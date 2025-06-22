Israel Diaries

Israel Diaries

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steven
Jun 22, 2025

Homosexuality isn’t just accepted in the U.S. (and most western countries) it’s celebrated and frankly, shoved down our throats. In Iran they’re executed. How about some middle ground, as the healthiest response?

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