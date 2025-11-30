Israel Diaries

What the B’Tselem Video Shows When You Watch It (too) Closely
The timestamped continuous footage from Jab’a contradicts the claim that settlers targeted a family with children.
  
Sheri Oz
Distinctions everyone ignores in the debates about Hilltop Youth and “settler violence”
Simple tables that clarify years of deliberate confusion
  
Sheri Oz
Poised and powerful: Rebuilding life after October 7
Adele Raemer’s testimony from Kibbutz Nirim on loss, rebuilding, and choosing hope.
  
Sheri Oz
The Burning Olive Tree and the Bomb That Never Was
How Stopping Terror Makes Israel Look Like the Aggressor
  
Sheri Oz
Why Nuance May be Our Only Defense Against Extremism
A German-American Looks at Extremism Then and Now
  
Sheri Oz
Why Oslo Failed, Why Haredim Won’t Serve, and Why We Keep Blaming Ourselves
A medieval historian’s paradigm that explains Israel’s three deepest fractures
  
Sheri Oz
The Assad Deception, Part IV: An Alawite Vision for Syria’s Future
In this final installment, Issa Ibrahim shares a sophisticated political vision that transcends sectarian hatred and delivers a message the world needs…
  
Sheri Oz
The Foundational Lie about Judea & Samaria
How a Manufactured Origin Story Became a Weapon Against Jewish Sovereignty
  
Sheri Oz
Debating Sovereignty: When Critics Change the Question Instead of Addressing the Premise
You Cannot Solve a Problem You Refuse to Define Correctly
  
Sheri Oz
'Palestine 36': The Case of the Missing Jews
How a "masterpiece" deletes the Jewish People from their own history.
  
Sheri Oz

