Recently, I posted a Note:

How does Bibi expect to defeat Hamas if he is negotiating with Hamas?

I was responding to real-time missile alerts, to ongoing violence, to the dissonance of political posturing while Israelis are still under fire. Mike’s comments under that note led to an article examining asymmetric war reporting.

The Purpose of This Case Study

This article continues where the earlier article left off. It dissects an online exchange with Mike to reveal a structural, predictable pattern of rhetorical evasion that seeks to derail and silence assertive Israeli voices in global media. Through the actions of one individual, we illustrate the tactics used to shift focus, distort arguments, and ultimately choke good-faith debate.

I publish this to raise awareness of the techniques so that you do not fall into the trap of believing you are having an honest debate with someone who is just baiting you.

I was amused by Mike and not upset with him, astounded that he kept going on when I had even stopped, astounded to see that eventually he had used every play in the catch-a-pro-Israeli playbook. Come along for the ride and then decide if you will want to play with a Mike or not.

Phase 1: Immediate Deflection

Mike responded to the Note above, not with a thought on Israeli leadership or the strategic contradiction, but with this immediate redirection:

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 60 Palestinians, including 22 in a single attack on a crowded café.

I have grown familiar with this tactic. You raise a question about internal Israeli policy or media treatment, and suddenly someone pivots: no engagement, just a redirection to Palestinian casualties, as if the Israeli voice should always defer.

That was just the beginning.

When I later published a longer Note calling for unapologetic Israeli journalism — an Israeli version of The Free Press, not tethered to the constraints of legacy media — Mike returned.

He initiated a new thread under this new Note and stayed with it. What followed was not a discussion but a slow unraveling of rhetorical maneuvers that reveal exactly why so many feel silenced when speaking plainly about Israel.

Phase 2: Ad Hominem & Goalpost Shifting

This time, it was not about civilian deaths, but about me:

Sad you’re in denial.

When I asked what I was denying, he elaborated:

It’s not denial to question biased coverage, but dismissing the suffering on both sides is denial. Truth shouldn't be weaponised—especially when lives are at stake.

I answered: “So then I am not in denial.”

He clarified, subtly shifting his definition:

Denial is insisting that the only problem is biased media while ignoring the full human cost and complexity. That’s what I meant.

I pointed out the obvious: Had he read my work, he would know I have never argued that media bias is the only problem.

Mike replied, setting up the next evasion:

Maybe you assume we’ve all read all you’ve written.

“Well,” I answered, “if you’re going to make such a general comment about me, I would assume you checked the evidence first.”

His response: “I made a comment about the you in that particular post.”

That slippery pivot, shifting between the general and the particular, always just out of reach of accountability, was classic Mike.

Phase 3: Ethical Traps & Loaded Curiosity

Then came the attempted moral high ground cloaked in his claim to be “curious.” Mike asked:

Have you written about trauma and Gazan children, from a therapist pov? I’d like to read it if you have.

Not sure whether he was sincere, I nevertheless responded:

I would, however I have no access to Gazan children and I don’t know anyone who has. I would only be able to do that theoretically at this point and I see no value in hypothesizing about that. You may have noticed that the only trauma articles I have published about Israelis were guest articles written by a friend of mine actually working with the survivors. I no longer do that myself. Maybe you could give me a list of topics to write about that would convince you of whatever it is you seem to need convincing of.

Mike pressed again:

Hypothesising is fine, as long as we know it's just that.

I said I would not debate my professional ethics with him.

He replied, turning the "curiosity" into an accusation:

I was making a general comment. No disrespect. And if you can’t debate professional ethics…

I found it inappropriate, comical even, for a retired school teacher to attempt to school a retired trauma therapist on professional ethics.

Never giving up, he tried again, rebranding the whole exchange as innocent inquiry.

Phase 4: The "What About Kan?" Reframe

Mike changed strategies again, attempting to reframe the entire thread:

Genuine question: if the issue is really about Israel needing a fair media platform, how do you reconcile that with Netanyahu trying to defund or shut down Israel’s own public broadcaster, Kan? Isn’t that already a space where Israelis tell their own stories — just not always the government’s version?

It was a superficially reasonable question, and like all effective deflections, it sidestepped the actual argument I was making.

My Note was not about Netanyahu’s media policy. It was about Western media bias and the need for Israelis to stop seeking validation from outlets that habitually distort the truth.

I answered with restraint, noting:

Kan, often critical of the government, is very much alive and not in threat of being shut down. There have been occasional political spats over public broadcasting budgets. By contrast, it is Channel 14 that faces real threats, ironically, from the very voices that claim to defend press freedom. Calls to shut it down have come from the left, not the right.

Phase 5: Borrowed Authority

Mike was not finished. He returned with a more detailed counter-argument:

It’s not accurate to say Kan was never under threat. In 2023, members of Netanyahu’s coalition — including Likud and far-right allies — explicitly proposed defunding or dismantling Kan, especially its news division. The Culture Minister at the time said public broadcasting shouldn't 'compete with commercial channels' — which is code for ‘we want to control the narrative.’ Sure, Kan survived — thanks to public outcry and media resistance — but pretending those efforts weren’t serious or ideologically driven is misleading. As for Channel 14: yes, some criticise it. But criticism isn’t the same as actual government legislation aimed at shutting it down. The difference is power. The Israeli right has state authority; the left does not. Calls to shut down a station are bad from either side, but only one side tried to make it policy. Let’s not rewrite history to make real threats to press freedom look like 'normal budget debates.'

He then followed this with a link to a New Yorker article and later, a direct quote from it:

Who do you see as shofars at Kan?

Let us pause here.

When someone cites a prominent publication like The New Yorker, not to introduce new information but to exploit its rhetoric, we are no longer having a conversation. We are witnessing an attempt to borrow prestige to shut down dissent.

The article itself, while elegantly written, casts Israel's internal debates as symptoms of global authoritarianism, places Netanyahu among the ranks of Orbán and Erdoğan, and reduces the Israeli public to caricatures of “First Israel” versus “Second Israel.”

The New Yorker article is not investigative journalism; it is ideological framing. And Mike did not analyze it; he used it as a crutch, a way to outsource his argument and make himself look informed by proxy. His use of the word "shofars," lifted directly from the article, was a taunt; perhaps he hoped I wouldn't scrutinize the article too closely.

Phase 6: Provocation Disguised as Inquiry

Before his more detailed Kan comment, Mike had also injected another familiar tactic. He shared a post alleging that Israel had just killed Dr. Ahmad Qandil, a Gazan surgeon, then posed a rhetorical "question":

If I post this widely, am I participating in ‘anti-Israel’ news?

This was not a genuine question. It was a provocation disguised as inquiry. A way to re-center the conversation, again, around Palestinian real or alleged suffering. A way to deflect attention from the original topic: the silencing of unapologetic Israeli voices in global media. I ignored it.

What This Reveals: The Predictable Structure of Evasion

Mike’s pattern is not unique: pivot, inject moral equivalence, accuse hypocrisy, cite legacy media, return to moral outrage. It is what happens so often when Israelis speak assertively about their own needs, their own policies, or the war being waged against them.

Mike is not debating.

He is moving the goalposts and disguising rhetorical sabotage as if it is honest engagement.

Toward the end, when I thanked him for the information he provided and informed him that I was incorporating his commentary into an article about rhetorical evasion, Mike responded by asking me if he could comment on it — as if he had not been commenting all along.

The Takeaway

This article is not about Mike.

It is about the familiar figure that Mike represents: the polite derailleur, the skilled reframer, the ever-shifting critic who is less interested in dialogue than in reasserting a narrative. These Mikes are everywhere.

They do not argue your point. They change the subject.

They do not confront your facts. They manufacture new frames.

They do not seek understanding. They seek submission.

So next time someone like Mike enters your conversation with what seems like a fair question, watch the moves. Track the turns. And ask: are we still discussing the original topic?

If the answer is no, you are not in a dialogue.

You are in a rhetorical performance.

And you can decide whether or not it is worthwhile to continue.

The answer is not always a “no.”

First of all, Mike kept posting after I stopped responding.

What he did was give me more material for this article, even after I told him I was writing it. (Thank you, Mike.)

But something even more interesting happened.

He subsequently praised a different article I had written and expressed interest in reading another one related to it.

Sometimes conversations that seem like they are going nowhere can pivot in a positive direction.

Regarding Mike, the jury is still out.

🕯️ Thank you for being here.

I try to write what others overlook — about Iranians, Alawites, sovereignty, survival, and the war over narratives.

If you're new, start here: “Why I keep writing even when it would be easier to stop.”

And if what you read moved you, consider sharing or subscribing.

Because Israel is not supported on the Substack payment platform, I have set up an alternative for those who want to support my work.

You can make one-time or repeated donations in your own currency using Paypal (click image above) or the Ko-fi payment platform here. Israelis can send me a private message for another option.

Articles will always be free for all subscribers but a one-time or repeated donation is a way to help me sustain myself while doing all the work involved in putting these articles together and would be greatly appreciated.

Thank-you to all those who have supported my work by subscribing and/or by donating to my writer’s fund.