Christmas morning in Thessaloniki, Greece.

I wake up to silence. The silence roars after the amplified Greek music that penetrated my hotel room’s double windows until after midnight last night. Now when I look out I see the wet tables and chairs – the Greeks sit outside next to gas heaters even as the rain comes down. Awnings serve as umbrellas over them, but they do not really keep the wetness out.

Yesterday afternoon, I made my way to Arteavita to plan my private lesson in mechanical pencil making with proprietor Reza Khakpour. An architect and civil engineer, he began making handmade pencils and pens in 2014. Originally from Persia (how he introduced himself), he told me the significance of some of his designs: one represents woman and her various roles in life, another the life cycle, and another communication between people when ego dominates and when ego is set aside.

A friend came into the shop and joined our conversation. Niko, whose parents are Greek, grew up in the USA and, with his wife, decided to move to his ancient homeland. We found synchrony in our experience of walking the land and feeling intensely the historical depth of our peoples in the rocks and hills.

Now I go out for my morning coffee.

Looking out at the wet street beginning to wake up as I have my coffee and write these lines

I will join Reza in his workshop tomorrow morning where he will help me prepare a pencil for my granddaughter.

The birth of this trip

This trip grew out of a coincidence.

I wanted to plan a meaningful bat mitzvah trip for my granddaughter, and when we decided that my daughter would join us, I looked for something that would matter to her as well. In Nafplio, that took the form of a full-day studio lesson with an Italian artist and horseback riding along the nearby beach. My granddaughter attends an arts school, and my daughter has been riding and competing since the age of ten.

After three days in Nafplio, we reunited with the rest of the family in Athens.

My younger daughter lives in Hungary, and rather than fly back and forth between Israel and Greece and then Israel and Hungary, I chose to continue north overland. After an overnight in Athens, I got on a bus, leaving the others to sightsee.

I designed the journey to explore small Jewish communities and to seek out local traditional arts and handicrafts along the way. Only later did I begin to understand how closely intertwined those aims were.

Ioannina and Thessaloniki

My first stop was Ioannina, home to the Romaniote Jews dating from the Hellenistic and Roman periods. While only under 10% of the population, they were foundational to the economic infrastructure, deeply embedded in crafts, trade, and urban economic life. Respected by the Greeks as an ancient people, they spoke only Greek, dressed like their Greek peers, and identified as Greeks even though their religious and social lives were among their fellow Jews.

Now, in Thessaloniki, I am beginning to learn about the differences between Ioannina’s Romaniote community and the Sephardic community here, Ladino speakers who arrived after the expulsion from Spain. During Ottoman times, most of the city was Jewish and it was even referred to as Jerusalem of the Balkans. However, after the Great Fire of 1917 and the 1922–1923 Greek-Turkish population exchange (which brought in many ethnic Greeks), the Jewish population dropped to about 20-25%.

The disappearance of a small, integrated minority was experienced differently from the destruction of a community that once defined a city’s character.

I am not looking for Holocaust stories but for what remained after the Jews were gone. For that, I need to know the place of the Jews before they were “made gone.”

I have five more days in Thessaloniki to explore this question.

In the meantime, blue sky is beginning to appear from behind the clouds and the rain may be over. I am almost finished my coffee and I will soon set out to explore the area that was the commercial district between the Great Fire of 1917 and the destruction of Jewish Thessaloniki during the Nazi occupation.

If you value my writing — the research, the interviews, the argument —

consider becoming a donor.

Independent reporting is only possible because readers support it.

Because Substack does not process payments in Israel, I’ve set up [PayPal/Buy Me a Coffee] and [Ko-fi] for anyone who’d like to support my work. Every bit of help means a lot and actually helps me continue to do the research and write. You can make a one-time or repeated donation.

Thank you.

p.s. It’s not because of antisemitism on the part of Stripe or Substack.