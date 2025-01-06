This two-part article is about two men, both of whom were leftist in their opinions before Oct 7th. What distinguishes the Israeli left from the Israeli right are largely our attitudes toward the Palestinian Arabs and the communities living in Judea-Samaria.

Both men huddled with their families in their in-home shelters (‘mamad’ in Hebrew) as Gazan terrorists raged in Arabic outside the metal windows and doors that keep missiles and shrapnel out but could not prevent determined murderous rapists and pogromists from getting in: Avi Dabush in Kibbutz Nirim and Avida Bachar in Kibbutz Be’eri. Both kibbutzim are in the Gaza Envelope, what is called in Hebrew: ‘Otef Aza’ or ‘the Otef.’

Both men survived that day.

Both men are managers: Dabush is CEO of the Israeli NGO, Rabbis for Human Rights (more about this soon). Bachar is manager of the agricultural branch of his kibbutz. So Dabush is an activist and Bachar is a farmer.

At the end of the day, Dabush and his family are all alive and uninjured, at least physically, thank goodness. I imagine at least some of them are suffering from emotional trauma and I wish them all the best in recovering from that horrific experience.

Bachar’s wife and 15-year-old son were murdered by terrorists who managed to open the mamad window, his 13-year-old daughter was physically injured, and he lost a leg. He says he is lucky; not lucky to be alive, not lucky that his daughter is alive — lucky to have been taught a lesson that cost him his wife and son. Hard to wrap one’s mind around that one. But let us try.

Part I of this article concerns Dabush. Part II will follow in a day or two.

Avi Dabush

As I wrote in a previous article, Dabush hid for 8 hours in his home in Kibbutz Nirim with his wife, her two teenage kids, and their dog as missiles whistled overhead and Arabic was heard outside their window. He told The Guardian that “It was very scary.” That seems to me quite the understatement. How does “very scary” describe what it was like to be a hair’s breadth away from being turned into a casualty or hostage, him and his family, by they very people he unabatingly supported against what he saw as Israeli inhumanity toward the Palestinian Arabs in Gaza and in Judea-Samaria?

Even after this, Dabush still believes Israel is oppressing the Palestinian Arabs and he told The Guardian that

His organisation, Rabbis for Human Rights, sees a ceasefire as consistent with values of peace, human rights, justice and equality. “We believe that it’s not about Jews against Arabs, or Israelis against Palestinians, or vice versa. It’s about the people who believe in those values against the people who do not.”

So according to Dabush, the conflict is about those who believe in the values he holds “of peace, human rights, justice, and equality” versus those who do not. Oct 7th did nothing to move him from his view that there are enough Gazans —and, I suppose, Palestinian Arabs in the (so-called) ‘West Bank’ part of the Palestinian Authority — who value peace, human rights, justice, and equality to make peace possible, presumably, by means of establishing a Palestinian state in Gaza and Judea-Samaria?

He ignores what the Arabs say in Arabic — about their goal to delete Israel from the map — and he ignores what the polls say about their attitudes — that the Arabs in the West-Bank-PA support what Hamas did on Oct 7th and that Gazans hate Hamas for the destruction they brought upon them but still do not want a Jewish state to exist alongside them.

Dabush continues to arrange anti-Zionist pro-Palestinian activities in Judea-Samaria, such as planting olive trees on state land in Area C in Judea-Samaria, claiming without proof that the land is privately owned by Arabs. According to the Ottoman Land Laws that are still operative in Judea-Samaria, cultivating land is a way to claim ownership. However, the land was divided between Israel and the newly created Palestinian Authority by the Oslo Accords, a signed contract that gave Israel exclusive control over Area C (an explanation of Areas A, B, and C is here).

Dabush and his fellow activists cannot help Arabs plant trees in Area A because, for our own protection, Jews are not allowed into Area A; and there is no point for them to plant trees in Area B because that would be planting trees in either already privately owned or state-owned Arab land. Dabush and Co are disingenuously helping the Arabs steal land from Israel while arguing that they are protecting Arab land that was stolen by Israel (see an example here).

I find it quite remarkable that he does not seem to have reconsidered any of the projects he promotes. Publicly, there is no hint of Dabush challenging himself re his pre-Oct 7th opinions. He is not like almost-80-year-old Chiko of Kibbutz Be’eeri who says at a conference attended by Bachar about which I will write in Part II:

I am in a serious identity crisis. In general, Kibbutz Be’eri was a kibbutz . . . that thought peace with Gaza was going to break out tomorrow. Hamas lulled us to sleep and then gave us one in the face. We woke up. I don’t know now if I am leftist. I don’t know what I am. I only know that I want to beat the sh*t out of them. I cannot forgive.

I marvel at the fact that Dabush does not mention even a single moment of reflection or reconsideration. Perhaps he did undergo some private soul searching, before landing back on his earlier position. I know that some of my leftist friends struggled and continue to struggle with their belief or their desire to believe that peace is still possible were Israel just willing to give up ‘the occupation’ and that inner struggle causes much anxiety and distress. To me, it would have seemed normal, human, for him to say he reconsidered his opinions in the shock of the atrocities even if he then concluded that he still believes in peace.

Can we attribute his apparent lack of self-reflection to the fact that he earns his living by promoting the false premise of potential peace with the Palestinian Arabs? Can we attribute it to the fact that foreign donors pay him to accuse Israel of brutal occupation of Palestinian Arabs? For if he changed his mind, how would he earn his living? What WOULD he do? This is perhaps true for many of the leaders of anti-Zionist Israeli NGOs, but I don’t know anyone other than Dabush who was actually under attack in the Otef.

It may be cynical of me for thinking this may be behind his continuing anti-Zionist pro-Palestinian activism. And it is probably nasty of me to say so. But perhaps not as nasty as his implication that those of us who do not agree with him do not value “peace, human rights, justice, and equality.”

To give weight to my theory, one would have to have access to a survey of pre-Oct 7th and post-Oct 7th views for the Otef population. According to anecdotal materials, which are not the least bit reliable as evidence of real trends, it seems to me that the great bulk of those who experienced the pogrom in their communities lost trust in the Gazans who had been their friends or whom they had helped in various ways, not least of which was driving them to hospitals and clinics for medical treatment in Israel. That is a far cry, however, from what we saw in Avida Bachar, the man I discuss in Part II of this article.

P.S. I have been presented with evidence that Avi Dabush did reflect on his pre-Oct 7th views and I am working on a new piece, a kind of appendix to this one, to reflect that fact. Stay tuned.

Here it is: I have to amend something I wrote yesterday about Avi Dabush

