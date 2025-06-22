In Part 1 of this article, I had asked the X-associated AI research assistant, Grok, to summarize changes in pro-regime and anti-regime posts after the American strike on three Iranian nuclear sites.

One particular pro-regime post quoted by Grok caught my eye because I was not sure I understood its meaning beyond a superficial understanding that homosexuality is against the law in Iran.

On 18 June, three days before the U.S. attack, in response to a discussion about asylum claims, @Ghanisarah2350 wrote:

He is a gay asylum - 5 emoji laughing faces - He will be hanged in Iran - flag emoji.

By asking Grok for an explanation, I discovered that this post opens a window into how Iranian nationalism often intertwines with the regime’s ideology. According to Grok, “it emphasizes a mix of cultural and religious identity, fierce resistance to foreign influence, and immense pride in national sovereignty.” My friend Zelig also checked this article out for accurately aligning with Iranian language and culture.

Defending Iranian legal and cultural norms

The statement “He will be hanged in Iran” isn't just a casual remark; it’s a direct reference to Iran’s legal system. Homosexuality is criminalized under Sharia law in Iran, with punishments including death, as per Article 234 of the Islamic Penal Code. By citing this law, the post isn't just stating a fact; it's asserting the legitimacy and, in their view, the superiority of Iranian judicial standards. This is classic nationalist rhetoric, prioritizing national laws and values over international norms, aligning perfectly with the regime’s narrative of preserving Islamic values against what it portrays as Western liberalization and decadence.

Mockery as a tool of national identity

The inclusion of five laughter emojis and the casual, almost dismissive phrase “He is a gay asylum” mocks the individual seeking asylum. It portrays seeking asylum, particularly on grounds related to human rights issues that the regime wants to suppress, as a laughable or even shameful act. In a nationalist context, those who flee Iran can often be seen as abandoning national duty or identity, especially if their claims highlight the very human rights abuses the regime wants to downplay. This tactic isn't new; it mirrors historical nationalist propaganda designed to ridicule internal dissenters and strengthen in-group solidarity against external critics.

The power of the flag emoji

That little Iranian flag emoji at the end of the post is no accident. It’s a potent national symbol, strategically used to reinforce a sense of unity and pride. It positions the post not just as an opinion, but as a defense of Iran itself against external criticism, particularly from Western countries that offer asylum. This use of national iconography is a common and effective strategy in pro-regime social media, aiming to rally support and foster nationalism among its followers.

Context and broader implications

Perhaps triggered by Western media or activist discussions about Iranian asylum claims, this post offer a clear counter-narrative. By mocking the asylum seeker, @Ghanisarah2350 frames such discussions as an attack on Iranian sovereignty where resisting foreign interference is a cornerstone of the regime’s ideology..

Beyond just the immediate context, this seemingly simple tweet carries broader implications, as Grok explains:

Assertion of Cultural Superiority: The casual humour and tone suggest a bold assertion of cultural superiority over Western values, where homosexuality is increasingly accepted. This fits neatly into the regime’s long-standing portrayal of Iran as morally superior to the "decadent" West, a narrative that effectively strengthens nationalist sentiment among its supporters.

Rallying the Base: By targeting a vulnerable group (gay individuals) and linking it directly to national law, the post likely aims to unify pro-regime followers against a common "enemy"—both asylum seekers and the Western values they represent. This is a consistent tactic used in troll armies and disinformation campaigns to control narratives and shore up support.

Pre-Attack Stance: Appearing three days before the U.S. attack, this post may reflect a deliberate, preemptive nationalist stance, designed to prepare the psychological ground for heightened tensions by reinforcing internal cohesion and loyalty against anticipated external threats.

Limitations and what we cannot see

Of course, this analysis relies on a single post and its immediate thread, which cannot capture the full scope of @Ghanisarah2350’s activity. Iran’s pervasive internet censorship limits our visibility into internal reactions, and the account’s actual location (whether inside Iran or operating via VPN from abroad) adds a layer of uncertainty. The post’s full intent is inferred from its tone and context; we don't have a direct explanation from the author. However, its clear alignment with established pro-regime trends strongly supports this nationalist interpretation.

A final word

I looked for the post before completing this writing because I wanted to add its link; I was not able to find it. When I asked Grok about that, he answered that the most likely explanation is that the post was removed:

The post’s offensive content, mocking a gay asylum seeker and referencing execution, likely violates X’s hate speech policies and rules. The user may have deleted it to avoid reports or due to backlash, especially given increased scrutiny post-attack.

Examining this one tweet reminded me of studying poetry in high school where a single line can have a world of meaning. Even more so when we do not know the language and culture of the writer.

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