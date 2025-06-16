Iranian expats are weighing in on the current situation in light of Israel’s war against the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and the silence of so-called human rights advocates that is broken only now that they can implicate Israel in war crimes. Many expat Iranians are standing with Israel. For how long? Don’t know. In any case, it is interesting to see what people are posting now.

Since preparing this article, Israel has taken out the Iranian national broadcasting station. Before clicking “publish,” I am adding the latest posts of the people I bring you below.

After introducing you to H. Ferdosy in this article yesterday, let us now meet Hassan Sabbah, Historian and Archaeologist. Like Ferdosy, he scorns those “human-rights activists” who only woke up to the plight of Iranian citizens when they could blame Israel for hurting them.

“What these leftists liberal useful idiots are really defending is not Iran as a nation, nor its people, culture, or ancient heritage, but the Islamic regime, an unelected, brutal system that has ruled through fear and violence for over four decades,” he posted. And:

To speak of Iran’s “right to defend itself” while ignoring the regime’s crimes against its own people is not solidarity, it is hypocrisy. Your assumed and manufactured right to hate Israel fuelled by ignorance, is believed to give you the right to condemn 92 million Iranians to a life of terror and violence. A true defence of Iran must begin with standing beside its people, not their oppressors. If you are unable to do that, then stand aside. We don’t need you, we don’t want you. We don’t care about your opinions or analysis. If that means we fight alone, then so be it. But we will remember who stood by us in our time of needs and who didn’t.

His latest post was about all the Iranian expats returning home in great numbers.

Sabbah’s reposts led me to Kiera Diss, whose X profile says: “Keeping the fight alive - we will not be silenced!” She has a few choice memes I want to share with you:

Some memes from Kiera Diss' X account

And a “Bomb-Bomb Iran”video with rousing music:

And here is her latest post from three hours ago, with the hashtag #DefundTheBBC:

And then there is Iranian-Swedish Journalist, Schelar Haghani, who I cannot quite figure out even by reading a sampling of her posts. Earlier today, she wrote:

For more than four decades, they boasted that they would destroy Israel. All they did was suppress and torture citizens, execute opponents, and plunder and destroy Iran.

The unfortunate impression I get is that she would have no problem with the regime if they had honoured their promise to destroy Israel.

Mostly she seems to just publish information bytes. Perhaps she has a sense of humour. On Jun 13, she posted: “Trump: We hope to return to the negotiating table, although several of the current leaders will not return.” Maybe an Iranian can tell me which side she weighs in on.

Her latest post was to repost the IDF warning to those around Tehran District 3 to evacuate because of an impending attack on the military installation there.

And then there is PhD student Sana Ebrahimi, who is “passionate about politics” with this very personal post, personal where the personal intersects with the political:

Tell me about the "Islamophobia".

Tell that to the 7-year-old me, who was forced to wear this (photo on the right) to school every day since she was 7 years old.

Tell the 8-year-old me that she was about to be molested by an adult man in a very conservative neighborhood on her way to school, and that if she didn't run fast enough and the school wasn't close enough, who knows what would happen to her.

Tell me my entire childhood wasn't taken away from me.

Tell me my adolescence in Iran was not filled with terror.

Tell me I wasn't oppressed and abused and that I'm just a "Islamophobe.”

And to the point concerning Israel, she writes:

I know someone in intelligence who happens to be a real bastard and his family hates him. If I knew where he lived, I would send his address to Israel myself.

Her last post was three hours ago. She wrote:

The majority of Iranians HATE Islam. They don't give a damn about Muslims or Muslim countries. This is not our war. This is a murderous Islamic government that has brought this war upon us. And for that we hate Islam and Muslims who cheer for this even more.

In response to a London rally intended to be pro-Iranian, actress and human rights activist Nazanin Boniadi writes:

There is nothing pro-Iran about this rally. The Islamic Republic’s flag represents tyranny, not the people.

This raises the interesting question regarding what the flag of a new, free Iran will be.

She does not appear to have posted anything since yesterday.

Mehrdad Mohammadi, who seems to be a journalist, writes against “social scientists and social media cybercriminals” who are “loyal to the regime and eternally hostile to Iran and Iranians.” He notes that “War creates exceptional situations and possibilities that don’t exist under normal circumstances.” And now might be the time “to overthrow [the] regime.”

Mohammadi does not have much respect for the Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians:

Those vagrant bastards are celebrating that the Islamic Republic fired missiles and killed Israeli citizens. Okay, you traitors, come on and say, 'We are enemies of Israel, and we don't give a damn about the fate of Iranians who will have to pay the price.' What's all this talk about 'homeland, homeland' then? Just say, 'Iran, sacrifice yourself for Palestine.' At least be honest in your villainy.

Dr. Maalof, about whom I wrote earlier, has a succinct way of putting things:

He has been posting over the past few hours, noting Iranians burning images of the Ayatollah and mullahs, “a boom in people attending and visiting Zoroastrian temples, the native religion of Iran,” as opposed to mosques, many of which remain empty, and:

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Regime in Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, is reportedly traumatized and in a very difficult mental state.

“Everyone who worked with him is dead, and he is having a hard time trusting anyone around him.”

This collection of voices, from raw indignation and bold critiques to the searing personal testimony of Sana Ebrahimi, paints a vivid picture of a pro-Israeli or at least not anti-Israel Iranian diaspora among those I was able to discover. I hope it is also a mirror of a similarly featured Iranian population that will enable the rekindling of positive relations that existed between the ancient Hebrews and the ancient Persians.

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