guide it, not the best choice for anything but factual answers.

E. E. Negron (Emerald)'s avatar
E. E. Negron (Emerald)
10h

I am not sure who said it (some say Reinhold Niebuhr) but the phrase “nothing is more absurd than the answer to a question that was never asked” comes to mind.

