Israel Diaries
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
What the B’Tselem Video Shows When You Watch It (too) Closely
The timestamped continuous footage from Jab’a contradicts the claim that settlers targeted a family with children.
Nov 30
•
Sheri Oz
27
39
7
Distinctions everyone ignores in the debates about Hilltop Youth and “settler violence”
Simple tables that clarify years of deliberate confusion
Nov 22
•
Sheri Oz
36
24
10
Poised and powerful: Rebuilding life after October 7
Adele Raemer’s testimony from Kibbutz Nirim on loss, rebuilding, and choosing hope.
Nov 19
•
Sheri Oz
26
2
6
The Burning Olive Tree and the Bomb That Never Was
How Stopping Terror Makes Israel Look Like the Aggressor
Nov 16
•
Sheri Oz
73
25
22
Why Nuance May be Our Only Defense Against Extremism
A German-American Looks at Extremism Then and Now
Nov 15
•
Sheri Oz
13
3
4
Why Oslo Failed, Why Haredim Won’t Serve, and Why We Keep Blaming Ourselves
A medieval historian’s paradigm that explains Israel’s three deepest fractures
Nov 13
•
Sheri Oz
28
15
6
The Assad Deception, Part IV: An Alawite Vision for Syria’s Future
In this final installment, Issa Ibrahim shares a sophisticated political vision that transcends sectarian hatred and delivers a message the world needs…
Nov 10
•
Sheri Oz
15
6
5
The Foundational Lie about Judea & Samaria
How a Manufactured Origin Story Became a Weapon Against Jewish Sovereignty
Nov 6
•
Sheri Oz
55
25
22
Debating Sovereignty: When Critics Change the Question Instead of Addressing the Premise
You Cannot Solve a Problem You Refuse to Define Correctly
Nov 4
•
Sheri Oz
24
38
7
'Palestine 36': The Case of the Missing Jews
How a "masterpiece" deletes the Jewish People from their own history.
Nov 2
•
Sheri Oz
49
19
19
October 2025
Caution Has a Cost. Sovereignty Has a Future.
A response to Alex Stein’s claim that Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is unrealistic, and why invoking “reality” is simply a veto by another…
Oct 30
•
Sheri Oz
31
23
9
And Finally: Recognize Palestine, Consequences Be Damned
This investigation examines what 157 recognitions have actually achieved on the ground for recognition of Palestine (Quiet Abandonment Series, 14b)
Oct 26
•
Sheri Oz
38
19
9
© 2025 Sheri Oz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts