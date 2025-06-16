Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
Jun 16, 2025

Great post. Memes are particularly good, with the video a cherry on top. I often hear the diaspora Iranians mentioned, but not in their own words. Thanks for digging these out.

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Scott ROTHSTEIN's avatar
Scott ROTHSTEIN
Jun 17, 2025

Great content! More please.

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