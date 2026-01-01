The first day of 2026.

The days since Christmas were spent in Thessaloniki, following traces of a Jewish presence the city absorbed and paved over. I arrived in Skopje carrying that with me.

In Thessaloniki, Greece, I met with staff at the Jewish Museum; I talked with a woman whose grandfather worked with Jews in the shmata business, a Yiddish word she delighted in learning from me. I went up to the university campus to experience the scope of erasure of the Jewish cemetery on land the city coveted and then I sought pieces of marble tombstones used in post-WWII construction. I was unsuccessful in finding two examples that a man living here told me he had found but then I started seeing tombstones everywhere that white limestone was used: low walls and retainer walls and even the curbs of all streets in a particular part of town. I could not cross a street without wondering if someone’s name was on the underside of one of those curb blocks.

Last day in Thessaloniki: along the deportation route

And, as my final act in Thessaloniki, I walked from my hotel to the train station. That walk included the path taken by the Jews from the collection point at what is now a parking lot opposite the port that was once closed on Shabbat because the workers were mostly Jews; the parking lot is at a square called “Freedom Square.” Separated from the parking lot/assembly area by a row of tall trees is a lone monument to the deportees. While there is enough room for a group of Jews to stand and honour the deportees while visiting the monument, there is no place for their vehicle to park since it is on a road with fast-moving traffic and the parking lot is generally filled to capacity.

Holocaust Memorial, Thessaloniki

From that collection point, I walked with the port and water on my left and the city on my right. It is even possible that the road they walked followed the path of the current wide, paved road as it took me directly to the old train station, their departure point.

There was a store-front on the other side of the road with a sign saying they sold kosher food. I went over to see if it was open. Through a broken spot in the gray plastic pasted up to cover the large shop windows, I could see shelves of books and a table. Typical learning space. It was a Chabad center. Nobody was there.

I crossed the road back to follow the deportation route. As I drew closer to the old train station, there was a large wall of what seemed to be a warehouse built right up to the sidewalk. Its walls were painted with murals and one made me wonder if this was actually the place where the Jews were loaded onto the trains.

Mural along the deportation route, Thessaloniki. Painted in 2021 by Kleomenis Kostopoulos for a local neighborhood initiative

Google maps, however, told me that the old train station was still ahead of me. I later discovered that the mural was painted in 2021 by Kleomenis Kostopoulos and was commissioned by a local neighborhood group rather than the municipality.

Finally reaching the old train station, I found a plaque at the edge of the parking lot and not, more logically, at the place where the ticketing office and waiting rooms stood before that building was torn down. Two buildings contemporary to the deportations remain and are now used for cargo shipment logistics.

Informational panels near the old railway station in Thessaloniki

The plaque tells the story of the deportation and of the Baron Hirsch Ghetto across the road. Originally built in 1892 for homeless Jewish families; it was a complete community complex with a synagogue, school, medical clinic, and shops. Then, in 1943 it became a conduit for the flow of families “waiting” their turn to embark on their trip to Auschwitz. After the war, the buildings were razed to the ground leaving nothing but an empty field.

The monument-to-plaque walk took me less than an hour. A few other people walked along the road when I did, and cars and trucks sped by. Normal life built over normal-life-destroyed-in-a-moment.

From there it was a short walk to the new train station from which I embarked for the next chapter in my trip exploring Jewish lives before the Holocaust.

Skopje took my breath away from the first moment

I arrived in Skopje at 22:00 instead of 18:30. Given that the streets in the town center are closed to traffic, the taxi driver got me as close as he could to my hotel.

Stepping out of his car, I was struck by the magnificence of the buildings, huge and white and new, so different from Thessaloniki’s architecture. This foreshadowed what I would only fully grasp the next morning: a difference in how loss is held in these two cities, one that would become clearest to me in their Jewish museums.

Two Museums

The museum in Thessaloniki is behind grey metal doors that almost disappear into the background. I didn’t realize that it was even there and went into a shop across the street to ask where I could find the museum given that the address I had didn’t seem to lead me to it. When he pointed it out to me, I thought, “Ah, I should have known. Those policemen are not just hanging around chatting; they are guarding the entrance to the Jewish museum.” And they checked my bags before opening the door for me to enter.

I did not even think about taking a photograph of the outside of the museum and now I understand that to be part of the atmosphere of erasure.

In contrast, you cannot help but see the Jewish museum of Skopje. It shouts out its presence, recognizable from far off. Proudly Jewish. I came at it after emerging from the very Muslim Old Bazaar of Skopje.

Exterior of the Holocaust Museum, Skopje

Getting closer, I wondered if it was open because there were no guards protecting the entrance. Trying the door, it opened easily and a non-Jewish caretaker came forward to greet me and tell me to deposit a donation in the donation box because, while the museum was open on New Year’s Eve, the ticket office was closed. He told me where I can take photos and where I could not. And he had no weapon on him.

After entering the museum and looking around to get my bearings, I saw long strands of beads hanging over the lobby where rows of blue seats waited for a lecture audience. On the upper level, I discovered that they comprised a sculpture of 7144 strands of beads where no two strands are alike. The sculpture extended from just above the first level all the way to the roof. I intended to take a video while moving around the sculpture to show you its depth and flow, but I only captured a still. Was I too overwhelmed to notice my camera settings?

Memorial bead installation inside the Holocaust Museum, Skopje. 7,144 strands

I inadvertently went through the museum backwards, from today to the origin of the Jewish people. Even when I noticed I was out of step with the other visitors, I did not correct it. Only later did I wonder which direction sharpens loss more: encountering absence first, or watching what was disappearing.

For me, the most poignant image of what is gone was this wall showing empty photograph frames.

Display of empty photograph frames, Holocaust Museum, Skopje

Leaving the museum, walking away from it to the huge modern buildings I was told were only built beginning in 2014, I passed by an outdoor sculpture. Skopje does not just put up plaques with black-and-white photos and a bit of text. Skopje shows you what is gone.

Outdoor memorial sculpture at the Holocaust Museum, Skopje

Now I seek the people here who can tell the stories.

